OWNing Black Love Versus the Manipulation,Of!

The recent themes and vibrance of Black Love has become even more emergent among mainstream television, film, and digital artistry. Singers, songwriters, and others have highlighted Black American love stories, and their experiences. On an even greater note, authentic, Black American love stories operate on a different beat of their own. They are peculiar stories of their own. The originality and authenticity of their Being are housed, colored, and painted in the Blackness of that Deep South, Black American Church-based culture. That is Black America, in all of her originality. It had been birthed and preserved from Black American mothers, fathers, maidens, and heroes, who cultivated, crafted, and nourished the wellness of Black American, Church-based culture. There are many endeavors pertaining to that. Beautiful magic, which had illuminated from the sacred networks of that Church-based culture, and its use to re-birth and preserve the ways, movements, and delights of this peculiar group of people.

In having lived, worked, studied, and volunteered in Egypt for a little more than 9 years, it must be known that love is tested. This is especially true if it is foreign love. And, it is even more true for Black American people, and the traces of our whispers, within this particular land. It is also true for those, who are Universally ordained and designed, within this particular spacing. In a terse, amount of words, authentic Black American love stories require more energy, in achieving stability, in the midst of attempts to attack it. And yes! That includes overseas.

In Egypt, the greatest Black American love stories have required a level of authentic representation; in attire, culture, and tongue. Of course, we have to be cognisant about the term “Black.” Historically, socio-politically, and economically, the term has been created to define the Black American experience. It defines a people, who have not had their own country. Furthermore, there have been other transitions between the term, in documenting the Black American experience. Always know, that in order for a people to be considered authentic, they must wear their culture proudly.

One of the magical elixirs of Egypt, is that she highlights people for who they are when they move to this land. Egypt differentiates what is real, from what is fake. Furthermore, she comes to realize a difference between those who really have a connection to her Being, and those who exploit her essence. The atmospheres, elixirs, and sacred teachings of Egyptian landscapes are wise. There is no room for those who rape her gardens, sneak through her gardens, and misconstrue time, in order to serve purpose of the ego. The sacredness of this land requires that a person move through the times, and understands the wellness, consistent with it. Those challenges will be more than “difficult.” Furthermore, they will be more than having a hard time, and having to stand on one’s own. On the contrary, a person will have to overcome a different series of impossibilities, in order to master the knowledge of this land. There will be no quick routes or fixes. If you think you will “deceive” the Universe, prepare for a valuable lesson. Love is no different. Black Love, and especially Black American love is of no exception. In Egypt, that is even more true.

One of the blessings of moving through the duration of alliances is by going through the mannerisms of love and wellness. It means going through it, right in the thick of Cairo-the harshness and wisdom it entails. That’s a testament of love’s truth. One cannot help, but to move through that richness, no matter how harsh it has been. In Egypt, you know if a coupling of Blackness is real, when efforts are made to attack it. That does not relate to inviting attacks, due to conflict, within. Not at all. It means attacks because a coupling is so powerful, and has the power to elevate love within that given spacing. For people to be awakened from the slumber of being unloved, understanding that such is abnormal, is powerful. Unfortunately, some have normalized love’s slumber for so long, they think its absence is normal. They become angered that not everyone has allowed love to sleep. As opposed to engaging in the work of healing, and openness to love, one becomes troubled in a false barrier that appears inescapable.

In countries and spaces, where Blackness is deemed void of love, there is shock when such love becomes vigilant. Not only is it a shock, but it is deemed forbidden, “unnatural,” and grotesque. When Black Love is authentic, and its coupling is not dressed in the ways of the masses, it is attacked. Yes! There are such attacks in Egypt. For a Black American woman to wear her natural hair, open and exposed, while with a Black man who does, is met with difficulties and challenges, by those who do not treasure it in Egypt.

One of the beauties of authentic, Black love, which is rendered in truth and audacity, is that it inspires love, by those secretly craving it. When Black love is truly, of love’s Divine, its purpose is to cause an earthquake in break down barriers against love. In the world of travel and especially, travels to Egypt, there are wonderful arenas for Black Love to spread that love, in places and spaces, where it may be malnourished. The purpose of Black love is to inspire; not to be parade of envy. Nevertheless, there are secret tellings to the wellness of love; while ensuring others understand that this realm exists.