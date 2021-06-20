Pamela Flores of Merak NY: “People have the capacity to give support in many different ways to others”

People have the capacity to give support in many different ways to others. I would say that being understanding, compassionate, and patient is indispensable when offering support to others. We have to remain united, not only offer a hand but listen.

Pamela Flores, 22, was born and raised in Lima, Peru. Pamela moved to the US to pursue her studies at Syracuse University, where she majored in International Relations with a minor in Writing. During the summer of 2020, when the pandemic hit, Pamela was unable to return home due to the closed borders. After the passing of her uncle in May of last year, Pamela was inspired to make a positive change for her generation. Merak NY was founded in July 2020 with the goal of encouraging mask usage through reusable, fashionable silk-satin and cotton face masks. She believed people could remain safe while staying stylish. Her plans for the future include going to graduate school to pursue an MBA.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I was born and raised in Lima, Peru. I studied in an international school in Lima, and I always wanted to go to college in the United States. My country’s political and economic instability inspired me to take action in hopes of making a positive change in the future for my people. I decided to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations with a minor in Writing at Syracuse University. During summer 2020, before my senior year in college, the pandemic hit. I was unable to return to my country because the borders were closed, and I moved to the city with my brother. In May 2020, my uncle passed away due to COVID-19. At that moment, I was afraid for my family and felt the need to do something to honor my uncle. I saw people my age were avoiding using masks as they were uncomfortable and ‘ugly’, so I decided to do something about it. I didn’t know how to sew at the time, but my will to do something was greater than my uncertainty. I founded Merak NY because I believed in the power of masks and how we could stay fashionable while being safe.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Don Quixote is a book from my childhood that broadened my understanding of life and what it means to be a leader. Being born and raised in Peru, I noticed how we are forced to follow specific rules and expectations from society to the point that thinking differently or outside the box is considered incorrect. Don Quixote made me understand that creating our own reality, exercising our imagination, being true to ourselves, and defying expectations are what distinguishes us from the rest. The book made me feel confident about myself in the sense that I embraced thinking differently.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

In times of uncertainty, there is always opportunity. I believe that the pandemic put a pause in our lives and made us reflect on the smallest things. It made us more grateful, caring, and conscious about the world we live in and the people that surround us. I also think that the pandemic brought many of us together as we experienced this event globally and united us in more than one way. Now that vaccines are widely available and everything is reopening in the U.S, I hope we build a “new normal” in which we carry with us all the lessons and what we have learned from the pandemic. For me, the pandemic gave me the opportunity to start a small business and learn new skills. Most importantly of all, it made me understand that even at the darkest times, there is a chance to build something new. My small business is something that I carry with me until today, and with it all the experiences, memories, and new knowledge that I got. There is always something to be hopeful for.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

People have the capacity to give support in many different ways to others. I would say that being understanding, compassionate, and patient is indispensable when offering support to others. We have to remain united, not only offer a hand but listen. We must help in every way we can, whether it is in person or virtually, we must be present and remain in contact with our people. During tough times we might not know it but we may be making a huge difference if we dedicate our time listening and helping others even if it is with the smallest of things.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

I consider myself an anxious person, but the thing that makes me feel better is to pause. Even when I feel I am running out of time or have so much to do, I give myself some time to find myself and keep on going. It gives me time to process and more energy to continue. While consistency is a discipline, being able to pause and reflect is a skill I consider crucial.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

‘The only person you should try to be better than is the person you were yesterday.’ This was a quote I learned a couple of years ago. It made me reflect on how I wanted to challenge myself without comparing myself to others and focusing on my own goals. It made me acknowledge that motivation comes when you see yourself grow as a person.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe in sustainability and have great trust in the youth. I believe we can make a difference if we begin to practice sustainability in our daily lives. We should follow our dreams and take risks while respecting and remaining conscious about our people and our surroundings.

