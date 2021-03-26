Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Pain & Suffering in Business: An Amare Perspective

Pain is inevitable in business and life. Suffering is a choice.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

If you sprain your ankle, it throbs and hurts. That’s pain. If you go into stories of “why me, why now?” – that’s suffering. Pain is inevitable in business and life. Suffering is a choice. 

As a leader, you can set the tone for how your organization deals with pain, and you can choose to not invest in suffering. This pandemic continues to present countless opportunities for these powerful and very challenging practices. 

Amare leaders, those who lead with the energy of love, understand that while pain is inevitable they can and do choose to actively let go of suffering. Whatever you do meets a need and delivers a payoff – whether positive or negative, healthy or not. In that spirit, think openly about the following questions:

  • What does your business gain from painful situations? From suffering?
  • As a leader, what do you gain from pain? From suffering?
  • Do you believe suffering is a choice? Because…?’
  • Are you willing to let go of suffering? Because…?

These are not easy questions and your answers may reveal things you prefer not to see. But once you acknowledge what is, you have more energy to deal with it or make changes if you choose. Just don’t indulge in making up stories to explain, judge, or justify your answers; that would likely bring in suffering. 

Four Amare Ways to Deal with Pain & Suffering in Business

1. Accept what is. When there’s pain, there’s pain. Laying people off, deals falling through, pandemics happening – all painful. Look pain in the face. The greater your acceptance and the less your resistance, the easier it is to work through the pain and get to the other side.

2. Find the love. Even in deep pain, you can find tiny moments of uplifting and connection. Notice them, feel them, and cherish them as a source of strength and perspective. This also opens the door for more positive moments to come in.

3. Speak the truth. Tell your people at the right time and with compassion what’s going on and what is painful. If you see a solution, share that too. If not, enlist their help in discovering what’s next.

4. This too shall pass. While it may feel like a trite axiom at times, you can hold this as an eternal truth that provides a degree of comfort in hard times. Just don’t use it as a way to avoid dealing with your or someone else’s pain. 

As a leader, it’s your job to be an example for your organization and team to follow. How you handle pain and suffering will set the tone for the company and culture. The principles and practices of the Amare Way are designed to help you lead with love, including being real about painful situations, and rejecting suffering as best you can. It’s not easy, but it is sooo powerful, and helps you be you. Choose well.

Today’s Amare Wave Wednesday Quote

“Between stimulus and response there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.”

Viktor Frankl, author of Man’s Search for Meaning & holocaust survivor

   

Expanded from an article originally published as an “Amare Wave Wednesday” newsletter on MosheEngelberg.com.

The Amare Wave Wednesday newsletter will inspire you to do one thing every Wednesday to put the power of love to work. To receive the Amare Wave Wednesday newsletter every Wednesday, click here to subscribe. Get something you love in your inbox again!

To learn more about the Amare Way movement, the Amare Wave book, or my Amare executive coaching services, visit www.MosheEngelberg.com.

Moshe Engelberg, Business Author, Global Speaker, and International Consultant

Moshe Engelberg is a business author, keynote speaker, and consultant inspiring leaders and organizations worldwide to think differently, act courageously, and lead with love. His new book, "The Amare Wave: Uplifting Business by Putting Love to Work" is available now. To receive a daily dose of inspiration in your inbox, click here to subscribe to the Amare Wave Wednesday newsletter.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

You ALWAYS have a choice

by Brian Pennie
Community//

Suffering: 1 Paradigm Shift Separates the Truly Happy from the Miserable

by Cayla Vidmar
Community//

Letting Life Live You : Less Stress More Possibility

by Rohini Ross

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.