Painted Lands and Song! Chiyoko Shimakura #Japan

The Entering Into Japanese Landscapes, and the Blessons Of Its Song! A Look At The Late CHIYOKO SHIMAKURA, and Her Performance Of "Tokyo Da Yo Okaasan!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When envisioning the land of Japan, what artistry do you see? Have you ever gone? Do you desire to go? If you have never gone, is it your wish to nourish the land; moving through its euphoria, while praising the Creator, for another treasure of paradise?

Music and the land are intertwined. It is from one’s specific presence on Earth, where music is crafted and developed. A people ensure their presence, aesthetics, and cultural reflections through the music they presence. Furthermore, music’s authenticity is further connected to the land. Perhaps, just perhaps, today’s modern music does not feel as nutritious as it could. For, it has not been grown, or immersed, from the Earth.

Moving into the sound of Japan-by way of Tokyo-one’s imagination becomes a playground in experiencing the sensory of Japanese gardens. And so, we have the song, “Tokyo Da Yo Okaasan!” We think of the urban, high-paced, and high-energized pace of the city of Tokyo. And yet, there are the gardens of nature’s tranquility, within. Into Japan we go, in moving through the urban sector, with the singing hue. Into the gardens, we go.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/465137467737812733/

Chiyoko Shimakura

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/701717185665191301/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=n4EAq5cjWuQ
https://open.spotify.com/track/4ERmWr1bHeLUVEWaqOrjOK

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

