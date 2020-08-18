Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Pandemic and Decisions

Pandemic and Decisions

In Special Force Operations, we had an operational pattern of suspending  any communications, moments before the actions in the objective. We could not in any way miss the surprise effect because of some out-of-hours radio call.

Perhaps you’re wondering, how did we do the necessary coordinations so that nothing went wrong and the mission was accomplished?

Actually, no coordination was needed.

In addition to thoroughly rehearsing the actions on the objective, the mission was so clearly transmitted that all team members were able to make the decisions necessary to accomplish the mission in case something went off the plan. And I must say that often this happened..

Last month, the press published several articles about large companies that are shrinking their offices, in Brazil.

Here in Rio, 40% of the Downtown’s offices are already empty and the forecast of the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Administrators is that it can reach 53%, with a chance of even having a new residential area in downtown Rio de Janeiro.

The fact is that the dynamics of working in an office is no longer the same. The home office provides increased productivity and, although I don’t like using the term, the “new normal” is already a reality. The combination is great! Higher productivity and lower cost!

This new dynamic, however, requires a decision-making process very similar to the one we used in Special Force Operations.

After missions in Somalia, Haiti, and Bosnia, General Charles C. Krulak of the U.S. Marine Corps developed a concept called the Three-Block War. He concluded that in order to accomplish missions of various kinds, Marine teams, even three blocks from the other teams or central command, needed to be trained to make decisions for themselves.

They needed a new strategy called The Strategic Corporal, defined by General Krulak as the strategy that allows leaders of low-level units be able to act independently and make important decisions.

Likewise today, there is no time to make decisions at the top and broadcast them. Often, team members need to make decisions in a very short time. Decisions that can have a serious impact on the organization’s reputation and brand recognition.

The main responsibility of the leader is to ensure that these decisions are right. The question is how?

You need to develop a high performance team and it all starts with changing your mindset as a leader!

Here is how you can start:

  • Clearly communicate the purpose (why),
  • Allow and accept errors, mistakes,
  • Celebrate diversity,
  • Focus on the development of each member of your team,
  • Do not provide answers, but ask questions.

They are part of the principles for the creation of a high performance team, with the ability to make the necessary decisions, during the actions that lead your team to achieve the objective, the result.

    Alexandre Barbosa, Consultant at ASBarbosa Desenvolvimento

    Coming from the Information Technology industry, I chaired companies such as Lotus, Tallard and Avnet.
    For more than 10 years I worked at IBM in several areas, as a Sales Executive and also held the position of Sales Director at other companies, such as Novell, Wordperfect and FranklinCovey. I have over 25 years of experience in the information technology industry.
    I undertook for almost three years, with a value-added services company, in the organic food market.
    Graduated from the Naval School, in Electronic Engineering, I reached the rank of Captain-Lieutenant in the Navy. Specialized in Special Operations, I was instructor and in charge of the training course for Amphibian Commands, having contributed to the formation of Special Operations for the Marine Corps and also for other organizations.
    After deciding to migrate to the corporate world, I were post-graduated by ESPM, in Strategic Business Management and Marketing, attended several specialization courses in sales, in the United States and Brazil, in addition to being graduated in Strategic Business Management, by FGV .
    In addition to being the founder of ASBarbosa and developer of its contents, I manage training and lectures, with the objective of enabling high performance, through the Leadership Principles of the Amphibious Commands, Special Operations troop of the Brazilian Navy, put into practice during my career.
    I learned in the Navy and in the private sector that, through the practical application of these Principles, adopting new forms in people management, it is possible to make changes in paradigms and / or organizational culture to achieve better results.

    I have been certified in several areas by FranklinCovey, since the beginning of its operations in Brazil, as one of its first facilitators, and is part of the faculty of the MBA of FranklinCovey Educação.
    Additionally, it has located content for FranklinCovey Brasil, through certifications abroad, such as Helping Client Succeed (Sales) and Find Out Why (Innovation).

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

