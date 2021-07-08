Painted Poetic Narrative: Robert Merrill

The smoke covers the sunset. What an enchanting surprise! Yet, it has not been beautiful for my restless, dreamy eyes. There are moments of counting, hearing whistles in the air. Who the shadows in the distant, whose lives they will not spare? What love becomes, in matters such as this? For the smokiness, which covers is not a Heavenly bliss!

The sky looks rather gloomy. There are mountains, which arise. Itchiness feels the air, and smoke dances pain to the eyes. The shouts look rather gloomy, and the fire rises each day. I fear for the children, whom I have kept, and hidden, away. Leave nothing up to chance, for the time is running by. Now, is the time to leave, run away from smokey skies.

I wish that I could save it, this land, in which fires await. For, it was here in this land, where I held my wedding day. The yearning is so clear. There is fire in the skies. And underneath my mascara, are the tears of running high. So, run away even further. Take the family to somewhere, well. I hope to see back some day, when the smoke no longer, dwells.

Robert Merrill