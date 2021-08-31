Paige Arnof-Fenn of Mavens & Moguls: “Their advice has helped me be thick-skinned/brave/kind/smart which has helped me succeed as an entrepreneur”

To thrive you need a clear vision, strong team, good work ethic, communications skills and great mentors/champions for inspiration/advice/encouragement/avoiding rookie mistakes (hiring/fundraising)/make key introductions. Their advice has helped me be thick-skinned/brave/kind/smart which has helped me succeed as an entrepreneur.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Paige Arnof-Fenn. Paige is the founder & CEO of global marketing and digital branding firm Mavens & Moguls based in Cambridge, MA. Her clients include Microsoft, Virgin, venture-backed startups as well as non-profit organizations. She graduated from Stanford University and Harvard Business School. She serves on several boards, is a popular speaker and columnist who has written for Entrepreneur and Forbes.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I did not plan on starting a company. I always wanted to go work for a global business and be a Fortune 500 CEO. When I was a student I looked at leaders like Meg Whitman & Ursula Burns as my role models. I started Mavens & Moguls after beginning my career on Wall Street in the 80s and having a successful career in Corporate America at companies like Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola and then working at 3 different startups as the head of marketing. All 3 startups had positive exits. I took the leap right after 9/11 when the company I worked for cut their marketing. I had nothing to lose. Running a global marketing business provides me a platform to do work I truly enjoy with and for people I respect. I get to set my priorities, I have time to travel (pre-Covid) and hang out with my inner circle, and I work out every day. It has been a journey to get here but I am lucky to have found it. I love the autonomy, flexibility and the fact that I know every day the impact that I have on my business. When I worked at big companies I always felt the ball would roll with or without me, that if I got hit by a bus someone new would be in my office right away. Now my DNA is in everything we do and I can trace every decision and sale to something I did or a decision I made and that is incredibly gratifying and fulfilling. Like most entrepreneurs, I am working harder and longer than ever and I have never been happier. Working for yourself and building a business you started in incredibly rewarding and gratifying. It has been a lot of fun, I joke that I am an accidental entrepreneur. I knew I had made it as an entrepreneur when Harvard wrote 2 case studies on my business a few years after I started it, we were very early to pioneer sharing resources on the marketing front (before my company it was really only done with HR, legal and accounting/finance).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In the first few years of my business, I had pitched a CEO about a month before I ran into her at a networking event where she was the keynote speaker and her topic was about being a woman leader in a traditionally male-dominated business. I had followed up after sending my proposal several times via e-mail and voice mail but the CEO never returned any of my messages or even acknowledged receipt of the proposal requested. You can imagine my shock when she announced at this event as part of her speech that she believes it is important to put your money where your mouth is and for women CEOs to support other respected & well-run women’s businesses and that is why she has hired my firm to handle all her company’s marketing & PR! Everyone congratulated me after, it was a better endorsement than the New York Times because she was very well known and had the reputation of being very tough with high standards so I got a LOT of business from people in the room that night because they thought if I was able to impress her I must be very good 😉 To think I almost did not even show up maybe seeing me there is what prompted her to pull the trigger and hire us? I sold more business in the month that followed than l ever had since starting my company so we really began to scale quickly at that point and got a lot of referrals as a result! It was a big day in our history for sure. Wasn’t it Woody Allen who said 80% of success is just showing up? It is a strategy that has worked for me and has been a fun way to build my marketing business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It can be hard to laugh at mistakes but looking back I remember one week early on when I had 3 or 4 talks lined up over a couple of day period so I went from one evening event to breakfast the next morning to lunch and evening talk the following day. I enjoy public speaking and get a lot of referrals and business that way. The morning after my final speech I showed up at a meeting with a prospective client along with a few of my colleagues and I realized I was completely out of business cards. I was so embarrassed and my team laughed at me since I always remind them it is important to be professional and prepared all the time. I ended up sending a hand written thank you note to the prospect with my card enclosed and we won the business so I turned my mistake into a good outcome plus I have never run out of business cards again! It is a great lesson in the power of humility, resilience, persistence, manners and having a sense of humor.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been so fortunate to have great mentors, champions and role models throughout my career including former bosses, my father, senior women in organizations where I worked but the person who has always encouraged and supported me as an entrepreneur and has my back every day is my husband. He started a company too so understands the journey of an entrepreneur and has been my sanity check and thinking partner every step of the way. He is both a cheerleader and butt kicker depending on the situation and I trust his judgment and advice because I know he always has my best interests in mind. I am very fortunate to have him in my corner.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Entrepreneurship is hard, most companies fail in the first few years so it can be daunting to put yourself out there. I have found when women have a support network/tribe around them they are more likely to pursue it. Sometimes all it takes is a mentor/coach/advisor to inspire someone to act.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

It takes effort and a commitment to excellence for people to continually learn/grow especially now in a virtual/remote environment. I do not think there is one silver bullet to keep your skills sharp and fresh, I try to explore reading and learning online and off, attending conferences and talks, networking, newsletters from influencers, TED talks, podcasts, finding mentors and listening to all feedback good and bad. To stay relevant and keep growing I try to prioritize professional development to keep skills fresh and stay on top of new trends and technologies.

In my experience, having a growth mindset helps successful people realize that the more happiness and wealth they acquire the more they can help others succeed too. Their gratitude becomes a multiplier and virtuous circle creating a positive .environment for future success. Fixed mindset people tend to feel that they know it all and see the world as a zero sum game, so if someone else is winning they must be losing. Growth mindset people never stop learning and experimenting, they are focused on the future and see opportunities ahead by creating a culture of learning and growth. The key is to make the know it alls see the power in becoming learn it alls.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are great problem solvers, natural organizers and tend to have less ego invested. They are also used to working harder for less money so they are scrappy and resourceful which are all great qualities to set up for success.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

For entrepreneurs it is easy to get overwhelmed. The concept of balance is a myth, for me it is about integration, setting clear priorities and learning to say no more than balance. The reality is that if I do not feel good I am not going to be at my peak performance level for my team or my clients. With technology and social media we are always on today 24/7. All work and no play is just not a sustainable option. Some days/weeks you work more and other times you are able to take your foot off the gas, exercise more, get away for a few days, etc. Staying healthy for me is about finding ways to unwind and relax as part of my day. It is about finding a happy medium. You will never work harder or more than you do as an entrepreneur! But because it is for your vision and dream you will never love it more too.

People who start businesses thinking it is less work will be disappointed. There is always more you can be doing to build your business so it is hard to turn it off, trust me.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No some people are better in key functional roles so it is important to build a team with the right talent and chemistry around the Founder. The traits I rely on most are persistence, determination, focus and resilience. Those are the ones that make the biggest difference between success and failure I think because the road is always bumpy and you know you will have to overcome obstacles along the way. You get knocked around often so you have to be able to keep getting back up and trying again with enthusiasm and energy. A lot of people tell you no (investors, board, customers, etc.) so you have to be driven, focused and learn to say no to distractions you cannot pursue every opportunity so be selective and concentrate on only those ideas with the greatest potential say no to everything else. Stay intensely curious and always be looking for the next way to make something better, be a good listener to customers, critics, feedback, the market, and your team to show respect for great talent and ideas, a great communicator because there has never been a more important time to provide accurate, empathetic communication with transparency, truthfulness and timeliness, have a strong moral compass so you do not compromise on ethics and values and it is a bonus to have a great sense humor and are fun to work with. With these traits Founders attract the best people so increase the odds to recover and succeed.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

To thrive you need a clear vision, strong team, good work ethic, communications skills and great mentors/champions for inspiration/advice/encouragement/avoiding rookie mistakes (hiring/fundraising)/make key introductions. Their advice has helped me be thick-skinned/brave/kind/smart which has helped me succeed as an entrepreneur.

There are never enough hours in the day to fit everything in so when something has to give it is usually the time I have allocated for myself to exercise/relax. I learned “me time” is not a luxury/pampering it is maintenance so I have to respect my time on the calendar and take myself as seriously as I take my most important clients because if I am not at my peak performance I am not going to be useful to anyone else either. I set aside regular time to recharge my batteries/take better care of myself so that mentally and physically I will be sharp and in the best health possible to set myself up for success.

The key is creating an ecosystem to give you support/thinking partner/tribe to help navigate challenges along the way especially when you are first starting out. There are times when you need cheerleaders/butt kickers/tough love.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I get to do work that at least sometimes lets me feel like I made a genuine difference in the lives of other people. I love being helpful to my clients, nieces, nephews, godkids, mentees, etc. It is great knowing my experience and hard fought lessons learned can be put to good use as an advisor, board member, coach, consultant, friend, volunteer, and aunt/godmother. I’ve always loved solving problems and enjoy running my business, I am so lucky to have created a platform where I can both give and receive so much joy and spend time with those who matter most to me. When this crisis is over if my team, family, friends, and I remain healthy and have stayed tight with our inner circle of people who mean the most to us and we all find a way to incorporate the lessons of gratitude, simplicity, friendship, and love into the new normal I will be incredibly happy that we did not waste the crisis. I do not want to waste one minute of my life after this with people or things that do not matter. I have heard several people from all walks of life and ages comment recently that being forced to slow down and reconnect with the people who you really care about, spending time reading, sleeping more, eating healthier, etc. has been great while at the same time not obsessively on social media with FOMO has been a welcome byproduct of this crisis. If we can hold on to the very best parts of this lockdown personally and professionally the world will be a better place for it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to spark a movement or create change through a new (domestic) Peace Corps (2021 version) and suggest we are all in it no application required. We have millions of people who need meaningful work, connection, purpose. We need our roads and bridges fixed, clean water in our communities, tutors, day care, senior care, there is no need to pay people to stay home or send them abroad to build infrastructure overseas we need it here right now across all 50 states! We also need peace to prevail and I think if we work together side by side to fix these problems in our communities we will all be on the same team.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d choose Michelle Obama I think her perspective and experience will be critical to our future success and she will be part of the solution to many of our problems now. She is smart, kind, and makes things happen. Michelle can be the catalyst that lights the spark on our new path.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thanks so much it’s been my pleasure, stay well!