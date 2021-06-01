P.J. Pacifico: “Write great songs”

Write great songs. Not okay songs, not pretty good songs, write GREAT songs. But, like Ed Sheeran said, you have to write the sh-y songs to get them out of your system. I wrote a song about my dog when I was first starting out and I thought it was good enough to send around to people in the business.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing PJ Pacifico.

After years of being immersed behind the scenes as a songwriter, scoring a multitude of sync licensing placements for commercials and popular television shows for Showtime (“Shameless”), HBO (“Hard Knocks”), MTV (“Teen Mom 2”), ABC, FOX, The CW, Syfy, and many other networks, P.J. Pacifico returns to his roots as a solo recording artist with his new single on Viper Records, “Every Little Heartbreak,” which speaks to a world eager to embrace a fresh new day after a time of intense challenges. The song was recorded by P.J. and features co-writer and singer/songwriter Garrison Starr on harmonies, who also produced the song. The track was written by P.J., Garrison and Valerie Broussard, P.J.’s partner in his band Signals in Smoke, whose 2018 song “Coming Up For Air” premiered at #1 on iTunes’ Singer/Songwriter chart after appearing on Grey’s Anatomy, and then was featured on The CW’s Legacies.

Signed to Viper Records in 2006, P.J.’s career got off to a fast start when his debut single, a ukulele-driven cover of “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” became a staple on SiriusXM’s The Coffeehouse. He was caught up in the album and tour cycle, averaging 125–150 U.S. and European gigs a year in support of his albums Always & Everywhere, the Dave O’Donnell produced Outlet, Surface, the EP Overlooking the Obvious, and several singles, including “Gin & Juice” (cover of Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice,” arranged with Starr) and “Reaching.” In 2015, P.J. released his EP Ready to Run, which led him to sign a licensing deal with Razor & Tie Publishing (now Concord). The EP’s first song, “All for Something,” was quickly licensed to “Switched at Birth” on ABC Family and “Heartland” on CBC in Canada, and his string of popular television songs began.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me. I grew up in Connecticut about 40 miles outside of NYC. I loved my childhood, and grew up playing ice hockey year round from the age of five to 18. Hockey was my life, but I always sang around the house because my mom is a singer and I played drums first for about 10 years. My mom held her barbershop quartet rehearsals in the kitchen, so I was drenched in harmony from a very early age. I got pretty burned out on hockey by the time it was time to go to college, and although I had an offer to play at a school in the north east, I decided to go to an art school instead. I knew what the next four years of my life would look like and I didn’t want that. I wanted music. My dad almost had a heart attack when I broke the news to him, but he also bought me an acoustic guitar to take to my dorm room since my drum kit wouldn’t really go over well with my roommate. I always had a guitar around the house growing up and used to pick it up every now and then, but in college, I grabbed a book of basic chords and taught myself how to really play. I wrote my first song during that time and I knew it was horrible, but I also loved the feeling of creating and performing it. That’s when I got the songwriting bug, even though the songs weren’t that great, at first.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

On tour a few years ago with my dear friend and collaborator, Garrison Starr, I learned about another world in the music biz that I didn’t really know about; co-writing in rooms in Nashville and L.A. with people that were way better than me. As I was driving us from city to city on tour, I’d hear Garrison’s end of her phone conversation mentioning things like songs being due in a couple days, handing them in, splits, music supervisors, songs for ads, songs for sync, etc. I had no idea what she was talking about, but it sounded super interesting. I finally asked her what the hell she was discussing on the phone, and by the end of the explanation, she decided to set up a week of writing sessions for me in Nashville because she thought I’d be good at it. After my first co-writing session, I was hooked. Instantly obsessed with this strange new world, I wanted all of it. One of the writers that I wrote with that first week in Nashville was Tofer Brown. Tofer is a well-known and quite successful writer in Nashville, and we had a great session together. He was cool enough to reach out to his team at then Razor & Tie Music Publishing (now Concord) later that evening and suggested I meet with them. The next week I found myself in Brooke Primont’s office in New York, and she signed me a few months later for licensing. If it weren’t for Garrison and Tofer, I’m not sure if I would have ever found the writing world, and I’m forever grateful. I gotta take them both out for Thai food soon.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

A lot of my career is a result of serendipity. I interned at a music management company in New York right out of college and got a crash course in the business side of the biz. It was pretty fascinating, and clients like Joe Jackson, Steve Vai, Desmond Child, Michael Beinhorn and others, would be in and out of the office all the time. I loved it. A few years after that, I went for what I thought was another internship at Viper Records, but it turned out to be a job. Jonathan Stuart hired me to work with him as label manager because the main artist on the roster at the time, Immortal Technique, was blowing up and he needed more help. I had been recording some acoustic demos of some songs I’d been working on, and at the right time, I played them for Jonathan. After listening, he said that if I got the songs finished and fully produced, he’d release them on Viper. I flipped out and did just that. Fast forward to my second album. I had promo postcards made up with the album artwork and release info on them, obviously pre-social media. But the printer misheard me and thought I said 10,000 cards instead of only the 2,000 that I wanted. He didn’t charge me for the mistake, but I was stuck with a lot of promo postcards. Having no idea what to do with all of them, I decided to hire a college kid for 50 dollars to go hand out the cards at the Josh Ritter show in Central Park. A woman from Holland was at that show visiting NYC for the first time and had one handed to her. She liked the artwork, so she put it in her pocket and kept it until she got back home. Liking the music that she heard on my site, she reached out to me to say that she was a booking agent in Holland, and would like me to come over and do a tour there, and in Germany. Her name is Mirjam Hendrikse, and she is a dear friend to this day. Once I arrived for my first tour In Europe, I noticed that Garrison Starr was also on her roster. I mentioned to her that I’d been covering one of Garrison’s songs, and that I was looking for a female voice on a new song of mine. Mirjam suggested I reach out and ask her to sing on it, knowing we’d hit it off as friends. Although I was very hesitant at first, Mirjam finally convinced me to contact Garrison, and I was so stoked when she was into the idea. Mirjam was spot on, and Garrison is like a sister to me. Meeting Jonathan, Mirjam and Garrison all seemed to fall into place naturally. And here I am. That printer dude ended up doing me a huge favor by screwing up my order. But none of this is possible without Jonathan Stuart. That man changed my life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was interning at the management company I mentioned above, I was lucky enough to score the opening slot for a few shows on the Joe Jackson tour since he was a client. I performed them as an acoustic duo with my best friend since childhood, Craig Newman, since we were touring ourselves at the time with our college band after graduation. The first show of the run was in Washington D.C., and the stage hands were very clear that when we were done with our set, we would exit stage left. Roger that. Finished the set and left the stage like a pro that first night. The following night, the show was at The Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York. We were excited about this gig, because we considered it a home game as we lived 20 minutes away in Connecticut, and we knew a lot of friends and family would be there. All shows are sold out. We get to the theater, finish soundcheck, and have a beer backstage. There’s a knock on the door and one of the stage hands busts in and says “Mates! Tonight when you see our flashlights come towards you after your set to escort you off stage, we will be exiting stage right tonight, not left, yeah? Got it? Cheers, mates!”. We nodded and finished warming up. I was a 22 year-old kid at the time, and I have to admit, I kinda zoned out while he was talking to us and instead was thinking how cool it was to be backstage at big theater, with a sold out house, a Bud can in my hand, and a dude from the crew of the headliner talking to me in a British accent. That’s all I could really focus on in my head. I kinda heard what he was telling us, but not really. We take the stage in front of a very welcoming audience, we have a great set and house lights go down. The applause was fantastic, and I was so fired up from the energy of the set, that I went into auto pilot and started to exit…..yup, stage left. Just like last night. The next thing I hear is Craig saying ‘Dude, where are you going?’ The next thing I feel is my shin bone connecting with the stage monitor of the lead guitarist in Joe’s band. While this is all happening in slow motion in my head. and feeling the pain emerge from my shin, I somehow manage to keep my guitar in my hand and in the air, but forgot about the Poland Spring bottle I had in the other hand. Smoothly, I ended up dropping and spilling it all over the guitarist’s pedal board, which is probably the worst thing that can happen to a pedal board. Luckily, two urchins came out of the dark with towels before I could get back on my feet and saved the day. I ended up with the stage hands giving me looks of death and a Titleist on my shin for the night, but the next night everyone seemed to be over it in Portland, Maine. Miraculously, they kept us on for the remaining shows we were booked for. I thought for sure I got us fired from the gig, but they were cool about it. The lesson learned was that when people tell you to exit stage right, don’t be a tool and do the exact opposite of what they say and exit stage left.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My new single on Viper Records called “Every Little Heartbreak.” I wrote it with my friends Garrison Starr and Valerie Broussard. It features Garrison, and she produced it as well. It’s the first single from my upcoming album, “What I Missed In The Mirror,” due out later this year. I’m super excited to release new solo music. It’s been a minute. Valerie and I are also in a band together called Signals in Smoke. We’ve written and recorded a ton of songs over the last couple of years, especially last year during lockdown. We plan on releasing new material for the band after both of our solo projects this year.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

1. Everyone deserves to have their art seen or heard in any way. Everybody, period. The more diversity the better for the arts overall.

2. Women are smarter and calmer than men and can easily accomplish what men achieve, if not more.

3. More diversity will teach and inspire children. Children need to see it more than any of us.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Write great songs. Not okay songs, not pretty good songs, write GREAT songs. But, like Ed Sheeran said, you have to write the sh-y songs to get them out of your system. I wrote a song about my dog when I was first starting out and I thought it was good enough to send around to people in the business. I got a response telling me that it was a catchy melody, but nobody is going to feel the need to listen to it more than once. That certainly hit home, and I’ll never forget it. Plus, it taught me a polite way to tell someone that their song sucks.

2. Don’t buy an acoustic guitar with a cutaway. It’s just not a good look. But I’ve had one for more than 20 years that I can’t part with. I love the sound of it.

3. Comparison is the thief of joy. I wasted way too much time beating myself up over the years comparing myself to other artists. I’ll never do it again.

4. To check out the songwriting/sync world and start co-writing in rooms in Nashville in L.A. I’m beyond lucky and grateful to be in the songwriting world to begin with, but I certainly wish I was aware of it a few years earlier. I wouldn’t change my path at all though even if I could. I loved growing and learning through it all knowing that everything happened when it did for a reason.

5. Write and record a song with your mom.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take breaks. Take breaks from everything. Take a nap. It’s not natural to work all the time. Everything needs to eventually rest. A body, a car, touring, songwriting, recording or whatever it is. Walk away from it and come back to it fresh to do it again. As much as a lot of us our workaholics, we gotta be just as disciplined at punching out for a bit. Starting with our phones.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It would have to involve mental health and gun violence. I can’t wrap my head around the amount of shootings in this country. Probably because I can’t keep up with them all. The rate at which they occur is baffling and it has to end. It’s also too big of a subject to dive into during this interview.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The third question has the answer to this one. The answer about serendipity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I told my dad that I didn’t want to play hockey anymore and I wanted to pursue music, he told me I needed to do it the right way. He said I eventually have to go and physically place myself in the middle of the best of the best. Wherever that may be. If you do that, everyone there is way better than you when you arrive and you’ll only improve. He was right. Once I started my trips to LA and Nashville, shit started happening for me. He also told me that I don’t have to like assholes, I just have to deal with them. And that’s pretty solid.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jason Bateman. That man can do no wrong. But I might have to be selfish and ask him to also bring Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. One of my favorite podcasts is ‘Smartless,’ and I feel like I know all those dudes already.

