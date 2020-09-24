Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

pain point or inflection point —part 9: a new way

change resistance or change readiness

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
photo credit: © Leigh Prather stock.adobe.com
photo credit: © Leigh Prather stock.adobe.com

Daniel LaRusso: You look like an old friend.

The Fisherman: Your friend. Did he like to fish?

Daniel LaRusso: Yeh, he did. He was better than I ever was. Not too many bites, hunh?

The Fisherman: Not yet. You got something worth biting. Eventually, the fish will find you. You just have to be patient.

Daniel LaRusso: You’re a lot like my friend more than I thought.

Cobra Kai: Season 2 – Episode 4 “The Moment of Truth” The Fisherman

Managing sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes help organizations navigate change—change resistance or change readiness.

Sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes embrace peer-to-peer interaction and actionable insights on innovation and business development opportunities.

What lies in the interfaces between functions, offices, or organizations.

Likewise, mindshare and mindscapes embody sharing and learning how to collaborate or partner on managing change, resistance to change, and developing change readiness.

Sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes are the most useful gauge of an organization’s long-term health—agility and resiliency.

How smart do we want employees or workers to become?

Inhibiting—sensemaking, mindshare, or mindscapes brings on pain points—change resistance: CYA, infighting, backstabbing, and all manner of dysfunction.

Enabling sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes empower inflection points—change readiness: creative and transformative shared experience.

First Steps Forward—a moment of truth

It is about a food-growing dilemma: sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes are often as important, if not more so than just market share, as a significant footprint in businesses or organizations.

Psychological mindedness (self-examinationself-reflectionintrospection, and insight) is the first step forward.

Toward recognizing sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes are crucial as key leadership capabilities for the complex and dynamic COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond the world we live in today.

Individual change is at the heart of everything that is achieved in businesses or organizations.

Once people have the motivation to do something different—the whole world can begin to change authentically.

    Mark Rogers, Founding Partner at Insights Without Borders LLC

    — Idea Ambassador. Mindshifter. Truthteller.

    turning fatigue: disruption and change into opportunity . . .

    Author of Transforming Organizational Change: Change or Be ChangedDisrupt or Be Disrupted

    Mark is a "hybrid" who thinks big, works hard and is a results-oriented leader, speaker, including a roll-up-your-sleeves coach, writer, and practitioner with a passion for the human side of change.

    Mark demystifies change, reboots the mind, and activates talent for some of the best brands in the world. He helps organizations leverage their people (sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes) to adapt and succeed in these challenging times.

    By helping you break free of Chained in the Cave ThinkingSee and Lead in the Dark. Get Out of the Cave. Develop transcendent thinking and innovation for Transforming Your Stories from merely impressive to World-Changing. Craft New Realities that navigate around Trust Your Neighbors but Brand Your StockTrading labor for money. Buying talent instead of developing it.

    insightswb.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    photo credit: © Leigh Prather stock.adobe.com
    Community//

    pain point or inflection point —part 9: the fisherman

    by Mark Rogers
    photo credit: © Leigh Prather stock.adobe.com
    Community//

    pain point or inflection point —part 8: the human side

    by Mark Rogers
    photo credit: © Leigh Prather stock.adobe.com
    Community//

    pain point or inflection point —a change that sticks!

    by Mark Rogers

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.