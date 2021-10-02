Oxana Lovich Of Apex Life Mastery: “Learn to master your inner talk”

…Learn to master your inner talk. An untamed mind is often the reason for our suffering. It often makes the situation worse. In other words, the same problem can often be played in a comedy theater or a drama. It is your choice to decide.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Oxana Lovich.

Oxana Lovich is an experienced certified life coach, hypnotherapist, energy healer, and reiki practitioner. Her interest in self-development arose at an early age, due to tragic events that were life-changing for her. Her experiences gave rise to a burning desire to find the inner peace, which was missing in her life.

Lovich has certificates from The University of California, Berkeley, Marisa Peer’s Rapid Transformational Therapy, The Silva Method Academy, Mind Valley Academy, Sussex Hypnotherapy Centre, and Academy of Ancient Magick. Lovich is further releasing a book, AbunDance — The Fulfilled Path to Success.

Lovich found her life’s purpose, to share her knowledge of mindfulness on a grand scale and aiding people in their transformation from their current selves into an empowered, more mindful version of themselves. Through her work, she has been able to successfully guide her clients during their process by incorporating powerful techniques into their lives, which aided them in leading a more joyful, peaceful, and conscious life.

Lovich believes people have the ability to discover their life's true purpose, by warding off negative thinking, discovering and overcoming any limiting beliefs, manifesting abundance and prosperity, and loving themselves unconditionally first.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My name is Oxana Lovich, and I was born in Russia. Unfortunately, my childhood was filled with many traumatic events as my parents passed away at an early age. At the age of 17, I started pursuing an acting career as I felt severe emotional pain due to the loss of my parents. Acting allowed me to channel my emotions, and my loss influenced me to begin learning spirituality and psychology.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I have met many incredible teachers on my journey, and I would not say there was anyone in particular who has helped me become who I am today. Instead, each person and each lesson they taught me helped me overcome limiting beliefs, allowed me to fall in love with myself, and taught me meditation and tantra while helping me become a master in manifesting my dreams.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Rather than a single person, I believe that my life experiences overall, and the lessons I had to learn along the way were encouraging enough. I did not want to continue living in despair as I was after the death of my parents, so I made the choice to follow several leaders along the way and pull individual lessons from each of them. I then applied each lesson to my life and learned to manifest abundance through spiritual healing, tantra, reiki, and hypnotherapy.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

The most interesting and awakening event in my career occurred when I was in a time of despair. At that moment, I lost all hope that everything I learned about the law of attraction worked, so in search of the answers, I went to Yosemite along with my dog. I booked the hotel, but it appeared that I booked it in the city rather than in the actual forest, and my dog began to suffocate in Yosemite. I went to a restaurant to ask for some water for my dog, and there, I met an interesting woman who advised me to visit Mount Shasta instead, where I had my first profound spiritual awakening. My life was never the same after that trip, and I was awakened to my true purpose, after which I never questioned the law of attraction. Rather I understood the divine timing of the events and circumstances that happen in our life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently writing a book called AbunDance: The Fulfilled Path to Success. The book is being written to help readers to achieve fulfillment on their journey to success. I believe that prosperity is not enough to feel complete fulfillment, which leads to true happiness, serenity, and abundance in every area of life. This book serves as a guide to achieving true fulfillment. I put all my heart, soul, and experiences to help the readers transform their lives with my practices that are proven to lead to abundance in every area of life.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I believe that a true leader sincerely cares for others and wants to create a substantive difference in the lives of others. I believe that the secret to my success is that I feel as responsible for each of my clients as I feel responsible about myself. Their success is my success; their fulfillment is my fulfillment. The amount of pain I have experienced in my life made me empathetic to my client’s pain, and my purpose is to help them as if I am helping myself.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

For many years I looked to find the inner peace and infinite joy missing in my life. I have studied various techniques which I experienced on myself. Some of them worked, and some of them did not work. As a result, I have created my system at Apex Life Mastery that produced outstanding results, and that I can call myself an expert on because I not only was able to achieve a consistent joy in my life, I also helped all my clients to achieve the same results using my method at Apex Life Mastery.

Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I believe the United States was ranked at #19 for happiness levels before the pandemic hit because people in this powerful country value and work on outer success and achievement and define their levels of happiness based on what they own or have. They often live in a constant circle of comparison and competition rather than trying to be one with those around them.

I was recently in Costa Rica, and I was amazed at how happy people were there. I asked their secret and everyone had their own opinion. I observed and defined their secret of happiness and joy as their community, family-oriented society, true love towards the Earth, and an affirmation that they repeat daily: Pura Vida, which means pure life or love towards life.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The misconception about happiness is that money, or your status will make you happier. My teacher Louis Hay once asked where she preferred working with rich and poor people, and she answered: I like to work with the rich because at least they do not believe that all their problems come from the lack of money.

what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

People’s main mistake while looking for happiness is that they begin to look for it outside themselves. For example, many believe that a romantic partner can make them happy. Unless you find happiness, self-love, respect for yourself, your partner will potentially just show you what you need to work on through drama and conflict. Happiness is an inner state achieved within by learning to love yourself and through dissociation from your mind.

Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?”

Five things I believe can help people achieve happiness, especially during a turbulent time, are:

1) Surrender to your current state. We can’t always be happy. We are humans, and we are designed to experience different emotions. With that, when we surrender to our current state, we stop resenting, which is positive because resentment creates more of what we resent rather than helping us navigate these emotions.

2) Trusting in divine order and the purpose of the events. When my parents passed away, I was utterly heartbroken, and it is understandable. Yet, when some time passed, I realized life happened for me, not to me. Those events made me stronger, helped me discover my life’s purpose, and most importantly, helped me transform so many people’s lives. I do not wish that anyone experiences such dramatic losses, but instead that they understand everything that happens is for the evolution of our consciousness.

3) Learn to master your inner talk. An untamed mind is often the reason for our suffering. It often makes the situation worse. In other words, the same problem can often be played in a comedy theater or a drama. It is your choice to decide.

4) Learn to experience the present moment. It is when you shift the attention into your heart and learn to share the silence of the mind. Even when everything seems to be perfect, the mind may find a reason to be scared or upset. That voice was designed to protect us, yet we sometimes get lost in believing every thought we hear. When we live in the sacred place of our heart, we learn to realize we are not what our mind is saying who we are.

5) Learn to be grateful. When we are thankful for the good things we have in our world, we attract and experience more of those things.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

When someone is depressed, it is essential to give them all our love. Honestly, I believe that love is the best medicine. Hug your friend. Connect your heart with theirs, and send unconditional love. Additionally, depending on the situation, I would recommend giving the right advice — like those 5 points I provided to regain happiness and serenity. I also believe in holistic medicine. There are potent natural supplements that help us release stress and tension and help us restore peace through sleep and calmness.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be?

I would say that the movement I would like to create is the union of people, awakening love for each other in our hearts. When we are together and sincerely care for each other, we are much more robust and powerful to overcome life’s challenges. Like in the old time’s people lived in a community, and they were one big family, and loneliness, drug addiction, and divorces rarely happened.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would like to meet Richard Branson and also Vishen Lakhiani to draw from their wisdom and amazing insights on life. I feel as though I could learn so much more from them and generate an infinite amount of love, joy, and abundance from those experiences.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!