pain point or inflection point —part 6: an inside job

change resistance or change readiness

photo credit: © Leigh Prather stock.adobe.com
Whereas money is a means to an end for a filmmaker, to the corporate mind money is the end.Robert Redford

Conscious Leadership is an Inside Job

If leadership or executives want to transform businesses or organizations, they need to change themselves.

Using storytelling as an enabler and force multiplier helps Conscious Leaders—as captains of their commercial vessels—own responsibility for navigating their ships into smoother waters.

And the behavior of anchoring cultural assumptions, beliefs, values, and norms to business goals.

As I write elsewhere, storytelling helps leaders and employees reboot the mindsee and lead in the dark, craft new realities, and build on existing strengths.

When each person can openly say how they view a situation and share all perspectives without fear of retribution, beautiful synergy can emerge.

Here are just a few tangible results I talked about what storytelling can offer when used as a transformation architect in a business or organization’s change processes:

  • Developing mindfulness (self-examination, self-reflection, introspection, and insight) within companies is the first step toward achieving authentic higher purposes that serve, align, and integrate all significant stakeholders’ interests.
  • Storytelling helps conscious leaders articulate purpose, particularly in unearthing and defining the values inherent in an organization. It focuses on the behavior change required to live in alignment with those values.
  • Understanding the cultural context in a company, including its cognitive orientation patterns and communication methods, is essential to aligning a company’s operations with its higher purpose.
  • Storytelling is grounded in the spirit of collaboration, guiding leadership and employees to work together to remove the disconnect between values (an ideal culture) and norms (current or actual culture) in a company.

Storytellers broaden our minds: engage, provoke, inspire, and ultimately, connect us. Robert Redford

Mark Rogers, Founding Partner at Insights Without Borders LLC

— Idea Ambassador. Mindshifter. Truthteller.

turning fatigue: disruption and change into opportunity . . .

Author of Transforming Organizational Change: Change or Be ChangedDisrupt or Be Disrupted

Mark is a "hybrid" who thinks big, works hard and is a results-oriented leader, speaker, including a roll-up-your-sleeves coach, writer, and practitioner with a passion for the human side of change.

Mark demystifies change, reboots the mind, and activates talent for some of the best brands in the world. He helps organizations leverage their people (sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes) to adapt and succeed in these challenging times.

By helping you break free of Chained in the Cave ThinkingSee and Lead in the Dark. Get Out of the Cave. Develop transcendent thinking and innovation for Transforming Your Stories from merely impressive to World-Changing. Craft New Realities that navigate around Trust Your Neighbors but Brand Your StockTrading labor for money. Buying talent instead of developing it.

insightswb.com

