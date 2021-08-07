Pamela Miles: “We must take better care of our medical professionals and support staff”

We must take better care of our medical professionals and support staff. When I’m training hospital staff, I start by saying, “The care of the patient begins with the care of the caregiver.” Let’s replace the usual model — I take care of you at a cost to me — with a circle of healing. Reiki practice makes a difference even for nurses who focus on others’ well-being at the expense of their own. They quickly feel the difference Reiki self practice makes in their day. They feel less stressed and often finish their work faster. And nurses especially appreciate the moments they find to share Reiki touch with patients in distress. When integrating brief Reiki touches into patient care, nurses see the benefit to the patient and feel refreshed themselves as their nervous systems move out of the stress response. Reiki practice helps the patient and caregiver at the same time.

As a part of our interview series called “5 Things We Must Do To Improve the US Healthcare System”, I had the pleasure to interview Pamela Miles.

Pamela Miles is an internationally renowned Reiki master and the foremost pioneer introducing Reiki practice to conventional medicine. Over the course of nearly four decades of experience with this spiritual practice, she has collaborated on various projects with academic medical centers including Yale, Harvard and the National Institutes of Health. She has also brought her insight to corporate outlets such as Google and Unilever. Pamela’s expertise in Reiki and integrative health has been featured in outlets including The Dr. Oz Show, NBC, CBS, CNN, FOX, The Atlantic, US News & World Report, New York Magazine, Allure, and Self. She is also the author of the award-winning REIKI: A Comprehensive Guide, the only Reiki book written for the mainstream public.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Even as a child I had a fascination with and deep respect for the invisible parts of life. I started practicing meditation and yoga when I was just 10 years old and eventually became a meditation teacher. To me, healing was always intertwined with spirituality. But I didn’t come upon Reiki until I was pregnant with my second child. A friend was taking a first-degree class and said, “I think you’ll like this.” She was right.

One thing I loved about the practice — and still do — is that there is such a quick feedback loop. With meditation, people can get frustrated and feel it takes a lot of effort. But with Reiki, which I sometimes describe as a meditation you deliver through light hand placements, people quickly notice benefits, such as improvement in their mood, a sense of well-being, or a lessening of anxiety and pain.

In the 90s, I volunteered at Gay Men’s Health Crisis (GMHC) teaching Reiki practice to men with HIV/AIDS. The emphasis was on daily self practice, and they learned to offer Reiki sessions informally to friends and family, which they so appreciated because so many friends were dying, often in agony.

The infectious disease specialists who cared for these patients noticed my students were doing better than expected, and I was asked to set up the first hospital Reiki program. While some doctors were skeptical, the impact was surprisingly positive. For example, as patients who practiced self Reiki began feeling better day-to-day, less anxious and in less pain, they became better partners in their health care, more likely to show up for medical appointments, and more willing to trust their doctors and hospital medicine.

Perhaps one of the most important things I learned is that self-care always makes a difference — before or after diagnosis. It can improve a patient’s response to treatment or medication, help people feel more engaged in their care, and enable patients to feel better, function better and make better choices, ones that support their health and well-being.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When first invited into hospital, I expected prejudice, that I’d need to correct the rampant misinformation about Reiki practice. I was sure the hospital staff believed there are real doctors and witch doctors — and I knew which doctor they’d peg me as. But early on, the staff began pulling me aside into the privacy of a stairwell to share very personal stories, asking if Reiki practice could help. They’d mention a son who struggled with asthma, wondering if Reiki could help him need less medication. Or they’d bring up a mother-in-law dying from cancer, wondering if Reiki could help with pain management and maybe bring a sense of peace.

I was taken by surprise. I’d expected doctors to pooh-pooh my expertise, but they saw me as offering a missing link to improve care. Finally it occurred to me: who sees more suffering in a day than physicians and nurses? Why wouldn’t they be open to a non-invasive practice to help their patients, and themselves? I listened with respect and felt such tenderness for the vulnerability they exposed. I realized that while it’s important to anticipate people’s objections, so we can address and overcome them, it’s equally important to keep listening and let colleagues — -and patients — -tell us what they need.

Bringing Reiki practice into hospitals not only helped me create connections with medical professionals; it helped me empower them, as many chose to learn Reiki for self-care, especially to help them be present with their patients, and protect against burnout. Unexpectedly, they noticed their patient relationships and patient compliance improving.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It wasn’t really a mistake, but it was amusing. A skeptical GMHC student remembered me saying you can practice self Reiki even while you’re watching television. So as he settled in to watch his usual TV one evening, he gave it a try. Two hours later, he shut off the TV and noticed how much better he felt. He decided it must be due to his Reiki practice because never before had television made him feel so good!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, a French Jesuit, paleontologist, author and philosopher, said, “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience, we are spiritual beings having a human experience.”

So much suffering stems from unaddressed spiritual needs, which affects our state of mind and resilience. Your spiritual state is your sense of well-being. Do you feel part of something larger than yourself, or is it you against the world? Developing ourselves spiritually enables us to live our human lives — that are so very fragile — with hope and dignity. Your spirituality is where you experience meaning, perspective and Oneness.

But we live in a culture with low spiritual literacy and most people don’t have the time or inclination to learn the skills of a spiritual practice. That often changes when they have even a brief Reiki experience. Of all the spiritual practices I’ve experienced, Reiki is by far the easiest to learn and brings the fastest response, a subtle yet palpable improvement in well-being. I’ve trained children, adults, people who are seriously ill, families and children with special needs, even hospital patients.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider understands that relationship is the foundation of healthcare. They are there to serve, and appreciate the need to create trust. They also know it’s not enough to simply give information, that they need to communicate and create a relationship with our patients.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

I’ll read anything by Atul Gawande. He’s the epitome of the physician/scientist in his willingness to look at the bigger picture in which patients’ stories unfold and go where the data take him.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m constantly working to protect non-invasive traditional healing practices from unnecessary state regulation that would deprive the public of easy access to these supports. Reiki and other practices are in danger of being regulated into formulaic, one-size-fits-all models that undermine their effectiveness, value and grassroots accessibility. I’m also collaborating with the Consciousness and Healing Initiative (CHI) to foster the integration of traditional healing practices into health care through science, community building, and education.

Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

The most important reason is that we don’t have a proactive, empowering healthcare system. Instead, we have a reactive sick care system that inadvertently devalues and disempowers individual patients. There’s little to no education in lifestyle self-care that could help postpone or even avoid health problems, but there’s plenty of testing and treating after the fact.

Another reason the US healthcare system struggles is that somehow we’ve moved primary health care out of our homes. We need to educate and empower the American public to realize that their day-to-day and moment-to-moment choices matter. We need to stop infantilizing people when it comes to healthcare. The attitude is that only a doctor can figure out and fix what’s wrong with you. The reality is that doctors can’t always fix things and that self-care can prolong well-being and help you avoid needing a fix. A prime example is the prevalence of type 2 diabetes, which used to be called adult-onset diabetes but now occurs in children, and is universally recognized as a disease created by lifestyle.

All of this leads to us placing an undue burden on our healthcare providers who are unsurprisingly overwhelmed and too often burnt out working in a system that makes inhumane demands on them. It’s impossible to support and serve others when you’re chronically exhausted.

As a “healthcare insider”, If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

First, we need to enroll people into a culture of self-care and healing. We need to prioritize empowering people with health-promoting behaviors instead of being focused mainly on disease management. Your primary health care is your self-care, your lifestyle. Healthcare doesn’t start at the doctor’s office. It starts in your home. The impact of this reorientation is especially encouraging in families where a child has special needs.

Next, we need to teach people health-promoting behaviors. That’s everything from appealing healthy food preparation and movement to the usual suspects such as yoga, meditation, Reiki, tai chi.

Third, we must take better care of our medical professionals and support staff. When I’m training hospital staff, I start by saying, “The care of the patient begins with the care of the caregiver.” Let’s replace the usual model — I take care of you at a cost to me — with a circle of healing. Reiki practice makes a difference even for nurses who focus on others’ well-being at the expense of their own. They quickly feel the difference Reiki self practice makes in their day. They feel less stressed and often finish their work faster. And nurses especially appreciate the moments they find to share Reiki touch with patients in distress. When integrating brief Reiki touches into patient care, nurses see the benefit to the patient and feel refreshed themselves as their nervous systems move out of the stress response. Reiki practice helps the patient and caregiver at the same time.

Fourth, in a healthcare system that values patient input, let’s help patients create relationships and communicate more effectively with their caregivers. This becomes easier as patients take more responsibility for their primary health care — how they’re feeling day to day — because as they’re more engaged in their health, they have more relevant information to share. Low engagement and compliance are a perpetual problem, with less than 50% of patients following doctor’s orders. To improve the healthcare system, we need to restructure so patients are active participants and considered part of the team.

Finally, we need to help people feel better faster — and Reiki practice is excellent for that. We also need to document the benefit. People who practice self Reiki not only feel better, they’re more aware, and can engage in making smart lifestyle and self-care changes in their life. Incorporating Reiki practice into the care of hospital patients helps them heal. When a patient’s nervous system is up-regulated in a stress response, their self-healing mechanisms shut down. Being in a hospital is stressful, but if we offer patients Reiki treatment, their nervous systems respond by down-regulating out of the stressed state into the rest/digest/restore parasympathetic dominant state in which self-healing happens. That means the patient is more comfortable and might need less pain medication, reducing side effects such as constipation and the possibility of falls. It could even mean patients leave the hospital sooner. Discharging patients safely even half a day faster is a significant benefit, especially given they are more likely to continue healing at home and not require readmission.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Our healthcare system exists as a part of our society. We can’t just change the system, we have to change the way the public interacts with the system and improve the public’s sense of agency. We need to engage communities and corporations in meaningful partnerships to identify barriers to care and healthcare inequities. And we need to improve patients’ experience — all patients.

For individuals and communities, we want to institutionalize the value of self-care while educating lay Americans and healthcare professionals alike in health-promoting behaviors and increasing agency. Put the focus on health-promotion rather than prevention. Avoiding a distant outcome isn’t a priority because it’s not real enough and it doesn’t work to scare the public into health. However, people are motivated when they feel better day-to-day. People often know what they need to do to improve their health but they don’t feel well enough to take on one more thing. Let’s help them feel better first (Reiki is very useful here) and then they’re better equipped to make bigger changes.

Educate and empower individuals while building community, so people who want to be proactive develop a network of like-minded friends and neighbors. Look realistically at the resources and challenges of each neighborhood. Efforts to improve self-care can be folded into activism and advocacy by offering support groups and workshops at community centers, with an emphasis on practical approaches. For example, rather than giving standard nutritional information to people on a handout, why not take parents and kids to local greenmarkets to introduce fresh food or into community kitchens to demonstrate healthy meal prep, such as how you can make delicious food without frying.

Corporations can have a significant impact by valuing well-being — how someone feels now — as part of wellness initiatives. Experts could be brought in to present, but identifying employees who are already engaged in self-care to share and help direct efforts can help move other employees into a culture of wellness even faster, while building community.

What we need from leaders is insistence that peer-reviewers have the expertise needed to weigh in on studies of healing practices. We also need them to call for research to identify which practices help the human system regain balance, strengthen resilience and optimize self-healing. That’s always a positive, and it’s especially needed for patients. For someone undergoing often arduous treatment protocols for cancer, for example, restoring balance can make the difference between a patient being able to continue conventional treatment and not.

When I was teaching Reiki at Yale University School of Medicine, we did a study documenting the benefits of Reiki treatment to patients in the cardiac ICU who had had a heart attack in the past 72 hours. Twenty-minute Reiki treatments improved their heart rate variability (HRV) comparable to beta-blockers. HRV is a primary indicator of improved resilience in the system, important not only for someone recovering from a heart attack, but for everyone day-to-day. This is the only Reiki study published in a conventional medical journal, the prestigious Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system, leaving some hospital systems at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with us examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these issues moving forward?

Evidence-based medicine — hospital medicine — is practiced in the rear-view mirror, relying on evidence validated by research. When there’s a novel virus, as we saw in the early days of the HIV epidemic, there is by definition no evidence base to rely on because that specific pathogen has never been addressed. That leaves medical professionals at a disadvantage; they can’t be sure that what has worked in apparently similar situations is appropriate or even safe. They are squeezed between the need to follow their medical guidelines and a situational imperative to observe and improvise.

But even while looking for ways to address a novel pathogen, we can rely on what we know: Taking care of yourself, maintaining your health, matters. At least 90% of those who died at the height of the epidemic had underlying health issues.

Taking care of yourself is multi-faceted and you can start improving your lifestyle with whichever tweak you can make easily. Healthy eating is important, not just the choice of food, but also sitting down and chewing adequately. Movement is essential — how about getting up and stretching every half hour to improve circulation? Stress-reduction is critical. When you’re stressed, even if you don’t realize it and you think it’s normal, you’re actually hurting yourself with stress hormones, you’ve shut down your capacity to self-heal and get the sleep you desperately need. All the public service announcements around COVID-19 focus on medical interventions: Hand sanitizers, masks, social distance and vaccines. Nothing is said about common sense self-care to help you stay healthy. No wonder people don’t realize it matters what you eat, whether you’re moving, how much sleep you’re getting, how many hugs you’ve enjoyed.

Things as simple as preparing more of your own food instead of eating commercially processed foods, going for a walk in nature, or practicing self Reiki can make a dramatic difference in your health. Even at the beginning of the pandemic, when there was no evidence base for COVID-19 treatment, there was already a solid evidence base for the value of health-promoting behaviors. Care that relieves pain and suffering and helps the human system regain balance is always beneficial. The pressure brought by the pandemic exposed pre-existing weaknesses in the healthcare system, and the limits of the current definition of evidence-based medicine. It also highlighted the benefits of integrating inexpensive, non-invasive health practices such as Reiki into conventional care.

How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Rethinking medical education is critical, not only to address physician shortages but also as part of redesigning the healthcare system. More than 50% of physicians report feeling burned out. Research tells us physician burnout — which can lead to doctors quitting medicine or even to suicide — is considerably lower when doctors have some control over their work environment.

Doctors and patients share a basic human need for connection. We need to create “care interactions” organized around patients and staff connecting rather than organizing care around technical efficiency and technology. There’s so much pressure to make patient-doctor interactions “efficient.” Efficient for whom? If they were robots? “Efficient” care doesn’t address human needs.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

This isn’t just a problem with socio-economic and racial diversity. We also need diverse healthcare teams that include diverse professionals such as health coaches and complementary healthcare practitioners. Having neighborhood clinics with doctors and staff who look like the residents and deeply understand neighborhood dynamics would help. Creating volunteer, internship and/or mentoring programs relevant to health care within neighborhoods could help identify future doctors and health care professionals. Candidates need more than scholarships; they need support as they go through their training and start their careers.

People who most need help are also the hardest to help because they don’t have support structures. It’s not enough to say, “Here’s a scholarship to medical school.” Let’s identify people who can’t even imagine being in medical school. Then we can help prepare them to handle the rigors of the system, hopefully while humanizing the system.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

This is a prime example how organizing health care around perceived pathology rather than human beings complicates care. Every person has a mind, emotions, and spiritual needs that are directly impacting their body. We need people skilled in offering that kind of support on every care team. All health care should start with helping people feel better in the moment. A centered patient is easier to work with. This is where Reiki practice can be so useful. Even brief Reiki treatment can provide the psycho-spiritual support that helps the patient stop hurting themselves involuntarily through the production of stress hormones and inflammatory responses, moving them into parasympathetic dominance, in which the mind settles and the body can rest, digest, and restore itself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to start a self-care revolution that looks at health and wellbeing in terms of maintaining balance rather than waging war against disease. Staying balanced, not getting stuck in the stress response, means your body’s self healing is optimized. That’s important to stay healthy and it’s vital in recovery from injury, disease or surgery.

If you’re not sleeping well, taking sleep meds really isn’t a solution. But practicing self Reiki and/or doing a few yoga stretches at bedtime could be. I’m not talking about self-care instead of medical care. I’m encouraging self-care as the foundation of healthcare. Take breaks during the day to enjoy a few breaths. Be active — even if it’s just walking around your home. Find nourishment in connecting with good friends and family. Eat fewer processed foods. If you’re feeling isolated, reach out. Everyone can benefit from empowered, proactive self-care that improves mood and functioning.

When people engage in self-care, they not only feel better, they function better and their bodies heal better. The changes needed in our healthcare system are significant, but they can be achieved.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please go to reikiinmedicine.org.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.