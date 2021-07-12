Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Painted Lands and Song: Ai Takano #Japan

A Painting Of AI TAKANO, Through Imaginations Of Japanese Landscapes!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Rock n’ Roll! There is such a Darling and cutesy element about it, when it comes to a special performer. A bubbly persona is just one of the personalities coming in tune with nature. Sometimes, we are not used to seeing this funny side of nature; this playful side, when entering into musical composition mode. Too often, we forget this side of nature. Yet, it doesn’t mean that it has gone away.away . the

And so, we are still in the domain of Japanese landscapes, and the paintinthe playgs of our imagination’s delight. With one painting, we observe beauty. Yet, can we see laughter? Can we envision childlike play and frolic? Is it possible to imagine this artistry of Japanese landscapes hobbling up and down, with the very energy and excitement of a child, who has entered the playground for the first time? Of course we can.

https://in.pinterest.com/pin/371124825543622009/

Ai Takano

https://www.denverpost.com/2018/09/10/black-women-church-sexism/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hQA2uPPngrk

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Yoshiko Yamaguchi’s Vocal Mirrors, For A River, Unfold!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    How Do Japanese Gardens Stimulate the Mind?

    by James Stedman
    Community//

    Shinto: Discovery of the Divine in Japanese Art at the Cleveland Museum of Art

    by Paola K Amaras & Paul T. Kraly
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.