Mother Nature has a euphoric manner when it comes to being able to paint her own reality! And yes, it’s a wonder, indeed! Music assists with such a dynamic. Furthermore, there are a number of precious beauties, when it pertains to moving through the creativity of Mother Earth. So much has been crafted when it comes to the myriad possibilities, and capabilities for how we are permitted to use Mother Earth, for our own musical creativity. What does it feel like?

There is something rather precocious , surrounding the very beauties of orange blossoms. In fact, the very term, blossom, is synonymous with the wellness treasures of the Earth’s capability to create. Bringing forth the wellness fruits and treasures of renewal and restoration. For the blossoming of fruits, there is a wealth of paintings; simply yearning to be revealed in the company of Earth’s array of visual artistry.

Sometimes the painting style remains hidden. Other times, it can be vivid and audacious to see. That’s just how it is! For the latter, the artistry is more vivacious! It is carried with a tone of adventure. Even more auspicious is the treasure of observing such a euphoria of creativity. Clearly, it’s magical!

Painting with music is a special nectar. With it comes a rhythmic visual of movement and serenity. There is so much to experience, through the visual eye! So, let the painting, begin!

Just what is it surrounding the treasures of the violin, which grants the power (and ability) for an orange blossom to be painted before our very eyes. What does such detailed work, sound like? How does it move one through another manuscript and treasure chest? Does it prove to manifest within a timely atmosphere? Does it take a greater measure of time? What are the different techniques, when it comes to getting a cherry blossom to be re-born? Before giving into one explanation, it’s best to hear it through its own, blossom!

Vassar Carlton Clements