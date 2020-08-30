Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Pandemic Exposes What Really Matters If We Remember

Prior to March 16th, 2020, I was like many other Americans and people in the world.  I felt the need to be on the go, to be part of the “grind and hustle” culture.  We prioritized work and would forgo rest, relaxation and at times sacrificed our families in pursuit of more.  More stuff, more status, more and more of everything.

Then in a swift and unprecedented event, we were all ordered to stay home, with access to all the screen time we could ever want.  Zoom and Skype calls, Facetime and Google Video Chat, Netflix, Hulu, and every streaming service was right there at the tip of our fingers and all we had to do was sit by ourselves and consume. 

Quickly for me, I realized that all I had been chasing and pursuing felt empty without people to share the experience with.  Zoom family meet ups were nice but paled in comparison to our family being gathered in a much to small kitchen, jockeying for space to be the first one served.    All the screen time in the world, could not replace a nice walk, hearing the birds chirp, seeing the deer run and reconnecting with nature. 

As we emerge from this historic time, I wish for all of us to remember the feeling of craving human connection, small talk, and the freedom to go interact as we saw fit. 

It is incredibly easy to get swept right back into the routine of what we were doing.  As the memory of this time fades, a lasting change in my life will be much more restricted technology time, and more freedom in my schedule for the incredible people in my life I was to busy to slow down to appreciate. 

#weeklyprompt #fridayfocus

Jerrod Hardy, Retired Police Officer, Entrepreneur, Author, Podcast Host at Team Hardy and The On Purpose Podcast

Over 21 years of law enforcement experience in assignments such as Patrol, SWAT, School Resource Officer, Training Coordinator, Academy Coordinator, Hiring, Recruiting and Background Investigations. I use these experiences, lessons learned and my love for coaching and writing to continue to give back to our law enforcement professionals as well as those who simply want more from life. I currently write for Policeone.com and have a regular column, The Coaches Corner, in which I share defensive tactics information as well as career and transitional advice and experiences.

As someone who bucked tradition and walked away from law enforcement at a young age, 46 years old, I love sharing the journey with all of you in my writing, speaking and podcasting. My first book, "Extraordinary People in Ordinary Places" was published in late 2019 and is available at Amazon.com.

