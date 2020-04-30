“Own your story.” with Candice Georgiadis & Nicola Moras

Own your story. The more you can share your story from where you’ve come from, what you’ve been through and then how you made it to the other side, people start to see you as a whole person. They will remember you for how you made them feel rather than just what you’re selling.

As part of my series about “How Influencers Can Monetize Their Brand” I had the pleasure of interviewing Nicola Moras. Nicola Moras is an online visibility expert, author of VISIBLE a guide for business owners on how to generate financial results from social media and digital marketing. Nicola helps clients around the world achieve visibility, impact and profits, enabling them to become ‘professionally famous’ online. Find out more at www.nicolamoras.com.au.

Thank you so much for doing this with us, Nicola! What is your “backstory”?

Iliterally live in the middle of nowhere in Regional Victoria. Having grown up close to the city, I was a big personality in a very small town. I was stuck in a corporate job with my creative hands tied behind my back and my creative mind atrophying. It was killing me slowly so when the opportunity arose to study as a personal brand coach, I leapt at the chance.

It wasn’t easy to leap, with three children in tow, a husband who wasn’t really home for six months of the year and very limited information on how to grow a business, it was insane the number of hours I was putting in.

So after trying to do both (and not very well) I finally decided to go all in on this business in Feb 2011 and with that, I resigned from my job and was doing this full time.

I haven’t looked back!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you in the course of your career?

We’ve all hit rock bottom at one point or another and running your own business tends to amplify this, because it’s based on us. The buck stops with us! I’ve found it fascinating to see people come and go throughout my time, but most interestingly (and disappointingly ) seen so many hate on the ‘tall poppies’. I’m utterly fascinated by human behaviour and how people are. I don’t know we can’t all just boost each other up and remember there’s enough to go around.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I love that what I do helps people help more people. Literally the clients I work with and those who are inspired or motivated by me are in the business of helping others. So I LOVE that I get to be the stone that creates the ripple in the pond.

If someone would want to emulate your career, what would you suggest are the most important things to do?

Be super clear on what you want and how you want to create that. You can do anything you put your mind to. The biggest thing, however, is to rely on alignment first and action second.

Is there a particular person that made a profound difference in your life to whom you are grateful?

I am grateful to my parents for always modelling that we can do whatever we put our minds to — we just need to find the way. They were always super entrepreneurial and they set a perfect example.

So what are the most exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently I’m doing a National Tour of Australia called VISIBLE | LIVE which is all about helping business owners to create content that will turn into clients. I just love seeing the lightbulbs go off over the top of peoples’ heads as they realise that they can do things THEIR way, and that they can talk about the things that are important to them -and how that then in turn helps their audience.

What are your “Top Five Ideas About How Influencers Can Monetize Their Brand” . (Please share a story or example for each.)

Create content that YOU would want to consume. If you’re bored with what you’re putting out there, chances are you’re going to bore your prospective clients! Own your story. The more you can share your story from where you’ve come from, what you’ve been through and then how you made it to the other side, people start to see you as a whole person. They will remember you for how you made them feel rather than just what you’re selling. Remember to add value first and then sell! I see it often where people are constantly selling and they forget that relationships are built gradually! You wouldn’t meet someone in a bar and instantly ask them to marry you. Woo them first by adding value through your content. Be aspirational. People are craving leaders to follow. If you take a look at the sheer volume of inspirational quotes that get shared and saved and liked, it’s a concept you can’t ignore. Share what your business goals are or your what your brand goals are. Talk about how you’re getting out of your comfort zone. Stories sell because they create connection. Tell more stories! Dating as far back as cavemen days, stories shared with others creates connection. Make sure you’re sharing the stories of your successes as well as your failures. People these days want to see real people not just a brand hiding behind a logo. Stories that create trust will lead to sales.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

OMG! What I wouldn’t do to catch up with Gwen Stefani! Now there is a woman who just owns it all. Who she is, what she stands for and for how she does things. Gosh. Yes please!

