Padma Ali: “Don’t give in to fear”

As a part of my series about the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC.

Padma Ali is an Energy Alignment Coach. She helps stressed overachievers find clarity, take aligned actions to create greater impact. She uses her unique powerful modality called the N.E.W You Blueprint that combines neuropsychology, energy healing, and wisdom to create transformation.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Yes, of course. My background is in psychotherapy. Despite having a very successful therapy practice for over 20 years, I noticed that it was limiting me in reaching people all over the world. Plus, I personally believe that therapy keeps you stuck and does not allow you to reach your fullest potential. So, I pivoted to coaching globally and created the N.E.W. You Blueprint, which combines neuropsychology, energy re-design and inner wisdom to create long-lasting transformation.

Like many people, I have found that my personal life affects my work in the world. For me, dealing with an autoimmune disease in my early twenties was my motivator. Back then, I was riddled with anxiety and depression. Needless to say, life looked pretty bleak. My belief was, “Life is and always will be a struggle.”

But I felt this inner guidance to keep going, and I did. Through that life experience, I developed a zeal for understanding the root causes of our physical illnesses and mental suffering. I spent many of those years in personal development and ancient practices to help with my healing journey.

Today, my life has no resemblance to that life. My husband and I, currently in our forties, are the most healthy we have ever been. We have been blessed with two healthy children who have made me dig deeper into my true calling in life.

In my work, I bring in unique practices that I personally use to help anyone that works with me jump start sustainable transformation. My truest purpose is to awaken as many people as I can to their true essence so they can transform their life and live their life’s desires.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

That’s a tough one. I have so many interesting stories. One of my past clients from years ago recently sent me a photo of his family. This client had come to me because he didn’t think he could be in a real relationship. Through our work, his life transformed dramatically. He now is happily married with children.

This is a great example of a limiting belief: the client believed that he could not achieve marriage and a family, but through our work, he transformed that belief, cleared the past stories associated with it and moved on to create the life he desired. It’s an honor watching these long lasting changes.

I love that many of my clients still keep in touch with me despite having completed their work with me.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Working long hours, or overworking yourself, should be a red flag and an invitation to slow down. Take a moment to consider that hard work doesn’t always get you the results you seek. After all, if it did, you would have already achieved them.

Growing your business or achieving your career goals may actually require you to slow down. Think about a catapult: you have to stretch it way back and when you release it, it will go much further than you expected. That’s because you slowed down and harnessed your energy in a different way, leveraging it in more efficiently and powerfully. It’s so contrary to how most people think.

The other advice I have is to listen to your intuition. Your inner wisdom has all the answers for you. When you quiet the mind, all the answers come right to you. One simple way to do this that is free, can be done anyplace, and doesn’t require a lot of time is to take up a meditation practice. I recommend that you make time for meditation each day, preferably at the same time. Even if you can just do it for five minutes, the habit will help you sustain it.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Create a workplace culture that allows people to own the unique gifts they bring to the world. Each of us has special gifts and talents, and you can lead by example, owning your own talents and encouraging others to do the same. By being bold and not following the masses, you give others the permission to shine.

Also, know that your culture is unique and you need to stay the course with your values. Be clear about who you are, and use that as a guiding light. Know you can never please everyone.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, there are many such books that have made an impact. I am an avid reader so I am always reading, or mostly listening to books these days because I have two young children and it’s easier to listen than to sit and read.

Ok, the book. “The Complete Works of Florence Scovel Shinn” by Florence Scovel Shinn.

This book has influenced my life and work tremendously. I read it at a time when I was at a career crossroads. Being a therapist didn’t resonate with me anymore. I was a new mom and didn’t know what I wanted to do. All I knew that I wanted to make an impact in the world. I felt lost.

Reading this book gave me direction again. It stopped a lot of the old chatter in my head. I have read this book many times and each time I leave with something different.

The book is entirely about how you can live your life focussing on the positive and what you want rather than what’s not working. This has been a road map for my personal and professional life.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Step 1: Don’t give in to fear.

When you feel fear, remind yourself that it’s just the brain talking; it’s the programming of the mind. One easy way to move away from fear is to acknowledge it, name it and go do something else. It works like a charm.

The bottom line is that there’s a lot of fear in the world right now. Fear of the virus itself, economic downturn, the future. There’s a lot going on. But here’s the hard truth: Fear will not stop something from happening.

In fact, fear only brings your immune system down. It does not help. Fear is survival based — it’s the way our brain is programmed to react to certain situations.

There is a way you can use fear productively: you can leverage it to identify the beliefs you hold that are likely not serving you, and that are highlighted by the nature of the fear. That’s one of the core pillars of my work with my clients. I help them identify and release those beliefs.

That said, yes, please take all the safety precautions, but don’t give into fear.

Step 2: Pause. Breathe. Observe.

I teach this mantra to my clients and students. So often, we get caught up in something outside of us either while scrolling mindlessly or when we’re talking to someone. This distraction can create a spiral — either positive or negative — that takes us out of the moment. The simple act of pausing, breathing and observing your thoughts and emotions will allow you to stop a negative spiral from happening. Plus, it will give you the space to have clarity on what the next steps are.

Step 3: Limit your exposure to social media.

There are a lot of good things about social media but mostly, it has a lot of unnecessary information that we don’t really need. It can be very toxic. Limit your screen time. You will be amazed at the quality of your life.

Step 4: Practice meditation and stillness of the mind.

You don’t need to be an experienced meditator to quiet your mind. Just start by focusing on your breath and letting the thoughts just be.

One of my clients quiets her mind by walking in nature. Have you noticed how answers for most problems come not when you’re focusing on them but when you step away from them? That’s accessing the power of your intuition, which can only come in stillness.

Meditation and stillness not only calm your system down, but also allow you to tap into your inner wisdom to get answers to things you have been struggling with.

Step 5: Practice gratitude.

Have you noticed how gratitude changes your feelings right away? It’s a sure way to bring serenity back into your life. If you’re saying, “ I just lost my job, or something bad happened, how can I feel grateful?” think again. You can be grateful for your health, for the clean water you drink, for the clean air you breathe, for the food that you’re eating, for the computer you’re reading this on.

When we focus on the small things that we are grateful about, it starts to shift the energy and vibration. It’s how the Law Of Attraction works.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Be kind and compassionate without getting caught up in someone else’s story. Remember they are coming to you for support. If you give in to only commiserating with their experience, they might feel better for a moment, but will eventually go back to feeling bad. So, validate with compassion, but also give them hope. Share a book, resource, podcast, or blog that inspires you. If it’s a close friend or a family member, set up regular times during the week to check in with them. Remind them that this too shall pass. Sometimes, these simple reminders help people see the light in front of the tunnel. Ask them to see a professional if they are struggling. You may not be equipped or trained to support them in the way they need to be.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

If someone is struggling with anxiety right now, it’s probably a familiar feeling for them, meaning that’s how they deal with uncertain things in their life.

Get help if you need to. You don’t have to do it alone. Breathe. It’s free and it’s available 24/7 to you. Focusing on breathing is a great way to interrupt the anxious thoughts. Get to the bottom of what’s really bothering you. Usually there’s a story or an experience behind the anxiety.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Anything is possible.”

So often, we live life like a frog in the pond. We limit ourselves to what’s in the little pond without realizing that there’s a whole big new world outside the pond. I have noticed this with my clients and students, and even with myself in the past. So, when I focus on “anything is possible,” everything changes. I know that my potential is limitless and that’s what I teach my clients as well.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One of my biggest dreams has been about cleaning the oceans, getting rid of the plastic in the ocean. They say that crab shells are being weakened because of toxic pollution. Crabs are the lowest in the food chain. You know that when the lowest in the food chain is affected, it will impact everything else above it. If we can clean the ocean, it will impact humanity in the most profound way.

