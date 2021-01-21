Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Pandemic Inspires ER Nurse to Become Singer-Songwriter

The Mike Jones Band, ER nurse, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist pursued his passion for music during the pandemic+writes, produces and records his own music, appealing to several audiences, ranging from acoustic-folksy-Americana to simple roots-rock music that leaves listeners with “that song they can’t get out of their heads.” Musically versatile with a unique voice that embodies real life experience, Mike just released Wild Heart (Calamity Jane)Don’t Give Up on Me, and Strongest One I Know with more to come.

Jones says, “I was always sitting in a corner or in the parking lots where me and my friends would often escape to and play guitar. I’ve been writing songs since I was 13 years old. My first band was called “map factory” because we used to rehearse in an old factory that made maps.”

www.mikejonesband.com

Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/themikejonesband

Twitter : https://twitter.com/mike_jones_band

Instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/mike_jones_band/

More about:

Mike Jones is an American singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist based in Leesburg, Virginia. With a roots-rock/Americana focus, Mike Jones plays an eclectic mix of blues, folk, and rock music and is known for his unique guitar-playing, vocals and live performances. He has shared the stage with many artists including Urge Overkill, Yngwie Malmsteen, The Answer, Reignwolf, Hoots and Hellmouth, Taddy Porter, American Bang, The Parlor Mob, Matt Mays and El Torpedo, The London Souls, and many more. Jones has appeared at The State Theatre, The Fillmore East, DC9, The Velvet Lounge, The Rock & Roll Hotel, Kenny’s Castaways (NYC), as well as the Tally Ho Theater, to name a few. Mike Jones is always making music, tapping on something, singing a melody, or strumming a guitar. Notable influences include Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys), Ben Harper, Neil Young, Ryan Adams, Tyler Childers, and Colter Wall. Lately, Jones is focused on writing and recording a debut collection of songs.

    Ian Monroe

