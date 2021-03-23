Paige DeSorbo of ‘Front Paige News’: “First thing I would say it to be yourself and true to who you are”

First thing I would say it to be yourself and true to who you are. I was always someone who liked shopping for looks for less and not spending a ton of money, that has now turned into why people even follow my fashion. I was never influenced by some bloggers who could afford clothes right off the runway.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paige DeSorbo.

Paige DeSorbo is a Bravo TV personality on the hit show “Summer House” While shes not filming and enjoying her summers in the Hamptons she is a fashion writer specializing in “ Looks for Less”. She takes celebrity outfits and recreates them for less. She host “Front Paige News” on her Instagram updating her followers on the top entertainment news stories of the day, and ends each segment with “Outfitdeets” letting her followers how to get her look by shopping at inexpensive stores. When she isn’t hosting for amazon tv or co hosting on people TV she works with the “Fashion Foundation” a charity she holds dear to her. This charity sells designer clothes at a discounted rate, then donates all of the proceeds to inner city schools to help children have a better learning experience.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I went to college for broadcast journalism, so I always knew I wanted to work in TV. While I was working for ABC news I got a call to audition for Summer House. After becoming a new cast member, I realized I was exactly where I needed to be. I continued to focus on tv hosting and fashion blogging while filming. `My dream job is to be an entertainment news reporter on E news.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

Before Summer House season 4 started airing I was asked to go on E news to promote the new season. I got to talk about Front Paige News which is the news show I produce on my Instagram. It was a dream come true.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started filming Summer House on Bravo I had to remember to stop looking at the camera. You build such a report with the camera crew so it was hard to remember not to look straight into the camera! They would have to remind me to stop looking at the camera. I eventually forgot the cameras were even around.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I started Front Paige News as an outlet while I was working my 9:00 to 5:00. I knew entertainment news was truly my passion so when I started it, it was really just for me. Now to see people really connect to it is amazing. I think people enjoy it because I try to be my true authentic self, and I think people can relate to that. Sometimes people will shout to me on the street “Front Paige News” and that feeling is unlike any other.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Listen to what your body and mind needs. I always take days to lay on the couch and do nothing. It is just as important to shut your mind off as it is to hustle each day. Being true to yourself in career decisions also helps you not go crazy!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

With my Instagram platform I’ve been able to bring a lot of awareness to charities I feel strongly about. I work with The Fashion Foundation which takes clothing donations from designers, the foundation then sells the clothes, and 100% of the proceeds go to children in inner city school. The charity helps buy school supplies, and fun experiences for the children.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

Some of my favorite developments I see emerging now are secondhand shopping such as posh mark. I think it helps with the sustainability in fashion and resell items from my closet.

What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

This is a hard one!

First thing I would say it to be yourself and true to who you are. I was always someone who liked shopping for looks for less and not spending a ton of money, that has now turned into why people even follow my fashion. I was never influenced by some bloggers who could afford clothes right off the runway Next I would say be in the know. I am constantly reading news articles about what is happening in the fashion industry. Thirdly, persevere. There will be so many people who tell you no, or that your vision will never work. Networking in any industry is crucial but I think it is even more important in the fashion industry. It is something I’m not that great at, but I try! Lastly loving what you do. I previously worked in fashion PR and realized it wasn’t for me. So, I would say try different jobs in the fashion industry to see what suits you best!

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

I think the fashion industry is seeking to improve on body inclusive clothes. I think slowly it is changing and a change that definitely needed, showing real women in ad campaigns is the first step.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love working with The Fashion Foundation, especially because it benefits children in need. Children are inevitably our future and having programs and proper school supplies only helps their experience at school.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

My Instagram is @Paige_DeSorbo