pain point or inflection point —part 9: a new way

Daniel LaRusso: You look like an old friend.

The Fisherman: Your friend. Did he like to fish?

Daniel LaRusso: Yeh, he did. He was better than I ever was. Not too many bites, hunh?

The Fisherman: Not yet. You got something worth biting. Eventually, the fish will find you. You just have to be patient.

Daniel LaRusso: You’re a lot like my friend more than I thought.

Cobra Kai: Season 2 – Episode 4 “The Moment of Truth” The Fisherman

Managing sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes help organizations navigate change—change resistance or change readiness.

Sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes embrace peer-to-peer interaction and actionable insights on innovation and business development opportunities.

What lies in the interfaces between functions, offices, or organizations.

Likewise, mindshare and mindscapes embody sharing and learning how to collaborate or partner on managing change, resistance to change, and developing change readiness.

Sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes are the most useful gauge of an organization’s long-term health—agility and resiliency.

How smart do we want employees or workers to become?

Inhibiting—sensemaking, mindshare, or mindscapes brings on pain points—change resistance: CYA, infighting, backstabbing, and all manner of dysfunction.

Enabling sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes empower inflection points—change readiness: creative and transformative shared experience.

First Steps Forward—a moment of truth

It is about a food-growing dilemma: sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes are often as important, if not more so than just market share, as a significant footprint in businesses or organizations.

Psychological mindedness (self-examination, self-reflection, introspection, and insight) is the first step forward.

Toward recognizing sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes are crucial as key leadership capabilities for the complex and dynamic COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond the world we live in today.

Individual change is at the heart of everything that is achieved in businesses or organizations.

Once people have the motivation to do something different—the whole world can begin to change authentically.