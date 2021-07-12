Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Painted Lands and Song: Chiyoko Shimakura #Japan

Painted Imaginations and Reflections Of The CHIYOKO SHIMAKURA, and Her Song, "Kara Tachi Nikki!"

The colors orange and red have a way of illuminating a more intriguing artistry. There is a boldness, when it comes to courage and adventure. The different patterns and schemes from the color, red, illuminates a more vibrant awakening, when it comes to the movement of our courage. There are a number of treasures, hidden in the boldness of, red. What is even more attractive is the vivacity and creativity, at hand.

What is it about orange and red, which moves one into understanding the feminine path, within the Universe. How does she manifest such beauty in the Earth? Such is the joy of moving through time and distance. Movement allows reflection and mental cleansing. In the very process, one is also creating. It is a charming, persona.

The color red encircles the Japanese nation. One day, I yearn to visit such a nation; experiencing its beauty and bliss. Sitting in rouge-colored spaces, of Earth’s natural coupling, one can only imagine how the nation of Japan brings sacred teachings to visitors and the Japanese people. I could converse more about the elegant nature of rouge-colored whispers. A song such as “Kara Tachi Nikki,” brings glitter to the color, orange. From the sun’s coloring to the fruits of nature, orange spreads the taste of infinite wisdom, through the adventures of Earthly planes.

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

