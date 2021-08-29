Pam Lidford and Sandra Stocks Of ‘16 Seconds’: “Be aware of your thoughts on a regular basis”

Your thoughts create your reality so it’s important to take a look at what thoughts you’re thinking. Are they positive or negative? Optimum mental wellness requires realistic, positive thoughts that direct your life in the direction you desire. You have the power within to move yourself from feeling bad to feeling great.

Pam Lidford is a seasoned holistic and confidence coach and NLP Master who runs her own practice, alongside training individuals to become qualified coaches. As part of her work, she wrote and delivered the first government-funded accredited life coaching course for the general public.

Sandra Stocks has a Diploma in Vibrational Healing, is a qualified practitioner in NLP and has a Distinction in Personal Performance Coaching. Sandra supports thousands of people in changing their lives and gaining personal empowerment and self-belief.

Together they have recently released their new book 16 Seconds, which enables readers to confront their personal limitations and negative thoughts and emotions with actionable tools. Pam and Sandra help readers to practically manifest what they want from a place of awareness and authenticity.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Pam

As the eldest of four, by the time I was six I had three siblings who I helped take care of. My parents were from a working-class background and believed it was possible to have a better life if you put your mind to it, worked hard and aimed high. Mum always said family and health were everything.

We lived in a small maisonette in London and for a long time all slept in one room as they took in lodgers to help pay the bills, my dad worked as a freelance plasterer but had poor health and was often in hospital, so times were hard, and the house was often cold. (There wasn’t any social care system available back then).

I was always a sensitive child though I learnt to hide it as it wasn’t considered a good thing, being strong was — so I developed an outer strength and pretended the sensitive part of me didn’t exist.

As a child I was a people pleaser, it was expected that I would take care of others, so I did, and I seemed to enjoy the responsibility. I don’t remember playing too much or having fun, but I didn’t feel I was missing out as I had a role to play. I had low self-esteem but appeared confident because I was sociable and chatty.

Aged 7 I recall, to this day, watching the news and seeing a story about the starving children in Africa. In that moment I decided when I grew up, I wanted to help people (maybe in a childish way I even believed I could ‘save the world’), I know it touched me deeply and created a value within me about making a difference in life by trying to help others to make a difference in their lives.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As a young woman I was looking for answers to understand why I felt how I did and was delighted when aged 23, I discovered psychology. To this day I am fascinated by it and love learning about myself and others and what makes us tick. So as a hobby I did short courses in child psychology, general psychology and later Transactional Analysis (my favourite to date) and started to understand more about myself and others, but I knew I didn’t want to be a therapist. I did a year’s training as a counsellor with Relate and though it taught me a lot, again it wasn’t the career I was looking for, but it all helped me understand myself better.

I’d accidentally fallen into teaching adults in my early 30’s thanks to my sister, on a term by term contract and found I loved that work, but I wanted a permanent contract, as I valued financial security. After a while I was invited to become a line manager, which I didn’t want to do, but in order to get a secure contract I said yes. I didn’t enjoy the role of manager but did it to the best of my ability for 10 years, but due to restructures and an ongoing negative working environment, I started to look for something else.

That’s where a dear friend of mine Jane, who sadly passed away last year, brought coaching to my attention. She said she thought it was what I was looking for as it was positive, uplifting and helped people to move forwards with their life.

I investigated it and fell in love with it.

I did my professional coaching training in 2003 and passed with a distinction. In 2004 I was permitted to write a life coaching course for the college I worked in which proved hugely popular, so much so that I went on to write the first BTEC for education in life coaching, helping individuals to qualify in coaching skills.

In 2006 I left the college to work full time as a 1–1 coach and trainer, working with numerous companies delivering training on positive thinking, communication, confidence, leadership, goal setting and other topics as well as individual and team coaching. I’m also a master NLP practitioner, Holistic and Energy psychology worker, as well as a trainer and ICF recognised mentor and supervisor for coaches.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My now ex-husband, who I met when I was 18, supported me in everything I did and encouraged me to experiment with the ideas I came up with in life and career even when others judged me. My mum taught us we could do whatever we put our mind to, and my sister was an ongoing source of support and love.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Funnily enough it happened in March 2020. When C19 hit the world, we went into lockdown. I, like so many other people, was in a state of disbelief, shock even that the world as we knew it could stop. Just like that!

It takes people time to adjust, in general, none of us like change that is forced upon us and as we try to make sense of it, we go through states of denial, anger, anxiety or depression and eventually acceptance.

So, there I am, working as a live trainer, delivering training sessions on a weekly basis for a variety of different companies and suddenly it all stops. I can’t believe it but I’m sure it will all be over soon. I’m definitely in denial.

One or two companies asked me to start delivering training via zoom. I thought about it and said no, I’ll wait until we can go back to training live, after all it won’t be long.

The truth is I was fearful of delivering virtually, I’m not interested in I.T. in general, I didn’t know how to use zoom and I didn’t want to learn, I just wanted things to be as they were! I love training live, for me the joy is in the interaction, the connection, the ability to see how attendees are engaging, I’m sorry to admit it but — I’d got a bit set in my ways.

Thankfully I changed my mind and agreed to deliver a training course, thinking it would just be once and then this nightmare would be over. I set about learning how to use zoom, I asked for support and was given it, I rewrote my delivery to adapt it to virtual training, I learnt new skills and now I deliver virtual training, for a number of companies, I still prefer live training, but I’ve grown to like it via different platforms.

So, what’s the takeaway? I feel blessed I was pushed to learn how to deliver virtually as it’s shown me I can learn something new even if I’m not interested in it. Covid’s taught me I can handle big changes in my career in spite of not wanting to, it’s taught me that the quote I love below, is true, it’s never too late to learn, re-invent or start over.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A simple book by Cheryl Richardson really impacted me, it was called ‘Take Time for Your Life’. I was 42 and up to that point had always thought of others and taken care of them over and above myself, as so many women do. On reading this book as part of my training to become a coach, I was fascinated by the idea of putting myself first. Initially it felt wrong, selfish (in fact I recall my brother saying how selfish it was), but it resonated with me. I began to see that not taking care of myself was part of why I was always exhausted. I started to practise the tips shared within the book and noticed my self-esteem change, my self-talk improve and generally feel much better in day to day life.

Can you share your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

It’s never too late to become the person you could have been — George Elliott

This has resonated with me since the first time I heard it. Having left school aged 17 with the careers advice ringing in my ears to become a nurse, get married or become a secretary, I chose the latter, probably because it was something my mum would have loved to have done. But it never really satisfied me, I knew there was something ‘out there’ for me, but like so many other people back then and even now, I didn’t know what that could be. All I did know was I had a job, I got paid each month, I got to go out with my friends, I should be grateful. And I was, but I wasn’t happy in my work, and I knew there must be more to working life than this.

Because of this quote I went to university (for the first time) aged 40, retrained as a coach aged 42 and became a published author aged 61! It’s never too late.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Sandra and I have just finished recording our audio book which will help those who prefer to listen to books rather than read them be able to access the positive information we want to share with the world via our book 16 seconds. We’re also writing a new life changing course which aims to help people create the life they want based on goal setting and the law of attraction as well as continuing to joyfully promote our newly published book.

I’m also involved with a number of companies delivering confidence training and coaching programmes as well as 1–1 coaching, mentoring and supervision work. My aim is to share information that offers people awareness and choice so they can alter how they live their lives if they so desire. Everything I teach and train has been tried and tested on thousands of people over many years, as well putting it into practise myself.

Sandra

I grew up in a loving family, with an older sister (5 years older) who followed her own journey from a young teenager and my parents reacted with fear, anxiety, and stress. From the age of 8, I unconsciously (I now know looking back) decided to ‘rescue them’ and do whatever I could to make their lives easier — even though they never asked for that. I followed that pattern into adulthood, leading to living a life that was inauthentic to me, operating from what I should be doing and sabotaging on all levels.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My career was a series of small stepping-stones that didn’t appear to seem connected at all until reflecting on my journey. To help people to be, do or have what they want has been and is extremely important to me. I would say it’s been a small series of people or occurrences that have inspired me to pursue my career. Twenty years ago, after I lost 63lbs in weight within 9 months, I became a weight loss coach for the slimming club that I had been a member of. I worked with my members on their belief systems and mindset and was thrilled and inspired to see their success and more importantly, to see them cultivate a desire to change their habits and stay at their goal weight for life.

This inspired me to further study and qualify with a distinction as a personal coach and as a neuro linguistic practitioner. I then coupled that with my 20 years’ experience as a vibrational energy worker and now work with people to achieve their goals by supporting them to shift their mindset, and to help my clients in understanding that there is much more to them than just their brain and how their energy and the universal laws also have an important impact on how and what they achieve.

My clients inspire me every day with their commitment to grow, expand and break through the fear barrier. Even though they say it’s ‘hard’, they show up every day with their commitment to live a life that resonates with them and is moving them closer to living their potential.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I think many people or experiences in our life are helpful and are part of where we are now, whether it appeared positive or negative at the time.

My parents were hugely supportive of me throughout my life and always encouraged a belief in myself that I could do anything. Looking back that underpinned everything.

A very ‘challenging’ relationship with my daughter’s father (who was bi-polar) helped me to uncover the strength and resilience I never understood I had. His subsequent suicide when our daughter had just turned 15 uncovered a courage that was deep within. This has helped me to grow, evolve and expand into who I am today, and I am truly grateful — and I have a great daughter!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was in a corporate role (as an overseas buyer) I was on the phone to a supplier who was well known for his non-stop talking. On our call he started once again to go off on a tangent and I decided to multi-task and carry on working on my computer while he was still talking. I continued to mindlessly answer ‘yes’ to everything he was asking, until at one question he said to me with indignation ‘isn’t that a no Sandra!?’ And I had to back track and find a way to understand what he was asking without being caught out and it being obvious that I wasn’t listening!

The lesson I took away from that was fundamental in my career as a coach and in life — hearing is never enough; listening is the key.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that made a significant impact on me was ‘The Top 5 Regrets of The Dying’ by Bronnie Ware. From the research in this book, it demonstrated that the no.1 regret of the dying was living life to someone else’s expectations and not their own. This had a profound effect on me as this was a pattern I had adopted as a child and continued into adulthood (even saying yes to getting married and walking down the aisle wishing someone would rescue me). I realised that life is way too short to live a second-hand experience and I made a commitment to live authentically and make decisions that were and are authentic to me. From that moment, my coaching focused on my clients living their lives, full of potential and promise and I became known as an authenticity and mindset coach. If I could eliminate the word ‘should’ from the dictionary, I would.

Can you share your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Ekhart Tolle: “any situation is neutral…it is as it is” This is so true and so right. It is our thought and emotional response that impacts any situation, therefore if we can control our response, we can control the impact on our emotional and mental wellbeing and therefore what we receive as an outcome to the situation. Hugely empowering!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Currently, I am loving the whole process of sharing with our audience, our №1 bestselling book, ’16 Seconds: Debunking the Myths Surrounding Manifestation’. In this book. Our mission is to support people to truly understand how they can create their own reality using both the brain (how it sabotages or supports) and the universal laws; and the Amazon reviews are confirming that the book is doing just that!

I have also just started a podcast series “Living A Hell Yes!’ with my 26-year-old daughter. We come from two different generations and have different and similar opinions on a range of topics to do with supporting people to live a hell yes! and living a life that feels authentic to them.! I offer professional tips and guidance, and my daughter both challenges and gives a different perspective each episode. We also get on extremely well for the most part 😉 and so will hopefully entertain people as well as help them along the way.

I have also developed and sold and am developing more online programs to support people to have the tools to live a hell yes! and my new book will also reflect this.

—

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Pam

As someone who has struggled with anxiety for many years of my life, I know the importance of practices that cultivate optimum mental wellness. My top three tips are:

1. Be aware of your thoughts on a regular basis

Your thoughts create your reality so it’s important to take a look at what thoughts you’re thinking. Are they positive or negative? Optimum mental wellness requires realistic, positive thoughts that direct your life in the direction you desire. You have the power within to move yourself from feeling bad to feeling great.

2. Challenge and change any that aren’t supportive by using positive affirmations

To do this you need to become aware of what you’re thinking, saying and how it makes you feel. If it’s not good, choose to change the thought or feeling straight away by replacing it with a positive thought and then practise that new thought over and over until it becomes your new belief. Different research says it takes anything from 21–63 days to create a new neural pathway.

3. Hang out with positive people, experiences and environments whenever you can

Research says we are the product of the five people we hang out with most of the time. Who do you hang out with? What do you have in common and how do you make each other feel? It’s worth running through your mind to see if you’re part of a positive group who uplift each other for optimum mental wellness.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Sandra

I meditate for 15 mins daily using the breath to relax the mind and to focus.

I have a daily Yoga practice of ‘Scaravelli’ yoga, encouraging the natural wisdom of the body to undo holding patterns, together with dynamic and strengthening yoga. I’ve been doing this for years and it has been extremely helpful with the flexibility of the body, especially during the recent time of restrictions where we are all sitting more at desks on Zoom.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Pam

Here are my three good habits

1. Daily meditation

I came across Transcendental Meditation in my early 30’s and found it life changing. I was always a busy person, on the go, never relaxing or taking time out for myself and I found it exhausting. So, when a friend introduced me to TM, because I trusted her, I decided to give it a go.

I recall going to the teacher’s house feeling nervous. It was a winters evening, cold and dark and I was going into a stranger’s house to learn the basics of meditation which I’d never done before.

The teacher was gentle and kind, she sat me in front of a homemade altar which had a candle and a photograph on a cloth and told me my mantra. I was told to repeat it over and over for 20 minutes and asked not to share it with anyone else when I left as it was just for me.

I sat with closed eyes and started to say the mantra over and over, thinking I’d probably get bored doing so for 20 minutes, but I was wrong. The feeling was beautiful, the time flew by, I was more relaxed than I’d ever been, it was like being in heaven.

I went on to practise TM twice a day for many years and found it refreshed and rejuvenated me every day. I still use it alongside other meditations and have kept up my practise ever since I know I wouldn’t be as calm or considered without the practise in my daily life.

It’s important to find the right type of meditation for you and I highly recommend you doing so.

2. Physical exercise

We’re told physical exercise is important and yet with the busy sedentary lives we all live it can be difficult to find time to do it.

As a child I didn’t like exercising, it was too much effort and boring and as I grew up in a cold north facing house (no central heating), and my dad would say “exercise to get warm” I think I developed a negative attitude towards exercise.

However, all that changed when I had my first child, Paul, when I met a lovely group of women and we’d get together for coffee on a weekly basis and then went on to do a variety of exercise classes together, whilst our little angels were in the creche at the leisure centre, so we could have some ‘me’ time, get some exercise and cement our friendships.

Since then, I have made sure that I exercise at least 4 times a week, be that a walk in nature or going to the gym. Physical exercise literally makes you feel good, it releases endorphins, lowers your blood pressure and helps you maintain your weight. But as Deepak Chopra advises, it is important to do exercise that feels good rather than exercise for the sake of it which you dread or resent. Find something you look forward to be it yoga, dancing around the house or joining a class and start noticing the benefits.

3. Moderation in everything

Whilst this one may sound boring it is in fact healthy. We live in a time of extremes, “you can have it all now, you don’t need to wait, or plan or look forward to….”. But extremes, though exciting in the moment, can lead to discomfort, disappointment, illness, addictions, poor relationships and dissatisfaction in the longer term.

Here’s an example: until I tried moderation, I was a bit of a chocoholic, aged 12, I’d eat 3–6 bars on a Saturday evening after my day job, spending a lot of my wages, mindlessly eating. As I grew up, I took the chocolate ‘addiction’ with me, telling myself I shouldn’t eat it, I mustn’t eat it and then eat it anyway, feeling bad with every mouthful and afterwards verbally beating myself up via name calling and feelings of guilt. I was a yo-yo dieter and chocolate eater, and it didn’t feel good!

Then aged 26, I decided NO MORE. I told myself I could have chocolate or any food for that matter if I wanted it, I just had to enjoy it and if I wasn’t going to enjoy it then why bother eating it.

The most amazing thing happened, because I was allowing myself to think in this new moderate way I didn’t actually want to overeat anymore, instead I found I’d eat mindfully and enjoy every bite.

I’ve gone on to enjoy eating whatever I want, including eating small amounts of chocolate most days and because of my success, I went on to introduce moderation into other areas of my life too, it’s freed me up, mentally, emotionally and energetically.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

1. Sabotaging neural pathways. When I was helping people to lose weight, the main blockage to healthy eating was making a change for life as they felt that was too hard. People could do it temporarily to lose weight, but it was difficult for them to think of it as a pathway to long lasting health and a vibrant life — it feels easier to go back to old, familiar ways and habits. Research has shown that human beings are always looking for the easy way and when we have developed habits, maybe over a lifetime, we look for the comfort of those old habits, even if we don’t like the outcome.

2. When stressed, the brain not only releases adrenaline and the primary stress hormone cortisol, but in these times, the brain also mimics the craving for fat and sugar. Our brain lights up like a Christmas tree when we see these foods and it then it becomes extremely difficult to say no. However, when we know this and stop blaming our ‘lack of willpower’, we can then anticipate and control our response.

3. Another blockage is having an inspired reason to eat healthily. Yes, you would logically think that living an optimum life would be enough, but it isn’t as we get submerged in habits and a way of living that’s OK (many people seem happy to make do — no judgment). A doctor giving reasons as to why we ‘should’ eat healthily won’t be enough — that may be motivational, but only for a short while. An inspired reason is what is needed (‘your why’). Inspiration is what takes you all the way.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Pam

1. Acknowledging your emotions and allowing yourself to feel them

It’s important to acknowledge what you feel and notice whether you react or respond to situations. Feelings are telling you that something isn’t right in your world and needs your attention. Some of us may have learnt it’s not ok to feel them and have got good at stuffing them down, others may feel them too easily and erupt at the slightest thing.

2. Find a way to express your emotions in a healthy way

When you’ve acknowledged your emotions, sit with them for a moment. To do this take a breath, (or two), notice where you feel them. Ask yourself “what am I feeling right now?” (name it). Then ask yourself “what do I need right now?” It could be you don’t feel heard, or you’re overwhelmed with the amount you need to get done and need some help. Whatever it is know it’s ok to feel what you feel, get clear and then ask for what you need.

3. Manage stress

Stress has two sides, there is good stress and bad stress. Good stress can be exciting and cause us to grow whereas bad stress can cause physical symptoms that are harmful such as high blood pressure, headaches, anxiety and even depression, so it’s important to recognise and manage it. Find ways that work for you.

I start by taking deep breaths and breathing in peace and breathing out stress. Next, I look at what is causing me to feel stressed and ask myself “what control do I have over this?” If I have some control I take action, but if I don’t I ask myself “what do I have control over?” Usually, it’s how I think and feel so I start working with that first.

Sandra

1. Appreciation. Writing an appreciation journal is something that I do daily. If we look for even only one thing to appreciate, we start to shift into a feeling of emotional wellbeing. As we look for one thing, we find even more to appreciate, and our life just feels better and better.

2. Being aware of our response to a person/situation. Most of the time people react to a person or situation — they don’t respond. Reacting comes from a knee jerk reaction, a habitual response of defence, being on the offensive or judgment. If instead we could come from a perspective of non-judgment (in relation to others) and solution focused (instead of problem focused) when it comes to situations, we would be able to be more objective and respond in a way that serves us in a positive way emotionally. It means being consistent with changing our habits and perspective, but the payoff is huge in terms of less stress, anxiety and fear.

3. Choosing to be happy instead of right. This is a question I ask myself and my clients a lot: do you want to be right, or do you want to be happy? Many people tie themselves up in knots explaining their point of view and wanting others to agree with them, but we are all individual and our brain filters everything uniquely, so no-one will ever fully agree with another person. Knowing this, it’s almost then madness to insist on being right to another person. Let’s just be accepting of our differences. When my husband and I are having a difference of opinion and we are on completely different paths to do with the subject, I acknowledge to him that we have very different opinions and that’s ok. I then let go of the topic as I’d rather choose to be happy than the stress and futility of trying to convince him that I’m right.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Pam

Oh it’s the easiest feel good thing you can do, it’s quick, takes a second, immediately increases mood enhancing hormones, reduces blood pressure and because we smile naturally when we are happy, when we do it even when we’re not, the brain recognises the muscle movements we’ve practised so many times before that it releases more feel good endorphins. It’s a win-win.

I practise smiling every time I look in the mirror regardless of how I look or feel, it’s a habit I’ve cultivated. I smile when I catch myself frowning, I smile at people I meet (if I catch their eye). I’ve personally found it to be a mental, emotional, physical and spiritual tonic and I can’t recommend it enough.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Sandra

1. Meditation. This may seem an obvious one, but it is very difficult to connect to your inner being — the spiritual side of you — when the brain chatter is non-stop. Energy is moving faster than ever before. Time therefore is speeding up and we are living and experiencing a much faster pace than we ever have, and we can’t be still and hope to connect when we don’t give ourselves the time to just be. Our spiritual wellness and indeed, our inspired expansion, depends on this feeling of connection and we deserve the time to develop it. We are human beings, not human doings. I can feel a spiralling towards overwhelm when I haven’t given myself the time to get off the roundabout and meditate. Sometimes we say we don’t have the time to meditate — well, you don’t have the time to NOT meditate. That consistent one step will reap huge rewards for your day ahead, if you allow yourself the time to practice.

2. Nature. Being in the beauty and perfection of Nature is a wonderful way to build optimum spiritual wellness. As you absorb the easy perfection of Nature and its unending natural tendency for ease and flow, it becomes much easier to let go of any stresses and move into the feeling of this expansive universe. Nature is my daily go to — whether it is walking in wonderful grounds or watching the flow of a river, I always ensure I have time to connect to this thriving bountiful energy and I leave feeling uplifted and spiritually connected.

3. Love. This seems difficult for many people with so much going on around them in our world. Criticism, judgment and negativity can take over and then there is a disconnection to spiritual wellness. We can’t be feeling the lower end negative emotions and connect to the higher spiritual frequencies at the same time. Love is the highest frequency and when we operate from love, we feel blessed and spiritually aligned. We are expansive, joyful and our spiritual wellness is assured. Our work in this world is to be aware and conscious of our negative thoughts and emotions before they build momentum and instead, choose to love others and ourselves. Self-love is a very tricky subject for a lot of people, but if we can’t love ourselves, it is very difficult to love others. Whenever anyone is kind enough to give me a compliment, I really hear and appreciate it — I don’t dismiss it within a couple of seconds as is the habit of most people. I allow the compliment to feel good within me and I build momentum on that wonderful feeling. As I feel the appreciation for the compliment and for me, my self-love grows, and love is then expanding outwards towards others. Appreciating and loving ourselves is key to sharing and expressing love to the world around us.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Pam

There’s nothing better for our spiritual wellness than having the opportunity to be surrounded by nature and notice all the beauty it has to offer. Nature can imbue us with a sense of awe and connect us to sacred or spiritual feelings.

Research has shown that walking or being in nature has huge benefits for our mental and spiritual well-being. Not only does it make us feel happier and cleanse our soul, but it also reduces anxiety and depression in a short space of time.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement we’d like to inspire is people becoming aware of how often they use the word ‘should’ and how disempowering it is.

‘Should’ usually means someone else is telling you what to do and you don’t want to do it and even though you probably ‘should’, you probably won’t and that will make you feel bad, but you still don’t do it!

‘Shoulds’ lead to procrastination, negative self-talk and comparison with others, all of which can impact your self-esteem.

Living a life of should means living a life that is a second-hand experience. You aren’t living a life that is authentic for you and how you live your life, expressing the no.1 regret of the dying. You have one life in this physical body and why would you choose to live it as someone else believes it should be? We see this regularly with students giving up their university course because it was the course their parents preferred, we see it in carrying on with work, or a job, that causes us huge stress and anxiety because we’re fearful of what others would say if we took the leap to do what we truly wanted, in case we put paying the rent or mortgage at risk. Let’s start a movement of moving away from a life of should, into a life of could!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this

Pam

For me it’s Jay Shetty, I’m impressed by this amazing, vibrant young man who has so much wisdom, has helped and inspired so many people and who’s vision I share, to serve others by helping them to become aware of their own inner wisdom so they can empower their own lives.

Sandra

For me it’s Esther Hicks — her vibration and energy as she channels Abraham is so clear and I would love to speak to her about her amazing life in supporting so many people around the world to truly understand the importance of energy and vibration in moving away from disempowering beliefs and instead, creating a life that is exponential in fulfilling their potential while living on this planet.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Pam:

Web: www.pamlidford.co.uk

Twitter: @pamlidford

Instagram: @pamlidfordcoaching

Facebook: @pamlidfordcoachingandtraining

LinkedIn: @pamlidfordcoachingandtraining

Sandra

www.sandrastocks.co.uk

Twitter: @SandraJStocks

Instagram: @sandrastockscoach

Facebook: @www.sandrastocks.co.uk

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.