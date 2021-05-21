Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Painting Blossoms For Holistic Fruit: Vassar Carlton Clements

The Blessed Painting Of The Violin's Orange Blossoms! The Performance Of VASSAR CLEMENTS and The Song, "Orange Blossom Special!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Mother Nature has a euphoric manner when it comes to being able to paint her own reality! And yes, it’s a wonder, indeed! Music assists with such a dynamic. Furthermore, there are a number of precious beauties, when it pertains to moving through the creativity of Mother Earth. So much has been crafted when it comes to the myriad possibilities, and capabilities for how we are permitted to use Mother Earth, for our own musical creativity. What does it feel like?

There is something rather precocious , surrounding the very beauties of orange blossoms. In fact, the very term, blossom, is synonymous with the wellness treasures of the Earth’s capability to create. Bringing forth the wellness fruits and treasures of renewal and restoration. For the blossoming of fruits, there is a wealth of paintings; simply yearning to be revealed in the company of Earth’s array of visual artistry.

Sometimes the painting style remains hidden. Other times, it can be vivid and audacious to see. That’s just how it is! For the latter, the artistry is more vivacious! It is carried with a tone of adventure. Even more auspicious is the treasure of observing such a euphoria of creativity. Clearly, it’s magical!

Painting with music is a special nectar. With it comes a rhythmic visual of movement and serenity. There is so much to experience, through the visual eye! So, let the painting, begin!

Just what is it surrounding the treasures of the violin, which grants the power (and ability) for an orange blossom to be painted before our very eyes. What does such detailed work, sound like? How does it move one through another manuscript and treasure chest? Does it prove to manifest within a timely atmosphere? Does it take a greater measure of time? What are the different techniques, when it comes to getting a cherry blossom to be re-born? Before giving into one explanation, it’s best to hear it through its own, blossom!

Vassar Carlton Clements

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/178666310194893408/
https://alchetron.com/Vassar-Clements
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FZeSTRcDXbI
https://open.spotify.com/track/4SzBZ2liQYrURQsmEPoQCz

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Roses Still Bloom, Through The Loudness Of Rain! 🌹🌹🌹ARETHA FRANKLIN #BlackAmericanHer/History360

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Bai Hong’s Windy Nature For a Watery Sound!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Remembering Waaberi For A Somalian Sunrise and Re-Birth! #Somalia

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.