Painted Poetic Narrative! Jan Peerce

Poetic Narrative Of JAN PEERCE'S, "O Paradiso!"

Black sands filled with the diamonds of jewels. The children dug deeper. Harder. Faster. More colorful. More lovingly. They were excited like the exuberance of small puppies, who have just been let outside, from the interior of their new home.

Giant trees of exotic fruit decorated the space. For every fruit, that was eaten, a jewel laid its trace. The children were malnourished. It had been days, since they found a treat. For in the sweetest nectar, they had found a place to eat.

The island was a safety net. They lived their lives with care. Yet, every place they stumbled, the food was a fresh source of air. Love was bestowed, upon a nectar of love’s Divine. And the food was abundant; a colorful Soul, to thine.

They had lived in Paradise; an adventure, as they pleased. And through love’s nourishment, their childhood was finally, free!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

