Owning your story and loving yourself is the bravest thing you can do. . .

The things which hurt, instruct.

By

Our thoughts are pre conditioned by the environment we live in. We can always take charge by identifying what is within our control and what is not in our control.

One could pre-condition oneself before the environment shapes one’s thought processes and influences the #decision-making ability.

Start by asking :
What are you #grateful for today?

Who are the people in your #life ?

According to legend, a young man while roaming the desert came across a spring of delicious crystal-clear water. The water was so sweet he filled his leather canteen so he could bring some back to a tribal elder who had been his teacher.

After a four-day journey he presented the water to the old man who took a deep drink, smiled warmly and thanked his student lavishly for the sweet water. The young man returned to his village with a happy heart.
Later, the teacher let another student taste the water. He spat it out, saying it was awful. It apparently had become stale because of the old leather container.

The student challenged his teacher: “Master, the water was foul. Why did you pretend to like it?”The teacher replied, “You only tasted the water. I tasted the gift. The water was simply the container for an act of loving-kindness and nothing could be sweeter.”

Smruthi Simha, Leadership and Executive Coach

Smruthi is a Leadership and Executive Coach (ICF) , who has designed and facilitated programs to help individuals in peak performance, goal setting, stakeholder management, dealing with difficult people building confidence and many more. She is also a Licensed NLP coach (SNLP) and Ericksonian Hypnotherapist.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

