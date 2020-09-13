Contributor Log In/Sign Up
“PAIN VS PAIN?”

Life's pain creates darkness… It lingers like a shadow, hiding the pathway to the soul. It entraps the mind and the body in the external storm. It is the lock on the door toward the journey towards serenity. It is the detriment of the human mind to carry the pain of the past. Life's pain

Life’s pain creates darkness…

It lingers like a shadow, hiding the pathway to the soul.

It entraps the mind and the body in the external storm.

It is the lock on the door toward the journey towards serenity.

It is the detriment of the human mind to carry the pain of the past.

Life’s pain creates light…

It is the messenger, trying to protect us from further harm if we choose.

It is the teacher of strength and resiliency towards our success.

It is the key that shows only you have the power to make the choices of your life.

It is the found wisdom of the human mind to carry peace in the present.

Are you in control of your pain or does it control you?

Katherine Tran

    Katherine Tran, Life Transformation Coach at Thrive Global

    I am a Life Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

    I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

    My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work. In it's going through darkness to light

