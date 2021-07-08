Painted Poetic Narrative: Jan Peerce

The war had separated him. It had torn them apart. A secret was within her. No one had known. She secretly loved him; writing her love, in stone. If only she could tell him, kiss him when he was awake. He did not know that a love was at stake. What had happened? Why didn’t she share? Mayne she thought home would not care.

Regret had lingered around the way. How would she ever make up for this day? She did not know the pain of it all. In her desire to love, she heard his last call. It was quite a shame; the love that she missed. She did not even write a letter; as sealed with a kiss!

Moving through with courage, she left the house quite soon. She had hoped that she could meet him, during the full moon. Time was all too hasty. The soldiers could not be seen. She have left earlier, maybe her love could sheen.

The love she kept so secret was such a painful vibe. Maybe, just maybe, time will keep this love, alive!

Jan Peerce