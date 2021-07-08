Painted Poetic Narrative: Bobby Susser

Walking through the empty streets, he sees the flags around. The sky is the obvious limit. Yet, dreams are what he found. A poor farmer, from the rural sector, the area was as fresh as new. For on this day, he hoped to represent his country; that red, white, and blue.

He had practiced many hours. He had trained for many nights. The dream was upon him, and he gave his greatest fight. America, the beautiful. It was his precious dream. For the love had come to comfort him. The tears from his eyes would stream. America, the beautiful, from sea to shining seas, his mother had arrived, just to see him make the team.

He was a rural, farm boy, who paved the dusty streets. There were those lonesome nights, where they found very little to eat. His father had died one day, while mother helped him to his feet. For, Pa’ had been sickly for such a time as this. Thank Heaven Ma, was able to give him one final kiss.

And now he was here, living up to the task, for it was the final promise, you had made to your Dad. You would go to the Olympics; representing with your team. And from the treasures of Heaven, Dad would proudly gleam!

Bobby Susser