Pandemic and Purpose

HOW THE PURPOSE CAN HELP DURING THE CRISIS

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres.
In 1988, a woman, looking through her loft, discovered a secret about activities that her husband had performed 5 decades ago.
This lady was the wife of Nicholas Winton, a Briton who organized the rescue of 669 children, mostly Jewish, in former Czechoslovakia, before they were deported to Nazi concentration camps, saving them from certain death in 1939, before the beginning of the Second World War. For his achievements he was often called “British Schindler”, in reference to Oskar Schindler (his story can be found on the Internet and also in a 2002 Slovak documentary directed by Matej Mináč, called Nicholas Winton: The Power of Good).
Many things impressed me when I read about Sir Nicholas Winton.
In addition to not disclosing his incredible humanitarian work, I was wondering about the difficulties he had to help those children.
Think what the world was like in 1939! Just to help: The first submarine cable that allowed long distance phone calls would only be installed 17 years later, in 1956.
Can you imagine the communication difficulties that existed in 1939?
How to coordinate such a complicated logistics operation?
Furthermore, World War II was about to begin. Even the ninth train, with 250 children, was unable to leave because, in September 1939, as the United Kingdom declared war on Germany. These children were never seen again.

How to explain the high performance achieved by Sir Nicholas Winton, in the face of such a large task, with so few resources and in the face of such an adverse scenario?
In his book Primed to Perform, Neel Doshi spells out three reasons that contribute to high performance, one of them is the Purpose!
The Purpose motive occurs when you do an activity because you value the result of the activity (versus the activity itself). You may or may not like the work you do, but you value its impact.
And the question you may be asking now is – How do I create, how do I communicate the Purpose to my organization? What characteristics should this Purpose have?
Among the Amphibious Commandos, we use a greeting – AUICA! – which I want to use as an acronym to help you answer these questions.
The Purpose must have 5 characteristics:

Authentic – Do not flaunt a “grand” Purpose that is not really based on your true intentions. Besides not working, it will only make things worse.

Unique – Your organization is unique! The Purpose must also be. The greater your differential, the more powerful it will be.

Inspiring – The Purpose needs to inspire the members of your organization, it needs to be connected with your deepest values.

Shared – (Compartilhado, in Portuguese) People on “your bus” need to share this Purpose, you need to share it with everyone. Allocate your resources to this.

Achievable – No profit, no mission! There is no way to achieve a Purpose if you do not generate the resources necessary to achieve it.

In the midst of this scenario that the pandemic has placed on us, AUICA Purpose organizations will be able to create the necessary conditions for their collaborators to be able to help them overcome any obstacles, just as the “British Schindler” did to save those 669 children!

    Alexandre Barbosa, Consultant at ASBarbosa Desenvolvimento

    Coming from the Information Technology industry, I chaired companies such as Lotus, Tallard and Avnet.
    For more than 10 years I worked at IBM in several areas, as a Sales Executive and also held the position of Sales Director at other companies, such as Novell, Wordperfect and FranklinCovey. I have over 25 years of experience in the information technology industry.
    I undertook for almost three years, with a value-added services company, in the organic food market.
    Graduated from the Naval School, in Electronic Engineering, I reached the rank of Captain-Lieutenant in the Navy. Specialized in Special Operations, I was instructor and in charge of the training course for Amphibian Commands, having contributed to the formation of Special Operations for the Marine Corps and also for other organizations.
    After deciding to migrate to the corporate world, I were post-graduated by ESPM, in Strategic Business Management and Marketing, attended several specialization courses in sales, in the United States and Brazil, in addition to being graduated in Strategic Business Management, by FGV .
    In addition to being the founder of ASBarbosa and developer of its contents, I manage training and lectures, with the objective of enabling high performance, through the Leadership Principles of the Amphibious Commands, Special Operations troop of the Brazilian Navy, put into practice during my career.
    I learned in the Navy and in the private sector that, through the practical application of these Principles, adopting new forms in people management, it is possible to make changes in paradigms and / or organizational culture to achieve better results.

    I have been certified in several areas by FranklinCovey, since the beginning of its operations in Brazil, as one of its first facilitators, and is part of the faculty of the MBA of FranklinCovey Educação.
    Additionally, it has located content for FranklinCovey Brasil, through certifications abroad, such as Helping Client Succeed (Sales) and Find Out Why (Innovation).

