pain point or inflection point —part 6: an inside job

Whereas money is a means to an end for a filmmaker, to the corporate mind money is the end. — Robert Redford

Conscious Leadership is an Inside Job

If leadership or executives want to transform businesses or organizations, they need to change themselves.

Using storytelling as an enabler and force multiplier helps Conscious Leaders—as captains of their commercial vessels—own responsibility for navigating their ships into smoother waters.

And the behavior of anchoring cultural assumptions, beliefs, values, and norms to business goals.

As I write elsewhere, storytelling helps leaders and employees reboot the mind, see and lead in the dark, craft new realities, and build on existing strengths.

When each person can openly say how they view a situation and share all perspectives without fear of retribution, beautiful synergy can emerge.

Here are just a few tangible results I talked about what storytelling can offer when used as a transformation architect in a business or organization’s change processes:

Developing mindfulness (self-examination, self-reflection, introspection, and insight) within companies is the first step toward achieving authentic higher purposes that serve, align, and integrate all significant stakeholders’ interests.

Storytelling helps conscious leaders articulate purpose, particularly in unearthing and defining the values inherent in an organization. It focuses on the behavior change required to live in alignment with those values.

Understanding the cultural context in a company, including its cognitive orientation patterns and communication methods, is essential to aligning a company’s operations with its higher purpose.

Storytelling is grounded in the spirit of collaboration, guiding leadership and employees to work together to remove the disconnect between values (an ideal culture) and norms (current or actual culture) in a company.