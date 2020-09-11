Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Pandemic Made Us Do It

Relationship expert published 5 ways in which COVID-19 outbreak changed our romantic relationships

By

Relationship expert published 5 ways in which COVID-19 outbreak changed our romantic relationships

If there were not enough areas of our life affected by the global pandemic, reports COVID-19 outbreak brought dramatic changes to romantic and intimate lives of couples globally. From hundreds thousands of marriages postponed around the world to new bonds formed between unexpected quarantine partners. Regardless of your current relationships, you surely felt the impact. 

Relationship coach Cassady Cayne is no stranger to seeing lives transformed by a global crisis. She lost her job to the 2008-economic crisis only to discover her true calling and embark on a journey as a spiritual author. In the past 10 years she provided guidance to thousands on their path to finding twin-flame relationships. Observing the messages from her following, she came up with 5 relationship trends of 2020 that she recently published in her blog. 

Can you recognise yourself in one of the following trends?

  1. Turbo relationships
  1. Glacial relationships 
  1. An Artificial Cuffing Season
  1. Relationships Earthquakes 
  1. A Rise of Cybersex, Erotic Tech, and Virtual Intimacy

Olivia Stern, freelance writer

I'm a freelance writer and peanut butter enthusiast from North Dakota

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

