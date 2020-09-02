https://lnkd.in/gH4Rjdg

P O W E R F U L !!!!!!!!

you must listen to this song

where is the love ????

when our love melts our hate

only then can we come together

not only with people who think like us but with people

of all races, all nations, all sexual preferences

when we allow people to love in whatever way they feel to love

to really love one another . . .

young and old, all religions and no religions, rich and the poor

conservative and liberal, democrat and republican,

no borders in the land we live in

or in the landscape of our mind

we each must find that pure, innocent, beautiful, childlike place in our hearts

where we love for the sheer joy of loving

no sides, only middle

no differences, we are the same

respect for all.

we all want to be love and accepted

listened to and heard

acknowledged and validated.

we all want to be seen for who we are

not what we look like or how much money we have

we want to be seen, really seen

heard, really listened to

loved, really loved

and each of us can give this to each other.

this is the world that is

beneath all the “bot” driven hate messages that separate us

there is only love.

where is the love

???????????????