Painting and Song: Nightly Meditations-Nasrat Parsa #Afghanistan

Meditations Of Wellness In Afghan Song! Highlighting The Late NASRAT PARSA, and His Recording, "Geerya!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
It’s always through the night, where we discover our highest vibrations. It’s often through the moments, when the world is sleeping, where our mind becomes more, awakened. For those, finding meditations in the night, a mental barrier has been broken. Frankly speaking, that’s the entire point of the night. It is meant to quietly challenge what we thought, we knew. And, what we thought, is quite limited!

Meditating quietly is not simply enough. We need the smoothness of music to comfort us; while guiding us, along. It is necessary, for our mental clarity. And, it can’t be any song. It has to be the right timber-the right color! It has to be the perfect texture, when hearing it through the course of the night!

Get still! Simply, be still! It’s time for healing to take place!

Let’s go to a land, which is far away. It moves us even further, into a higher mental state! Get still. Be still.

We are traveling into the nation of Afghanistan. It has its own poetry, sound, song, and taste, which glaces the sky! It’s so enticing, that you simply want to fly into the reality of fiction. Reality can be too painful. During this current moment, I’m sure that a nation of people, wish that such a reality did not exist. I’m sure many wish this. So, let’s move there. Let’s jump into that perfect timing, into the fictional world. At least there, we can be free! We can be safe! Let’s stay awake, during Afghan dreams, for Afghan nights. When it’s over, we can close our eyes, to awake.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/554927985330008849/

Nasrat Parsa

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nasrat_Parsa#/media/File%3ANasrat_Parsa.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6bkyvnAWYcQ
https://open.spotify.com/track/3ZzPuZ7tcBJ63BzV4gfQVZ

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

