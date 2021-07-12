Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Painted Lands and Song: Shintaro Katsu #Japan

Reflections Of SHINTARO KATSU and The Song, "Zatoichi Komori Uta!"

By

The melodic sweetness of a lullaby never gets old. Why? It’s because they remind us of infancy. It’s during those stages of childhood, where we are presented with the softness of music. It’s what intrigues us ftom the very beginning. They are found throughout the world; within the context of different tongues. That’s what makes them so sacred.

It’s intriguing to hear them when it’s a woman. It’s a different coloring when having hears them from a man. And, again, we have the essence of space. For, lullabies have different tones and textures, based on the space they occupy. Again, abundance is awakened, and reborn.

Zatoichi Komori Uta. Translation: Zatoichi Lullaby! No additional explanation needed, even further. Imagine this lullaby through your own intrigue, and fascination, within a walk through the nature of Japan!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/1082552829148751654/

Shintaro Katsu

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/523191681691103962/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jQT6f-8PNCo

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

