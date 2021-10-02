Pale Pink Cashmere Mind

Excerpt from Exhilarated Life: Discovering Inner Happiness

When I was a teenager, there was an army greatcoat that hung on a hook

behind the heavy wooden door in the cottage. On rainy days I would

shrug into it, wrap it round me, and cinch the wide belt. It was khaki colored

with epaulettes. A real “trench” coat from the war when my dad

was overseas. It was full of deep pockets and folds, and unexpected inner

stashes. I would grab his old wide brimmed fedora, stained yet much

loved, and pull it down over my eyes. Slipping into black rubber boots

with the red trim around the top and toe, I would leave the cocoon of

the fire-warmed cottage and slam the door behind me.



I would have to bang the door shut because the ancient wrought

iron latch stuck sometimes before clattering into its slot and securing

the door. The screen door would likewise bang shut in a twanging

exclamation mark.



I loved walking in the rain at the cottage. The enormous pink granite

hill on which the cottage perched would glisten deep red with

undulating veins of clear white quartz. Oak trees flanked the rock on

either side down to the road. At the end of our driveway, the gravel

road curved this way to the left and that way to the right so that for

the moment of decision, the way of the walk was unclear. To the right

was the neighbor’s farm, to the left meant I would likely walk without

interruption and could even climb over upturned tree roots to clamber

over rocks and into hidden pastures full of wildflowers and silent cows.



Before the adventure across the rocks, I would hit my stride. Long

leading strides that stretched my legs and straightened my spine.

Overhead, giant oaks and maples met and twined branches. In the

spring, young frogs would sing from the ditches and in the fall, startling

shades of red, orange, and golden yellow would lift my heart as they

clustered in a matted tapestry along the gravel shoulder.



I loved that coat. It was like walking inside a tent. I was warm and

dry and invincible. I would have gone walking either for escape or

inspiration. Either way, I would be working something out. Thinking.

Thinking. Thinking. The drops would fall and tap, tap, tap on the brim

of the felt hat. The rain would be a damp presence on my shoulders.

Into the woods on either side, the mist would rise and create a hushed

and mysterious enclosure.



As I write, the scents rise up in my memory. Damp earth, pungent

moss, dead leaves, fresh rain, a musty coat, wet felt. Interesting to

think that our sense of smell is the only sense that we cannot avoid.

While we breathe, we smell and since our recollection for over 10,000

differentiated scents far exceeds our image memory, I am reminded

why I began this essay.



Yes….the pale pink cashmere mind. An army trench coat has stains

and scars and deep pockets and unexpected folds. It holds things. It

protects. It is heavy and gets heavier the farther I walk. This is our

thinking mind. It holds things. It pretends to protect. And it becomes

weighted with the detritus of memory—accurate and inaccurate,

information—useful and meaningless.



Our mind is a recording device. Like our noses, our open eyes take in all

information. If I could access it, I could recall each and every tree in those

misty, rain soaked woods that deeply flanked the dirt road. But, as the mind

functions, I filtered out all that was not of “significance” to my thinking

process of that moment. I walked my story, editing as I went along.



We get accustomed to the weight of our minds and forget that we

can hang it on a hook behind a heavy door every once in a while. It

is an exercise that begins with the awareness that we are encumbered

by our own thoughts and thinking. I love the word “mentation”. It is

mental activity. Like a cow chewing its cud, and the constant din of

city traffic. It is the noise of busyness. Think, think, think. Busy. Busy.

Busy. Important. Exhausting. Distracting. Once we know that behind

the noise and all the distractions, lies peace and tranquility, we can

choose to use the mind rather than have it using us.



I realize separating mind from us in a me versus it relationship is to

deny the integrity of body, mind, and soul of the holistic nature of

being human. However, I don’t know if it is by culture or by habit

that we allow this mind of ours to become captain of our ship, when

it is equipped, at best, to be first mate, or even cabin steward, fetching

our stuff—memories and knowledge—and making us comfortable;

providing context and wisdom.



When should we take off our mind and let it fall in a heap on the floor?

How do we reach out and draw the soft pink cashmere sensibility into

consciousness? The “when” is at times of intimacy, times of creativity,

and those illuminated times of self-acknowledgment. Because we are

inextricably body, mind, and spirit, the quickest route to consciousness

is through the body. With the worthy and exacting guidance of the

senses, we can slip out of the heaviness of mind and drift on the soft

whisperings of direct sensorial experience.



Intimacy—true intimacy with another being—is too often tripped over

and a precious moment passes in a blur of other thoughts. We have

little blue pills to ensure human connection, but this is not intimacy. If

anything, it merely distracts the mind with something more imminently

important…for the moment. Intimacy is to release the mind altogether

and is so much more than sexual. Intimacy is to allow ourselves to open

to feelings of love, gestures of tenderness, acts of attentiveness. It can be

a moment that we release ourselves, and like a drop of ink in water, in

that moment our life is suffused with euphoria.



It might be the feather-light stroke of a lover’s fingers that raises the

hairs and calms the mind. It might be the scent of your baby’s skin that

closes your eyes in witness to miracles. It might be the vacant eyes of an

elderly parent or friend that light up at the sound of your voice. It’s the

velvet of your cat’s fur as she snuggles next to you and begins to purr

at your stroking. It’s the feel of the sun on your face sparkling through

the yellow green buds of spring. It’s the smell of lilacs, roses, chocolate

chip cookies, pine forests, a loved one’s shirt.



If we take the signal of our senses and pause we can release the weight

of the mind. Go into that moment. Be there. Feel the touch; let the

sensations transcend the mind. Pause; look into the eyes of your loved

one as you embrace. Step into a warm tub and for that moment as your

body eases beneath the water, experience the response of your skin in

that stimulus. Allow sensation to fill your awareness. Sensation brings

heightened awareness, and heightened awareness brings us into the

feeling reality of our human being-ness.



Creativity—being the vessel of creation, the brush, the melody, the

womb of new possibilities releases us from all judgment of who we are

and are not. We drop the weight of the thinking mind and become

the hands, eyes, voice of ever-evolving creation. We are authentic, at

one with ourselves and always exactly as we should be—no matter

whether our external experience is rain or shine. When we are in tune

with Creation, we access unlimited potential for our unique personal

expression in this world. Creativity is not relegated to the arts as we

know them and to be sure much that we categorize culturally as art has

no basis in creativity. Living a creative life is to see all that might be

expressed through you in any given activity. It brings a vitality to even

the mundane tasks of living.



Self-Acknowledgement—looking into our own eyes in a mirror or into

our own souls through the reflection of silence, and saying, “Oh that’s who

I am.” I am not the sum total of all that I carry as memory or experience. I

am fresh and renewed every waking and sleeping moment. I endorse myself

as I am now. This is my moment. This is my reality. I owe nothing and I

expect nothing. I give all that I might and receive all that I need. There is

no storm or turbulence that does not bring clarity of a new perspective.

There is no opinion of me greater than the one I have of myself. What

another thinks of me is their business, not mine. There is no circumstance

that does not offer choice. The choice is mine to make.



My story is my story. Terms like dysfunction, rage, and blame are shoved

deep into the pockets of a heavy mind. Anger, resentment, entitlement,

and arrogance weight the shoulders of an unexamined life. Intolerance,

manipulation, and coercion wrap in folds around our knees and trip us

up. Your story is your story. It is not you—so drop it. Hang it up. Close

the door on the storm of memory. It doesn’t protect you.



Draw intimacy around your shoulders, inhale creativity with every

breath, and embrace the most luminous Self you can be.

In the pale pink cashmere of my own beautiful life, I rest in elegance

and beauty and wrap myself in the comfort of peace.

~mh

