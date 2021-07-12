Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Painted Lands and Song: Katsuhiko Nakagawa #Japan

Reflections Of KATSUHIKO NAKAGAWA and The Song "Nancy Chang!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
What’s beautiful surrounding the colors of music is that it can also be presented with many beats. Yes-even the fast-paced ones. Nature’s musical artistry is not always reflected in a soothing, mellow, and slow touch. Sometimes, nature’s manifestation is through an upbeat tempo. It’s hip. It’s cool. In a terse amount of words, it gets the party going. That doesn’t make it any less part of nature’s delight. It simply has a more swift tempo.

We can find certain hip and swift beats in Japan. Such doesn’t make the landscapes or gardens, any less desirable. Why? It’s because land is diverse in her personification of the arts. If the feeling is moved through different rhythms, then we have experienced a blessed thing. Getting into the hippest of beats, we are awakened into being shaken awake into a different part of ourselves. We are moving to experience things we have never experienced before. Remember that so many of us are used to seeing nature in a different timber; at least in the Western Hemisphere.

And so, we come to one possible painting of “Nancy Chang!” A 1985 recording of the song demonstrates that high energy and wellness. So, let’s ask the question again. If it were a painting of Japanese landscapes, what is one design that it would be? Are you ready? Here we go!

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

