Painted Poetic Narrative: Sophie Braslau

A couple of the timely two, sat swinging in the rocking chair. Arms around, so tenderly, they rubbed each other’s hair. Love had surrounded them, in every part of spice. The coming off distant memories. It was so very nice.

The children were in town, gathering groceries by the store. This Thanksgiving Day, the couple would relax, just a little more. Soon they has arrived, food would be ready to cook. The grandchildren came following behind; their innocent and precious looks.

The rocking chair is swinging; a taste of the gentle stride. There would come a day, when they would too reach the wisdom, slide! Love came about, bringing such a gentle ear. Forever and forever, memories would bring many tears.

The kitchen smelled delicious. The dinner table was prepared. Walking inside from the porch, all they could do was stop and stare. For love had surrounded them. Celebration was not not a delay. For the atmosphere was festive, on this Thanksgiving Day!

Sophie Braslau