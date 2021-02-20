Pandemic Positivity

Hopeless. That’s how so many people are feeling since Covid-19 came into our lives.

This time last year I was working in a job I hated. I was gaining weight every week. I was overworking and overeating. I was under exercising and undersleeping.

Thanks to this pandemic I stopped the struggle. I realized my health was too important to work tirelessly like a slave to my schedule. When my blood pressure started skyrocketing and we were on lockdown and I had to wear a mask to work I made the decision. I had to find another job. Life is too short to be so miserable so much of the time. I’ve been here before and luckily this time I saw the signs much sooner! Or rather, I was willing to make changes much sooner.

You see I’m a recovering workaholic. I’m learning to handle my emotional issues with healthy tools. Food is so much easier. That quick sugar fix pumps out dopamine and keeps you going back for more. But at what cost? Elevated blood sugar and increased weight? Not to mention the guilt I added to the mix.

If you’re struggling during this pandemic I hope these tips help you as much as they’ve helped me.

Make Self-Care your number one priority! I’ve devoted Saturday as my self-care day and here’s why. I’m busy Monday through Friday and juggling multiple duties as Mom, Wife, Daughter, Friend, Accountant and Coach. Giving myself permission to do whatever I want one day a week gives me something to look forward to and to replenish my energy. I love yoga, taking baths, giving myself an at home manicure or pedicure, reading, writing or lounge on the couch watching NetFlix. By Sunday, I am refreshed and ready to start thinking about my upcoming week. Spend at least ten minutes every morning reading something that inspires me. I love Jesus Calling by Sarah Young, The Bible and A Course In Miracles. All three books are on my end table where I have my coffee every morning. I especially like getting up before sunrise and my family. It’s so quiet and serene it makes it easier to hear that still small voice inside of me. Set Boundaries. I work from home one hundred percent of the time now. I actually love it. I do have to set some boundaries that help me stay balanced and energized. I have turned my living room into my gym. My spare bedroom into my home office. My rotunda into my coaching and writing space. I also time block my week ahead on Sunday in my planner being sure to start my day with exercise so I’m not tempted to blow it off. Wake up and work out. That’s my mantra during the pandemic. It’s helped me lose 20 pounds too!

I also have some great podcasts, youtube videos and time management tricks that I use. There’s so much at your fingertips with technology, you just have to experiment and find what works for you.

Having a coach or accountability buddy can help you feel supported and connected. During this challenging time, it’s easy to feel lonely or hopeless. Do your best to acknowledge what you’re feeling then move toward more fulfillment and joy.

You can do it!

Keep going until you feel better!

Experiment with what makes you light up!

Find your tribe and ask for help when you need it!

Then pay it forward!