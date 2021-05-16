Pamela Aubrey of Rising Innergy: “In any difficult situation or challenge, we need to know we don’t have to face it on our own”

In any difficult situation or challenge, we need to know we don’t have to face it on our own. Often we try to manage difficult challenges or circumstances through our own devices, pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps and getting back to the business of life.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pamela Aubrey.

After the loss of her birth parents through adoption, a lack of bond with her adoptive parents, health issues, toxic relationships, divorce, and her son’s health struggles, Pamela Aubrey began her own healing journey through the use of mindset techniques, Reiki and EFT. Her journey not only led her to a place of healing and hope but also has allowed her to help others come to a deep understanding of how to heal their own lives and evolve into the most optimal version of themselves. She is now the owner of Rising Innergy, lives near the mountains of Idaho and collaborates with some of the world’s top mindset and wellness coaches.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was unique in many ways. I was adopted after 21 days and grew up the daughter of a minister in a fundamentalist denomination. My birth mother had me at a young age and the man who was my birth father wanted nothing to do with her or me, and even cut the brakes in her car in an attempt to end her pregnancy. Against her wishes, knowing she did not have the resources to properly care for me at that time, she surrendered me for adoption.

My adoptive parents were extremely conservative. They didn’t believe in going to movies or dances, we were not allowed to listen to secular music, and we weren’t even allowed to have friends that didn’t come from Christian homes. Our lives were very controlled and the environment I was raised in was akin to a military style environment. There was no allowance for feelings or weakness. You were meant to pull your own weight and from a young age I was helping manage the household, care for my younger brother after school and in the summers, clean the church where my father pastored and do so without complaint. There was never a question of whether we would perform academically, socially and in the church. The smallest infractions, a wrong look or tone of voice could result in punishment. I learned early to control my emotions, sometimes just shutting down completely, to try to numb the deep pain I felt. I spent many of those years desperately trying to earn their approval and overcome the deep pain I felt and struggled with suicidal thoughts as a teenager.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“That’s what life is about: about daring greatly, about being in the arena.” — Brene Brown

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resiliency. I learned early in life that I was responsible for my own situation and I couldn’t rely on other to do things for me. If I wanted to something to be different, I had to figure out a way to make it different. I’ll never forget how, after years of being in a toxic relationship, one day I had a moment when I knew I wasn’t going to allow it to continue any more. I knew too many lines had been crossed and there were too many things that couldn’t be undone. I knew the kind of life and relationship I wanted and I decided I wasn’t going to settle for less any more. I started planning how to leave that day. While it wasn’t an overnight process, and there were many obstacles along the way, I was finally able to do so. I have not looked back one time. It wasn’t easy, but the struggle was well worth the goal of freedom and the opportunity to rebuild my life. Grit. There have been many times in my life I wanted to give up. The first of these came at 14 years of age. We had moved to a new town and I had no friends, was being bullied at school and had no support at home. I felt like there was no purpose in my being alive. I planned to take my own life over the course of a few months. I deliberated because I knew if I failed the aftermath would be terrible. I sat on the edge of my bed one day, believing in my heart that was the day to go through with it. As I sat there, the quiet voice of Spirit whispered in my ear, “Not today. It’s not your time yet.”. In that moment a peace came to me and I had no idea what would happen, but I knew that there was something more, that there was some kind of loving power in the world. And, although it wasn’t the last time I would struggle with suicidal thoughts, or depression, it was the last time I made a plan to end my life. Doing the work to make my life better was work only I could do. As hard as it was at times, that struggle made me stronger than I ever imagined I could be. Intuition. Early in my life I had experiences that I now realize were encounters with Spirit. I was able to hear things that I wouldn’t have if that wasn’t the case. Often the messages would come as a direct reply to a request. Sometimes they would come in more of a knowing or a sense about something. In one case it protected my younger brother and I from the nefarious intentions of a man and woman who wanted us to take a picture behind a curtain in their home on Halloween. Even thought I was just 13, I had a bad feeling about the situation. As I immediately, even graciously, lead my younger brother away from the property she yelled and screamed at us we were horrible children and “all the other children had done it”. I knew with certainty then that they were dangerous. That same voice has assisted me many times in my life and even preserved it in some cases.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes, I am happy to. One of the biggest losses I have faced in my life is the loss of my birth mother. As strange as it sounds, I grew up with a hole in my heart, not understanding why I had so much pain and why it seemed to invade every part of my life.

It wasn’t until I reached my 30s and had known her for several years, that I realized the significance of my separation from her at birth and ultimately why losing her again when she passed would be so challenging.

The death of my birth mother came suddenly and was a shock. Although we kept in touch frequently and, by the time she passed she had been ill for months. However, neither she nor my half-sister had really conveyed the seriousness of the situation to me. At that time I was still very much a struggling single mom with almost no financial resources, so I was unable to travel to see her.

One day I received what seemed like an odd message on my phone from someone I thought was a potential real estate client. It sounded as if someone in the family was ill and they would get back to me.

A few days passed and I received a message from my half-sister saying our mom had passed. I was in complete shock and called her immediately to find out what had happened. Only then did we put together that the message I received a few days before was actually from her, but in her distress, she forgot to tell me who she was and her voice sounded altered.

I was heartbroken. She was the one person in my life who had stood by me through the worst of my circumstances and supported and loved me through it. It all seemed surreal and it was weeks before the reality of it really hit home. It was as if all that we had gained was lost; I had finally had a mother who wanted to see me win, only to lose her. It seemed I would never know what it meant to have that in my life.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of losing my mom was knowing I had lost the only cheerleader I had in my life and that there were still many things I felt I needed to ask her that I no longer could.

How did you react in the short term?

In the months after she passed, I simply shut down. I threw myself into my work and allowed myself almost no time to process what had happened. I simply kept going through the motions of life, mostly numb, until I couldn’t any more.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

After a couple of years, I started to realize I was no longer able to manage my life and where it was going. Shutting down had made it possible to deal with the pain, but was keeping me from finding any happiness in my life. I knew my mom would have wanted more for me, and I returned to natural healing modalities for answers, initially through Reiki. I started attending Reiki circles near me and learning more about how to use it for myself. This began a transformation in my life that would unfold over several years and lead me to the work I do today. I also sought out support groups in my area, and the proved to help me deal with all of the challenges I was facing at that time as well.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

My healing came in the years that followed, initially by using Reiki to assist me in managing day to day life. My deeper healing came after I began using EFT. I immediately felt a shift in my energy and the sadness I felt around losing her began to subside. While I felt I made some progress with basic concepts, I felt I could reach another level of healing with a complete training. I signed up for a full certification course and continued after working on this one issue for several weeks, addressing different layers that would come up around it, until I felt I had resolved much of the hurt and sadness I had experienced. Although things would happen at times that would trigger negative emotions around her loss, I simply continued doing the work I had learned to do, and now find that it is rare that I experience grief around this loss.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I wouldn’t say that letting go was really part of the process for me until after I had done real work to heal. I needed effective, proven tools to help me. The pain and loss was too many layers deep and letting go of that would not have been possible without the support of energy work. Resources like support groups helped me to deal with other challenges I was facing during that same time, which in turn also aided in my healing.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I am forever grateful to a mentor of mine that I met in 2017 by the name of Marc Von Musser. He offered me not only practical solutions to situations in my career but also mindset training that changed the course of my life. He also believed in my ability to be the best version of myself, and that alone was a huge gift. I am also grateful to Spirit for bringing him into my life, as well as those individuals who organized support groups near me, and local Reiki circles, which allowed me to step back into the world of holistic healing, leading me to EFT and helping me find hope again.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

As time has gone on, I have been able to see the passing of my birth mother as a catalyst for many positive changes in my life. On a subconscious level, I think it was a wakeup call. I wasn’t living my life in a way that honored myself and I have often thought that since she passed, she has been supporting me from the other side. I feel her love, wisdom and support at times through a sense of her presence and I believe she has played a major role in helping guide me to my calling and purpose in life.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

My mom’s passing in many ways awakened me not only to the brevity of life, but the importance of being present in each moment in a way that honors the gift of this experience and leaves behind a legacy I can be proud of. To that point in my life I had not fully grasped what I wanted that legacy to look like. Since her passing, my life has gradually become one that is centered on doing what I can to be an example of our potential to do things that make the world the kind of place where our children can thrive.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

In any difficult situation or challenge, we need to know we don’t have to face it on our own. Often we try to manage difficult challenges or circumstances through our own devices, pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps and getting back to the business of life. This is never a long term solution and can often create more issues along the way. It’s important to show ourselves compassion by being open to receiving help and explore the resources available to us that can help us navigate difficult waters, without the added pain of feeling alone. Support groups can be a great way to start coming to grips with our pain while providing us the ability to share as much or as little as we want. In my case, attending a support group ended up to be one of the most life changing things I did after years of struggling alone. While we dealt with a lot of different life issues, the theme of loss was a common thread, and sharing our stories with one another was not only healing but also allowed me to process my grief in a safe place. Consider what you really want. We often pressure ourselves, or feel pressured by others, to return to a certain way of living or being after a loss. In reality, what we need to do is be kind to ourselves. We need to consider deeply what we want to have happen going forward. If we want to stay in our pain for a time, we are entitled to do so and should know that we deserve to make that decision for ourselves. Part of this is deciding whether we want to struggle alone or seek help. We can also consider if we want to face whatever is in the way of moving forward and healing our lives, or not, there is no right or wrong. There is simply deciding and then taking the steps necessary to get where we want to go. When my birth mother passed, I was in the thick of life, with so much to do. Instead of allowing myself space to grieve, I just pushed my pain away. At the time, that was easiest, almost necessary it seemed, for me to continue on in everyday life. Eventually, it came to the point where I couldn’t push it away any longer. It was then that I finally opened myself up to the possibility of healing and started taking steps toward it. Keep an open mind. When we face grief, we need the opportunity to experience a wide range of feelings and thoughts, and allow ourselves to explore those. Sometimes that means we might look to new kinds of treatment or therapies that can help us cope with our grief. In some cases, it may mean doing something we’ve never done before and may even seem strange. Opening ourselves up to the idea that healing might not be as hard as we think can often be the first step of the journey. I have worked with many clients who have struggled for years with issues, only to find that in just a few sessions using energy healing techniques, their lives began to improve. We often fear what we don’t understand, so I encourage people to do their own research and allow themselves the freedom to explore all the possibilities. Remember you are strong. Think about the times you’ve struggled before. You made it through those days, and you probably came out the other side with new insights about life. This time may be different, maybe far more difficult even, but you have what it takes to get through it. Letting go of any guilt or false shame related to the situation can often be an important part of the equation. Sometimes that requires help, and knowing that it doesn’t serve us or anyone else. If we need help to do so, we need to allow ourselves to receive it. We are made of the substance of God and if we ask for wisdom and the way through the pain, we will receive it. Find small things to be grateful for. Sometimes we lose sight of all that IS going right when something difficult happens. For this reason, we need to be purposeful about being grateful, even if it’s for something as small as a blooming flower or our favorite ice cream. From the smallest bit of gratitude comes the ability to shift our focus and change our state. While this can be a temporary change, we can support it with journaling, positive music, meditation, prayer or any number of healing modalities, including Heart Math, that help us experience more positive emotions. We can also connect to positive emotions more easily just by being totally present in each moment, which in turn can help us cultivate this behavior as a practice. I work frequently with clients to help them learn techniques they can use every day to improve the quality of their lives, regardless of the circumstances. I have seen individuals transform from anxious and depressed to mindful, energetic and positive just by implementing simple strategies. We all need to know how to care for our minds, bodies and spirits in ways that are straightforward and effective. These strategies will improve the quality of our lives every day, but especially when we face major challenges.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement I seek to inspire is one that awakens as many people as possible to the powerful being they really are and helps them evolve into the highest version of themselves. It is essential they have the tools they need to face the rapidly changing landscape of life. My business is called Rising Innergy because we are all intended to rise from within and realize our fullest potential. We are all here with gifts to offer to the world, gifts that others need. The more we understand who we really are, and shed the programs that have tried to convince us otherwise, the more we realize the power we have as individuals.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 😊

Brene Brown. She was the author that started me on the journey of awakening with The Gifts of Imperfection.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I host a podcast on alternating Thursday evenings at 7pm CST that is live on Facebook and YouTube called The PA System. I also do a podcast on the alternate weeks called Rainbows and Real Life at the same places and time. Anyone can connect with me on my website at www.risinginnergy.com or directly on Facebook. I also write for Thrive Global periodically and have published The Divine Life Journals, now on Amazon.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!