Pamela Clark of Vicinity Energy: “Don’t Micromanage”

Pam Clark serves as Senior Regional Director, Account Management and Sales, MidAtlantic and South Regions at Vicinity Energy. Pam began her career at Trigen (later Veolia, now Vicinity) in 1999 as a designer in the engineering team. During her 20-year tenure, Pam has been a key player in teams across the business, from design, to operations, to managing field construction projects and contracts, before transitioning to sales and account management. She received her bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University and is currently pursuing a Master of Science in environmental studies from the University of Maryland.

Thanks for having me, David! Truthfully, I’ve had a career that has let me experience the full breadth of the energy lifecycle, from designing manholes to account management. I got my start at Trigen in October 1999 with the engineering team before transitioning to the operations team, which gave me a lot of really great field experience with chilled water, hot water, and steam production in plants and distribution systems. After a decade, I transitioned to Veolia Energy in 2010 to take the role of project manager. I got to handle a lot of interesting and complex projects there while managing the financial components as well. Now, I serve as the Senior Regional Director, Account Management and Sales, South and MidAtlantic at Vicinity Energy, the owner and operator of the largest portfolio of district energy systems in the nation.

I feel fortunate that I have had the opportunity to work in so many different departments, because it has allowed me to understand the nuances of my work and apply past lessons to my current projects.

I think it is an ongoing story, really, of how we are able to intertwine our business with our community, developing real, long-lasting partnerships that span decades. An example is how we have partnered with several programs to develop and mentor youth within our communities, from high school students over the summer to full apprenticeship programs. By developing these youth, we have had several over the years transition into full-time employees, benefitting both us as employers in the community, and the youth, allowing them to grow in a career. It is so interesting and inspiring to have some of these youth come back, year after year, for lunch or coffee, and hear how they are growing and thriving in their personal and professional lives.

That’s such a great question, David. My favorite quote is from Jane Goodall: “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

I believe that every day we have a choice to embrace the opportunity to do good and spread kindness. You never know how one simple act, like smiling at a stranger, may help someone else. I strive to always be kind and respectful in all my interactions.

I had a technical drafting teacher in high school, Mr. Bill Johnson, who was just so wonderful. He truly wanted to see every one of his students succeed and he would challenge us to try different things, explore the unknown, and embrace the unexpected. Mr. Johnson was the individual who introduced me to the world of engineering. He showed me how solution oriented engineering is, and he helped me realize my ability to find solutions to different problems. He really facilitated the technical aspect of my career, and for that I am so thankful. Even years after graduation, we kept in touch, and I would return to mentor his students.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

You’re correct that the pandemic has significantly changed the way we interact and behave, especially when it comes to engaging with other people. For me, there are three particular benefits of having a team physically together:

Impromptu Collaboration: When you’re in the office, you have the opportunity for “watercooler talk.” In pre-pandemic days, if a situation came up in your work and you mentioned it to a colleague in passing, you may discover an opportunity to collaborate together. You never know what connections your colleague may have or what experiences they could offer as a solution to a problem you may be having. Without physical work space, there just isn’t the ability to pop into someone’s office to collaborate or ask a quick question. Colleague Camaraderie: Video calls are great, but you just don’t experience the same type of fellowship and bonding. There is something special about having lunch or grabbing a cup of coffee with a coworker. It offers small moments to just get to know each other beyond work projects. Body Language: So much of our understanding of each other comes from nonverbal cues. When video calls are one of the only methods of communication, you only see someone’s facial expression. Essentially, you’re missing out on a whole other portion of the conversation, and that can be difficult when working with teammates and customers.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

There are a couple that come to mind.

Overscheduling: It’s so easy to look at someone’s calendar and see what they have going on during their day. It is also easy to fill up those calendars with repetitive meetings or brief “catch up” calls. Eventually, you run out of time. When you are in person, you have more opportunity for impromptu conversations that have less of a time requirement. Shadowing of New Team Members: In my line of work, there are a lot of field visits. It’s not necessarily always “hands on,” but it’s definitely “eyes on.” You have to make sure you have a good understanding of how everything operates. It’s challenging when you’re trying to do it all remotely and lack that physical ability to experience everything first-hand.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

My top five things you need to know are:

Set Clear Expectations: Right off the bat, make sure everyone understands the team’s goals, your expectations, how you communicate, and how you want them to structure requests or deliverables. These are important soft skills.

As an example, one thing I have implemented for my team at Vicinity Energy is a 100 day action plan. Everyone who joins my team gets on. It starts with simple things, like properly setting up your equipment for remote work, and gradually it becomes more specific to each individual’s role. After the basics are completed, the plan includes a more specialized training section, who has been assigned as a “buddy” to the new team member, and the specific tasks that they are responsible for leading. We also require online classes and hold weekly check-in sessions where I meet one-on-one with each teammate to see how they’re doing. A plan like this is crucial for hiring and onboarding remotely; it makes sure everyone starts from the same position with the same understanding and tools: it’s an equity issue, really, as well as an efficiency one.

2. Communications Channels and Tools: I think we can all agree that there are a lot of different tools for sharing messages! As a team lead, you want to make sure that everyone is using the same platform for communication and document sharing. It is the responsibility of the manager to review what technologies are available and what will work best to communicate with the team.

3. Encouragement and Self Care: I’m really passionate about self care and spreading kindness, so when the pandemic hit, I knew that it was more important than ever to make sure we all were taking care of ourselves and others. Helping someone else doesn’t even have to be a big thing, it can be as simple as a compliment. What I started doing with my team was sharing yoga articles, encouraging notes, and recognizing even small achievements with praise and little gifts, like a gift card to someone’s favorite coffee shop. When you’re leading a team, you want to make sure you go out of your way to help the team realize how appreciated they are and how important they are as people, not just as workers.

Another thing I started implementing with my team was setting up motivational speaker sessions during occasional lunch hours. The topics were always on something that interested my team and it has been a great way to encourage each other.

4. Shadowing Remotely: Remote shadowing is possible! It’s important to get team members involved in online training, and that can be accomplished through video calls. What is especially helpful is the screen-sharing feature, because then you can walk someone through technical aspects and watch videos together. Another thing I like to do is add new team members to customer meetings, even if that person isn’t necessarily on that account. You will want to make sure you notify any customers that a new colleague will be joining the call who is shadowing you, but those experiences are really beneficial and help speed up the onboarding process.

5. Don’t Micromanage: Sometimes it can be tempting to do everything yourself, but you have to have confidence in your team and help them manage their priorities. For example, if a meeting is called, identify a single point of contact on your team to attend and debrief everyone else after. The entire team doesn’t have to attend the meeting. As a manager, you need to understand where your team is being pulled and help them prioritize.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

At Vicinity, employees have an option as to whether they want to use their personal phone or a company-issued one. The nice thing is that office lines can be forwarded to personal numbers, which is really helpful.

One challenge that we faced at the beginning of the pandemic was who would be in charge of taking deliveries, collecting physical mail, sending customer communications that required FedEx delivery, and answering the customer general phone lines. We set up a rotation and an entire system for processing these tasks from home, but it took a minute!

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

As I mentioned previously, nonverbal communication is important when interacting with customers and colleagues. That’s why I think video and team calls are great. To some extent, you have that visual interaction that really assists in guiding your understanding of how something is being received, which is important when working with a team.

Another tool I really enjoy is the chat function. I’ve shared the importance of impromptu conversation, and the ability to send a quick message via a chat is similar to that concept, plus you can add in people as needed!

Also, let’s not forget screen sharing. That has been a lifesaver in my personal experience!

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

Communication systems have come a long way over the last several years with even more significant advances over the last year as the urgent need for responsive, useful systems came to the forefront of everyone’s lives during remote work. An improvement I would like to see is really just the basic quality of connection and service. An ongoing challenge has been, “Am I frozen? Can you hear me?” as we join video calls with many attendees. Fine tuning connectivity and quality of service is key.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications. Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

Prior to the pandemic, Vicinity already had a unified communication platform in place. What we’ve seen over the past year is that the pandemic has really reinforced that need for everything being connected to a central source. As a manager, you want to make sure your team is equipped to do their best work remotely without any loss in communication, so having everything funneled into a single system is hugely beneficial. In this way, you ensure that the documents, the work output, and the speed at which teams respond and update functions effectively.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

This may sound a little funny, but I just think holograms and 3D reality technologies are the coolest things. I once took a trip to London and as I was deboarding my train, I noticed a woman who was greeting everyone so warmly as they exited. It took me a second to realize that it was actually a 3D interactive hologram that was welcoming everyone. It’s really interesting to me how technology can be utilized in ways like that; something as simple as greeting guests was so much more enjoyable that way than if they’d just put a sign up.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

On the reverse side of that, holograms and 3D technologies may be offsetting more personal interactions, since there isn’t an actual physical presence there. As someone who really values genuine interaction and spreading kindness, I think there definitely would be moments that are lost if society fully implemented these technologies in place of actual individual humans.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

Like many, the pandemic completely eliminated any in-person interaction for us. That alone was really difficult, but we made the shift to 100% phone or video calls. As I’ve shared previously, video calls aren’t a replacement for actual interactions, but they are a good substitute! I also have made it a point for my team to limit our use of chatbot interactions with customers, because I believe one-on-one interaction is important. This is especially crucial when it comes to engaging with customers. We try to keep customer communication as professional as possible, so we avoid chatting/texting customers, and stick to phone/video calls and email correspondence with our clientele.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

Constructive criticism can sometimes be difficult to give, but it is so important for the healthy development of not just the individual receiving it, but your team as a whole. What I’ve done is first schedule a time to talk with a team member, and if appropriate, let them know the basis of the conversation so they can come prepared. It’s important not to give knee-jerk feedback via chat or email, since it can be incomplete and ill-received. Then, request for the video to be on. You already know I’m a big proponent of nonverbal communication, so you want to ensure you have as much eye contact as possible, especially during the more difficult portions of the conversation.

Before the call, as the manager, you should think about the challenge and determine how you can support your colleague or ensure they have the correct tools to succeed in their position. This should be a two-way conversation where both of you are able to identify the problem and implement a solution.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

Back to that idea of “watercooler talk,” the pandemic really caused an overlap in our lives. We were so much in the grind that our homes and work blended together. I wanted to create a space where my team could decompress for an hour and just have fun, no work talk allowed. That’s how the Fri-yay calls started! These calls are all about celebrating each other and sharing the stuff that’s happening with family and friends. It’s been a really great way to come together and foster team camaraderie.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Thank you, David. Honestly, I want to always lift other people up. Being kind is so important to me, because you just never know how your small act may help someone else. It doesn’t cost you anything to smile at someone or check in on a loved one, so go for it! Don’t ever forget that, despite your circumstances, you can still choose to be kind.

I’m also really passionate about building our future, giving opportunities to the younger generation, and helping youth career development. Perhaps it is because of my high school teacher Mr. Johnson, who invested so much time in directing my own career path, that I have this passion to mentor others. Over the years, I’ve helped connect Baltimore’s youth with non-union mechanical apprenticeships in cooperation with the Baltimore Mayor’s Office and companies like Vicinity Energy. The YouthWorks program is something very near and dear to my heart. I hope to continue positively impacting younger generations and guiding them in their professional development.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The Vicinity Energy social media channels offer some really great insight into our work and what we’re doing in our local communities, especially now that we’ve begun integrating biogenic fuel into our energy mix in Philadelphia — and soon, Boston! Additionally, you can always subscribe to our blog to hear the latest news.

