Painted Interpretations: Beppe Wolgers #Sweden

Imaginations Of A Song Through The Simple Expression Of "Mhhh!" A Look At The Late Swedish Performer, BEPPE WOLGERS, and the Performance Of "Mhhh!"

Guitars and words. Guitars and more words. Sometimes, you don’t even need the words. Just a guitar and a few expressions, in order to grasp the emotions of a song. A guitar and some vocal expression has the power to move the audience into a deeper psyche of the imagination. In this world, reality and fiction come together. Such songs, and their instrumentals provide us with a wealth of opportunities, when creating the narratives and stories, that we seek. Let’s paint them according to our dreams and persona!

Painted Interpretation:

An older man and woman go walking at night. They are neighbors, who have gotten closer, throughout the course of time. It is their first walk, together. Nearby, is a lake. Surrounding the lake, there is the presence of sand. It is the color of midnight; looking as soft in all of its jeweled mystique! They walk in silence, as they have never experienced themselves in each others company, before. In fact, the surroundings are just too beautiful for the distraction of a conversation. It’s better to be still in one’s vocality, for now. What is even more fulfilling is how there appears to be a deeper storyline. There is a manner of akwardness within the air. For starters, neither one of them knew that they would ever be able to find attraction with another. It had been three years since the passing of both their spouses. Both of them had made a vow that they would never love, again. Yet, love had found its way back into their world.

After 15 minutes of walking, they had reached the very bridge of the land. Neither of them could believe that they had reached here, together. A dream, within a dream. As with love, they had promised that they would never return to the lake, as well. There was a time when happiness was abundant in the area. It had flourished so well because both of their spouses had been alive. So, imagine two married couples, who had traveled to the same space on the lake, in which they had returned to that night! Yet, neither the two neighbors had known that on the same day of every hour, they (along with their spouses), had come to that lake. They were on different spots, of course.

Standing on the bridge, the atmosphere felt, surreal! For what they saw was the brightness of the full moon. Surrounding it were stars, and not just any constellation. On the left were 7 stars. On the right were 5. November 5 was when she had lost her husband. September 7 was when he had married his wife!

Beppe Wolgers

https://www.pinterest.se/pin/458311699549112210/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kHbHjh9pd0Q
https://open.spotify.com/artist/3BM5GfDBoq2hQXHnr6YGgF

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

