Painted Lands and Song: Shintaro Katsu #Japan

The melodic sweetness of a lullaby never gets old. Why? It’s because they remind us of infancy. It’s during those stages of childhood, where we are presented with the softness of music. It’s what intrigues us ftom the very beginning. They are found throughout the world; within the context of different tongues. That’s what makes them so sacred.

It’s intriguing to hear them when it’s a woman. It’s a different coloring when having hears them from a man. And, again, we have the essence of space. For, lullabies have different tones and textures, based on the space they occupy. Again, abundance is awakened, and reborn.

Zatoichi Komori Uta. Translation: Zatoichi Lullaby! No additional explanation needed, even further. Imagine this lullaby through your own intrigue, and fascination, within a walk through the nature of Japan!

Shintaro Katsu