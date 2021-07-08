Painted Poetic Narrative: Robert Merrill

Every morning he awakens, richly adorned. Like the Moon’s reflections of distant sparklings, he moves towards the morning rising. Coffee, in hand. He checks the time. Smells of love’s aroma comforts his mind, quenching his thirst, restoring his Soul. Morning’s abundance move in tranquility’s timing. For he is a rich man. No one could have ever known the path, that was sown, before him.

Stumbling out through poetry’s restore, a great comfort pursues him, evermore. No longer does the rich man await. This time, he has found his gifts. Moving through the yearnings, love’s restore. There are treasures of giving, assisting the poor.

Rich man’s abundance moves through, with quick haste; he smells the serenity, and holds his Being. Moving throughout the day, the smell of giving blooms. For he is a rich man, and yearns to see poverty, doom. A rich man by day. A rich man by night. He navigates through his palace, thinking of happiness’ delight!

Robert Merrill