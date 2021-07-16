Pamela Wilson of BIG Brand System: “Reinventing yourself can’t be done in theory”

Reinventing yourself can’t be done in theory. You have to live it. The things you learn give you a wealth of experience and information that you can share with your clients. Lived life experience is irreplaceable if you want to have a successful coaching career.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Pamela Wilson.

Pamela Wilson is an online business coach, author, keynote speaker, and founder of BIG Brand System. She helps people in mid-career and beyond to generate consistent revenue with high-value online offers.

Pamela is the author of two books: Master Content Marketing and Master Content Strategy. She’s the creator and head coach for The Offer Accelerator, The BIG League, The Content Lab, and The Image Lab.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Was I always a coach? I think so.

Way back in my 20’s, I started my own freelance graphic design business. I listened to my clients’ needs, got to know their customers, and designed custom solutions — then I charged accordingly. Two decades later I decided to move my business online.

It was a whole different world. The messages I heard were, “make your expertise accessible.” “Create inexpensive offers so you can reach more people.”

It was the wrong advice.

I spent years spinning my wheels, trying to cheapen my decades of expertise to make it more affordable to the masses. Turns out, the solution was in front of me all along! Custom, premium-priced solutions are the quickest way to earn revenue online. I learned this lesson early on and I’m using it still. When you develop a custom solution to a challenge, you can charge premium prices for the value you bring to the table.

Today, I’m coaching online entrepreneurs to help them develop their own custom offers. We work together to create a valuable solution they can charge a premium for. It’s a lesson I knew in my 20s, forgot in my 40s, and found again (thankfully) in my 50s.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. Being a newbie — over and over. Right out of high school, I spent a year as an exchange student in Colombia, South America. I arrived there with the Spanish vocabulary of a 4-year-old. By the time I left, I spoke Spanish fluently. Since then, I’ve put myself into “newbie” situations many times — I now embrace the discomfort of being a complete newbie, because I know it will lead me to an exciting new horizon.

2. Persistence in the face of all evidence to the contrary.

Let’s face it — success can be a long road. Sometimes you have to lean on persistence to get you through the tough times. Sometimes it’s all you have going for you!

3. Asking for what I want. Sounds so simple, but in the business world you don’t get what you don’t ask for. I’ve asked for contracts, raises, meetings, projects, speaking opportunities, guesting gigs, and lots more. I don’t always get a yes, but if I didn’t ask at all, I wouldn’t have had the success I’ve had.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits have had a huge impact on my results: Bad habits and good habits.

Thinking habits like not allowing myself to sit in negativity. I actively work to turn around situations to look for the positive angle.

Outreach habits like staying in touch with colleagues, even if it’s a quick message on social media or a brief email. Why develop connections if you’re not going to nurture them?

Work habits like the ones I outline in the next question. I never want to end the day wondering what happened to my time.

Habits are crucial. When you eliminate bad ones and cultivate good ones, your efforts feel automatic — because they’re habitual.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Lists are my lifeline — they always have been. When life gets chaotic (like in the midst of a global pandemic), I grab my checklist, put my head down, and work away.

The other habit that helps me stay focused? Recognizing that creative work is easier at certain times of day, and blocking off those times so I don’t fill them with meetings or errands. For example, I avoid taking meetings in the morning because I reserve that time for creative work. I avoid doing detailed technical work late in the day because my brain is tired and I make more mistakes.

Knowing your own “circadian work rhythm,” as I like to call it, is crucial. No sense working against it — work with it and your work day will feel easier.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

I think the first step in habit change is to observe your current tendencies: How are you using your time now? What’s working currently? What’s not working at all?

It sounds so basic, but keep a running list of what’s happening now. You can’t change what you haven’t noticed.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I don’t know who said it originally, but one of my favorite sayings is “digital ink is never dry.” I use this phrase when I coach my clients, who are building successful online businesses. There’s no reason to sweat every pixel you publish — you can always edit and update.

Publish version 1.0 now. Work on version 2.0 later. Embracing this “pixel ink is never dry” attitude helps you lose the fear of “getting it wrong” when you publish online.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In late 2020 I opened the doors to my Offer Accelerator program, where I coach online business owners to create and optimize high-value online offers. The program is designed for people who are in mid-career and beyond. I noticed that our age group wasn’t being served by current online programs. We have deep expertise and should be well compensated for it — that’s why I focus on helping people create offers they can charge a premium for.

The program I designed is a combination of a course curriculum; tools, templates, and scripts for emails, webinars, and promotions; weekly coaching; and weekly project reviews.

Offer Accelerator members are making big strides. They’re applying the course curriculum. They’re building offers. They’re creating courses, service packages, coaching programs, and membership sites.

One of the core concepts I teach is finding the right clients to work with. Your best offerwill reflect your values, your priorities, and the audience you want to serve. Your best clients will share those values.

I’m thrilled to have developed a program that truly serves people in mid-career. We’re a powerful group! The offers my members are creating are changing the world one unique solution at a time.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Be clear on who you coach — and who you do not coach.Too many coaches try to reach as many potential clients as they can. You can’t be afraid to claim your niche. If you don’t answer the question, “Who is my ideal customer?” early on, you risk spending months — or years — chasing after a market that won’t grow your business.

Just a reminder, your ideal customer has a problem you can solve; is aware they’ve got a problem; and can afford to pay to solve their problem.

When you have a fuzzy idea of who your ideal customer is, your marketing will be fuzzy, too. Fuzzy marketing is forgettable. When your ideal customer can say, “Yes! This is perfect for me!” you know you’re sending the right message.

Get intentional about who you want to coach so you can attract them to your practice.

2. Possess “lived life experience.”

There’s no specific age that defines lived experience. A lived life means you’ve tried things. You’ve succeeded, and you’ve failed. The important thing is you learned from all of it — the good, bad, and the cringeworthy.

The experience I had with my design business and with BIG Brand System has been critical in the success of my coaching practice.

Reinventing yourself can’t be done in theory. You have to live it. The things you learn give you a wealth of experience and information that you can share with your clients. Lived life experience is irreplaceable if you want to have a successful coaching career.

3. Be a coach who truly enjoys helping people have breakthrough moments.

Business coaching is intense work. You can’t deliver results if you do it halfway.

You need to be able to guide clients when they encounter “shiny object syndrome” — when they start chasing a new idea because building their business starts to feel uncomfortable.

You need to help clients price their offers properly. They can’t always see the value they bring to the table, even when they have years of experience. They might need to hear that message multiple times before it takes hold.

Breakthroughs happen when your client gets past their resistance with your help. They won’t happen on every session, but when they do, you and your client will both know it!

4. Ask good questions — and listen like a pro.

The main purpose of coaching isn’t about telling clients what to do — it’s about helping them build on what they already know. They often know exactly what they need to do — they just don’t know how to articulate it.

When you ask good, leading questions, your clients will identify their niche, the benefits of their products or services, and their stuck points — even when they don’t realize they have the answers. Asking good questions gets them there.

When you hear the answers, reply with, “So what you’re saying is…” and watch their eyes light up. When they hear their words and ideas reflected back to them, they can take the next step.

5. Be willing to hold clients accountable.You don’t do your clients any favors by letting them avoid difficult decisions. We’re all human, and change can be intimidating. But they’re paying you to help them grow. They can’t succeed with wishful thinking.

You can hold clients accountable while encouraging them. Point out the achievements they’ve already made. Remind them they have what it takes to do the next thing.

Acknowledge their discomfort, and help them map out their next steps. It might be tough, but when they see results they’ll know it was worth it — and that you didn’t let them down.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

1. They don’t price their coaching high enough.Pricing is a big stress point for a lot of people, even when you have a ton of expertise. It’s easy to take your skills for granted when you’re a seasoned pro. You don’t have an outside perspective on what you do.

Keep in mind the transformation you provide. A client starts the coaching process in one place, you move them forward to something better.

Think about the value of those results. It’s an investment. And consider this: How good is cheap coaching? Would you trust a coach with bargain basement fees? Not a chance.

The price you set helps position you in the marketplace. The right price attracts the right clients. Always remember that.

2. They don’t develop a process for promoting their coaching.The idea of promotion can make coaches wince. They don’t want to sound salesy. Most would rather be coaching clients than promoting their coaching service.

One of the smartest things you can do is develop a process for promoting your coaching services. Set up a schedule, choose your methods and media, and watch your analytics to see what works. When you know your ideal client, you can make your messaging sincere and personal. That avoids feeling salesy.

When you set up processes, you save a ton of time. Processes can be a game-changer for a coach. When you’re ready, having processes means you can hire someone to assist you with promotion. It frees up both time and brain space, so you can focus on serving your clients.

3. They try to do too much for their clients rather than guiding them toward the solutions they seek.

A coach is not the human version of Google. You have to be mindful of the kinds of questions clients ask. They’re coming to you for your expertise, not to get answers to “101” level questions.

Creating that kind of dependency derails the coaching process.

Your clients need to be empowered to find solutions. They’ll come to you to fine-tune, get insights and feedback on what they’ve done so far, and brainstorm next steps. Rather than answer basic, beginner-level questions, ask your client what they’ve discovered or tried. Ask them what a web search turned up.

Sometimes asking, “What do you think?” gets a client back on track.

A sports coach doesn’t take the field instead of the players — they help players hone their skills to reach their potential. A business coach is no different.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Empower clients and ask about all their wins.

Let’s face it — business success is made up of small wins that accumulate over time. Help coaching clients get into the habit of recognizing their progress by asking about all the wins — big and small.

In my Offer Accelerator program, we start each weekly coaching session by asking about people’s small wins and celebrating everything from doing a live sales presentation to embedding an opt-in form on a landing page. It all counts as a win — it all makes a difference.

Remember personal details.

From the sales process we use to the ongoing support we give, I believe that getting to know your coaching clients personally makes a huge difference.

Hiring a coach is not a typical business transaction. Our clients allow us into their lives and their heads.

The best coaching happens when there’s a relationship to back it up. Making it a point to remember goals they’ve shared and details about their lives means that you can feed these things back to your coaching clients when they need them most.

Offer sustainable ongoing support.

A few years ago, I joined a group coaching program offered by Mariah Coz. It was a unique combination of a curriculum, weekly group coaching, and high-touch support in a private community. It worked really well, both for program members and the people delivering the program. I could see that having healthy boundaries around their time meant the coaches were able to offer the best of themselves to the people in the program.

When I developed my Offer Accelerator program, I incorporated what I liked best about that program. Our program is for people in mid-career and we offer curriculum, coaching, feedback, and support in a sustainable way.

Designing your coaching so it supports your client and you creates a Wow! Customer Experience for both of you.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Consistently showing up with valuable content has been key.

In the early years of BIG Brand System, I produced weekly content for my website to build an audience and keep my readers engaged. That fresh content helped me rank higher in search results. Writing for popular sites like Copyblogger helped me grow my own loyal following. A strong network of like-minded people benefits you, your colleagues, and your audience.

But it’s not about churning out content and bringing in leads. You have to listen to what existing and future customers need. When you understand people’s problems, you become their trusted source for information.

Once you know who you want to serve, build a high-value offer that helps them solve those problems. Then you can create happy, paying customers from the leads you generate.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Create boundaries. Block out time to unplug.

After spending most of the day planted at my desk, I love finding ways to incorporate movement into my afternoons and evenings. Depending on the weather that may be a swim, a brisk walk on a treadmill, or a stroll through the woods.

A little movement is the perfect antidote to all the sitting I do — and it helps me shake off any leftover stress from my day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to wipe ageism from society. It limits so much of our potential.

That’s not just about people over a certain age. Ageism dismisses people who are considered “too young” to make valuable contributions, too. But it’s especially problematic for people considered to be “old.” In some industries, that’s when they hit 40!

I’d love to see workplaces — big companies as well as small business — that actively encourage a range of ages. Diversity is important, but age is often left out of the discussion. A true mix of culture and experience can generate amazing ideas. I think it would help society as a whole, not just the world of business.

We’ve seen how important community is, especially over the past year and a half, as we’ve struggled through the pandemic. People need connection. People thrive when they learn new things. I’d love to see what we can achieve when we all put our heads together!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This isn’t going to be the answer you want, but it’s the truthful one.

More than 15.9 million people in the US moved during the pandemic and that included two of my closest neighbors. Rather than aim for a prominent name from the business world, I aspire to have a meal with my new neighbors. I like to know the people I live near and I like for them to know me, too. That’s a meal that would be meaningful now and in the future.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best place to find me is on my website, BIG Brand System.

