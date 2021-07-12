Painted Lands and Song: Shintaro Katsu #Japan

When a man sings about a woman, there is an inner connection, at work. When it is truly authentic, nature and Heaven brings it into place. Placing woman back into her connection with land, another knowledge is revealed. Not only is it illuminated, but man is ever reminded that he must find woman in the gardens. It is here, where the Most High speaks to us, evenmore. Afterall, it was in the gardens, where man and woman were created-if we are speaking from a Biblical standpoint.

We are still in Japan, and another song plays on. The song is entitled, “Otento–san!” In the Japanese language, it means “woman.” So, just who is the woman in the song? Should we imagine her in a painting, does she move through her gardens with beauty and grace? Does she tend to the gardens, for the purpose of honoring a greater power than herself? Just who is this woman? What is her name? How beautiful are the gardens, where she belongs?

Praises to the Most High and the Creator’s manifestation of woman, in her gardens!

