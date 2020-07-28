Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Painting Your Dreams Until They Come True!

The Power Of Nurturing Dreams From Imagination Into Reality!

The phenomenon of dreams is how they force us to bring them into reality. Dreams are useless if they stay in the invisible world. What makes dreams enticing is how they can become lived. They are taken from the invisible world, and can be felt in real life. Wow! It’s the power of the mind; a natural state, that makes mental harnessing that much more magical. To know that “mere thoughts” have the power to stimulate creative energies is a testament to the human psyche!

Bringing such hidden energy into fruition is what allows so many to celebrate imagination and the creative sectors. Of course, in all fairness, the process of bringing dreams into fruition, is not as simple, as we may think. The work is tedious and requires levels of commitment, perseverance, and countless others. Nevertheless, there is a beauty, which arises after all the hard work is done. When everything is completed, there is a wonderful masterpiece, that is left to be observed.

In creating our very own masterpiece, there are a few paintbrushes, that we will need. Every dream maker must have the proper utensils, in order to keep the paintings going. Here are a few tips to make sure that happens.

*Write Them Down

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

There is power in entrapping our goals, through the power of the written word. Seeing our goals, written on a blank sheet of white paper, permits one experience in seeing ideas transform into the visible realm. What we imagine in our head can now we read! It’s fascinating, isn’t? In the simple task of writing, our dreams are already being brought into reality’s timeframe!

*Start Practicing Small For Consistency

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Initially, we will face difficulties, and challenges in getting started with our dreams. Therefore, take small steps. Start with one area, until you see it moving. Once you are satisfied, begin adding more colors, shapes, and designs to your canvas.

*Keep A List Of Each Progress

Painting dreams is a challenge. Therefore, make sure that you are keeping an account into everything you are accomplishing. It doesn’t matter how small it is. The point is that you are moving. Every brush stroke is getting you closer to the final masterpiece. Observe each paint stroke, and appreciate what you are creating.

*Journal

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Achieving goals are to just physical battles. They are emotional ones, as well. Journaling throughout this painting process is healthy, and allows you to release any toxicities, within your very Spirit. Whatever anger, frustrations, fatigue, and joys you are experiencing throughout the painting process, write them down. Treasure them through literature’s memory. That way when the painting is done, you will have tangible evidence of all the emotional work, you put into its completion. Furthermore, it’s another additive, which keeps you healthy. Painting dreams requires emotional and mental endurance!

*Only Reveal The Painting Once It Is Complete

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Dreams are one of the highest of arts. It means that they are sacred and precious. They are not meant to be observed by everyone. Keep your dreams a secret. No one deserves to know your dreams, until they have proven themselves, worthy. Even then, only reveal a few things. Paint quietly and enjoy envisioning these dreams, in the comforts of night!

*Paint With Time

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Allow time to be your friend. Use it wisely. Appreciate the abundance of time. Use every second and millisecond. You would be amazed in how much you can achieve in 15 minutes. Stay aligned with her rhythms, and paint with a smooth essence! Take your time, and be gentle with time!

*Meditate and Rest

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

All painters need a break. Art must have its moments of rest. Painting straight through is unhealthy. Furthermore, it negates life’s very essence. Rest and nourish your mind, so that you are able to move in the way that you deserve.

*Celebrate When the Painting Is Complete!

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dallasnews.com/arts-entertainment/visual-arts/2019/08/15/in-safe-place-a-dallas-artist-places-black-women-at-the-center-of-her-oak-cliff-show/%3foutputType=amp; Edits By Lauren K. Clark

There are certain precious Spirits, who are going to share in the happiness of your dreams. When the painting is revealed, they will stand back and be in awe. They will honor your personal journey in this magical experience. Keep these people around for the final masterpiece. Most likely, they were supporting you before the painting was even complete.

Dreams are a form of art. The fascinating thing is that they take on different levels of artistry. There is so much diversity, when it comes to the final products of dreams. Give love to yourself, and give love to those dreams. Nurture them and guard them with your very breath. Birth them with your thoughts and words. There is revelation in knowing that affirmations, of positive whispers, continues to paint, bless, and create galleries of infinite greatness!

(Source: www.freepik.com); Edits By Lauren K. Clark

Lauren K. Clark, Lauren K. Clark hails from Atlanta, Georgia. Currently based in Cairo, Egypt, she is a lover of travel, studying different languages, the arts, and more!

Coming from Atlanta, Georgia, Lauren K. Clark came to Cairo, Egypt for her graduate studies in Gender & Women's Studies/Migration and Refugee Studies. A writer, published in 6 countries, project coordinator, working with refugee/migrant children, and just enjoying the magic and power of life. The world of theater is her therapy, and the performing arts lavishes her world! Enthralled with the mysteries of the Universe, and all the beauties, Creation has to offer.

