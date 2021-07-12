Painted Lands and Song! Chiyoko Shimakura #Japan

When envisioning the land of Japan, what artistry do you see? Have you ever gone? Do you desire to go? If you have never gone, is it your wish to nourish the land; moving through its euphoria, while praising the Creator, for another treasure of paradise?

Music and the land are intertwined. It is from one’s specific presence on Earth, where music is crafted and developed. A people ensure their presence, aesthetics, and cultural reflections through the music they presence. Furthermore, music’s authenticity is further connected to the land. Perhaps, just perhaps, today’s modern music does not feel as nutritious as it could. For, it has not been grown, or immersed, from the Earth.

Moving into the sound of Japan-by way of Tokyo-one’s imagination becomes a playground in experiencing the sensory of Japanese gardens. And so, we have the song, “Tokyo Da Yo Okaasan!” We think of the urban, high-paced, and high-energized pace of the city of Tokyo. And yet, there are the gardens of nature’s tranquility, within. Into Japan we go, in moving through the urban sector, with the singing hue. Into the gardens, we go.

Chiyoko Shimakura