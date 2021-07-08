Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Painted Poetic Narrative: Jan Peerce

Poetic Narratives Of JAN PEERCE, In His Performance Of "Nessun Dorma!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The war had separated him. It had torn them apart. A secret was within her. No one had known. She secretly loved him; writing her love, in stone. If only she could tell him, kiss him when he was awake. He did not know that a love was at stake. What had happened? Why didn’t she share? Mayne she thought home would not care.

Regret had lingered around the way. How would she ever make up for this day? She did not know the pain of it all. In her desire to love, she heard his last call. It was quite a shame; the love that she missed. She did not even write a letter; as sealed with a kiss!

Moving through with courage, she left the house quite soon. She had hoped that she could meet him, during the full moon. Time was all too hasty. The soldiers could not be seen. She have left earlier, maybe her love could sheen.

The love she kept so secret was such a painful vibe. Maybe, just maybe, time will keep this love, alive!

Jan Peerce

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/577938564666985149/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9_0w-1FnHOE
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5JzVslhlp7wvDdVgynlN16

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    She is Living in a Daydream

    by Ara Ray
    Community//

    Diary of a Queer Girl

    by Dani Williams
    Community//

    The Money Tree

    by N.A. Turner
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.