Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Painted Lands and Song: Shintaro Katsu #Japan

Reflections Of Japanese Paintings and Music In The Song, "Otento-san," By SHINTARO KATSU!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When a man sings about a woman, there is an inner connection, at work. When it is truly authentic, nature and Heaven brings it into place. Placing woman back into her connection with land, another knowledge is revealed. Not only is it illuminated, but man is ever reminded that he must find woman in the gardens. It is here, where the Most High speaks to us, evenmore. Afterall, it was in the gardens, where man and woman were created-if we are speaking from a Biblical standpoint.

We are still in Japan, and another song plays on. The song is entitled, “Otentosan!” In the Japanese language, it means “woman.” So, just who is the woman in the song? Should we imagine her in a painting, does she move through her gardens with beauty and grace? Does she tend to the gardens, for the purpose of honoring a greater power than herself? Just who is this woman? What is her name? How beautiful are the gardens, where she belongs?

Praises to the Most High and the Creator’s manifestation of woman, in her gardens!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/381539399682606851/

Shintaro Katsu

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shintaro_Katsu#/media/File%3AShintaro_Katsu_1956_Scan10005.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fYlkWoba0pY

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Painted Lands and Song: Shintaro Katsu #Japan

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Yoshiko Yamaguchi’s Vocal Mirrors, For A River, Unfold!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Zhou Xuan’s Blooming Of Chinese Gardens Through Maidenal Songs!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.