Painted Poetic Narrative: Robert Merrill

Poetic Imaginations Of ROBERT MERRILL'S Performance Of "If I Were A Rich Man!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Every morning he awakens, richly adorned. Like the Moon’s reflections of distant sparklings, he moves towards the morning rising. Coffee, in hand. He checks the time. Smells of love’s aroma comforts his mind, quenching his thirst, restoring his Soul. Morning’s abundance move in tranquility’s timing. For he is a rich man. No one could have ever known the path, that was sown, before him.

Stumbling out through poetry’s restore, a great comfort pursues him, evermore. No longer does the rich man await. This time, he has found his gifts. Moving through the yearnings, love’s restore. There are treasures of giving, assisting the poor.

Rich man’s abundance moves through, with quick haste; he smells the serenity, and holds his Being. Moving throughout the day, the smell of giving blooms. For he is a rich man, and yearns to see poverty, doom. A rich man by day. A rich man by night. He navigates through his palace, thinking of happiness’ delight!

Robert Merrill

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Robert_Merrill.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2-wJZA1aBJI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1G4jpiUOb1RmRNuaUhv1Ys

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

