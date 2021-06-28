Pandemic Affects Your Physical Health & Its Stigma Affects Your Mental Health: A Report by Jason E Fisher

The outbreak of the global pandemic has changed everything; people have faced physical and mental health issues as they got infected and became more aware of the virus. Experts suggest that relying on the facts and scientifically approved precautions is in the best interest of a whole community. Stigma towards the infected patients, frontline warriors, and recovered patients has created a very negative impact on the overall mental health of concerned people. Let’s have a closer look at the complete picture.

What is social stigma? AnExplaination by Jason E Fisher

In the context of the pandemic, social stigma could be termed an adverse association between a group or an individual who has caught the virus. The victims of such stigma often face-

Labeling

Discrimination

Stereotyping

Different treatment

Along with these things, they are also boycotted by people who have such social stigma. When a patient suffering from such a deadly disease faces extra problems even after being isolated and quarantined, it breaks their morale. The caregivers, family, and friends of the patient also have to go through tough times due to this stigma.

The discrimination with recovered patients

When a patient recovers, their family warmly welcomes them. Precautions are always prominent, but cases where recovered patients faced discriminatory behavior and hatred due to stigma. An individual who has already been away from his or her family and friends must exercise proper social distancing for everyone’s good. Therefore, a little friendly wave from the other building, a get well soon text, or simply smiling back is enough for a recovered patient. However, when people around them start ignoring and treating them in a distinguished fashion, this becomes a big concern. Recovered patients develop anger, frustration, sadness, etc., because of this stigma.

Escaping the stigma

The best way to escape the stigma amidst a pandemic is to be informed by the right and relevant source. There are times when people blindly follow online and electronic news without concerning about its source. That’s not the right way to look at it. Always listen to the local and national authorities. Follow reliable news sources and do not overthink everything you hear and see. Stigma is not something a person is born with. It develops over time and especially due to constantly thinking about a particular thing negatively.

Isolation may lead to a mental health issue

Don’t be alone. You should not restrict yourself from social contacts.Be in touch with your family and friends through telephone or online mediums. Along with that, do not support alcohol or drugs to overcome or battle with this stigma. It is not advised to abuse drugs and alcohol to overcome anxiety, stigma, fear, boredom, or isolation.

Jason E Fisher suggests that at the time of a global pandemic, being supportive towards the frontline workers and kind towards each other and yourself is extremely important for your overall physical and social well-being.