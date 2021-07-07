Painted Interpretations: Hugo Alfven #Sweden

What does it mean to get lost? Only having one’s struggles and reflections to find the way. With the comings of being lost, there is discomfort. Initially, people have become emotionally disrupted in their understanding of self. A person can think they know where they are going; only to end up being disappointed. And, when a person is unaware of their surroundings, and sense of direction, the panic kicks in. Panic is strange. Panic is painful. It reveals that a person has no control over one’s very Being. Suddenly, a person feels they are being dominated, when they have lost control. Trust is gone, and one’s defense mechanisms kick in. How does one get back into control? How does one move back into the mastery of self?

Painted Interpretations:

The children had left early from the house that day. The details of Spring had awakened them. Bees were buzzing from flower to flower, in hopes of collecting the nectar of pollen. The sun was awake and excited; hoping to bless anyone, who would be receptive to the task. Excitement moved across the faces of the children. Running through the fields, they plucked the flowers from the field. Holding them closely, they smelled them and laughed with excitement. These flowers were of special flowers; for they were the scent of beautiful perfumes. Rolling around throughout the fields, the children laughed and played make-believe. For the fields were lavish; giving the children ample room to play.

Near the fields were a collection of dark-green woods. The children hears aboit the woods, and had been warned by their parents to stay away. Nevertheless, the minds of curious children are very inquiring. Looking at each other, as their play had come to a halt, from tire, their eyes turned back to the woods. They didn’t have to think twice, as their minds had connected. What was it about the woods, which had become so charming to the children? Could it possibly have been the green glitter, which decorated the trees? Could it also have been what looked like candy, decorated on them?

One by one, the children entered into the forest. As each one safelt entered, they gave a thumbs up, for the one behind, to venture safely into the area. Surely and slowly, the children ran into the area, in order to experience their newfound, play area. Furthermore, there was another spacing, as it related to their newfound play area. Playing their favorite games, they played make-believe and make pretend. It was an auspicious delight. And then, a great thunder hit the space. Where were they? For now the children were separated; placed into different spaces. They were in the forest, and were yet, unable to see each other. They called the names of the others, and yet, no reply. They ran around, through, behind, and amongst their separated areas. And still, no one could be heard. As hopelessness rang throughput the air, the children increased their pace in running. Somehow, they felt that the harder they ran, the faster they would re-unite. And yet, all that was left, was the echoes of their own footsteps; and the design of their eternal chaos!

Hugo Alfven