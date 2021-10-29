Pandemic has Worsened the Mental Health of Students

University students are just getting ready to switch back to full-time education, but the studies already conducted allow us to assess how much their state of mind has changed over the last year and a half of the pandemic.

Depressive Disorders in Students

At the same time, the increased mental anxiety that was observed among students at the beginning of the pandemic receded over time. According to the public expert, the level of anxiety decreased, as people got used to the new way of life and the virus itself was no longer perceived so sharply. “But depressive disorder has less to do with shared fears than with feelings of isolation, lack of support, and dramatic lifestyle changes. Obviously, these factors have not gone anywhere.

While libraries have reopened their doors to readers and Swiss students are expected to return to campuses in September 2021, it is likely that the overall health of students will not return to pre-dock levels anytime soon. “Students who have experienced severe mental overload will not recover quickly,” said Professor Yulia Dratva. But studying at the university usually marks a new chapter in life – the transition to a person’s growing up and gaining independence.

In the past 2020, students failed to experience this new life, as they were deprived of social contacts, extracurricular work and part-time work opportunities, and many even returned home to their parents. Caused by the pandemic, radical changes of this negative kind affected all students in one way or another.

Motivation for Action

Earlier this year, the Swiss Student Union campaigned for political engagement in student issues, with a focus on the detrimental effects of the pandemic on the psyche of students. The union has issued a call for help stating that many students are on the verge of mental breakdown. In addition, for this reason, they have had financial problems, which gives them cause for concern about possible expulsion in the face of a pandemic.

Among the demands made on politicians were financial support for students, the opening of libraries and clear conditions for conducting exams. The call for help also included a request for readily available and free counseling assistance to more than 250,000 Confederate students. This question was developed as a mandatory regulation on the mental health of young people and approved by the Swiss National Council. Mental anxieties can be removed by playing the online games like slot roma.

Ray of Hope

Perhaps there will be a ray of hope for students facing myriad challenges. Professor Y. Dratva says she is optimistic about the future that awaits those whose usual studies at the university were interrupted by COVID-19. “Today’s students will learn a lot and overcome many difficulties. It will be a wonderful generation,” she said. While most of the difficulties seem to be over, for many students, the start of a new school year is filled with new experiences.

According to Claire Decombe, there is still uncertainty about what university life will actually become when the majority of students return to campuses. But she is sincerely happy with the prospect of plunging into ordinary student life, where again there is a place for real events. “We want to live a normal life again, as much as possible, of course,” she sums up.