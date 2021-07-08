Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Painted Poetic Narrative: Robert Merrill

Poetic Narratives Of ROBERT MERRILL'S Performance Of "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The smoke covers the sunset. What an enchanting surprise! Yet, it has not been beautiful for my restless, dreamy eyes. There are moments of counting, hearing whistles in the air. Who the shadows in the distant, whose lives they will not spare? What love becomes, in matters such as this? For the smokiness, which covers is not a Heavenly bliss!

The sky looks rather gloomy. There are mountains, which arise. Itchiness feels the air, and smoke dances pain to the eyes. The shouts look rather gloomy, and the fire rises each day. I fear for the children, whom I have kept, and hidden, away. Leave nothing up to chance, for the time is running by. Now, is the time to leave, run away from smokey skies.

I wish that I could save it, this land, in which fires await. For, it was here in this land, where I held my wedding day. The yearning is so clear. There is fire in the skies. And underneath my mascara, are the tears of running high. So, run away even further. Take the family to somewhere, well. I hope to see back some day, when the smoke no longer, dwells.

Robert Merrill

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Robert_Merrill.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5Dp2o7gKgNk
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1G4jpiUOb1RmRNuaUhv1Ys

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How One California Artist Learned to Let Go After Fleeing Wildfires

    by Houzz
    Community//

    When You Get the Evacuation Advisory, Don’t Forget the Lipstick

    by Marie W. Woolf
    Community//

    A Remembrance of the Days after 9/11, Living in Downtown New York

    by robert m. herzog
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.