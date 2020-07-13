Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Overthinking now is of little use and will only affect our mental health

As the COVID-19 threat continues to take a heavy toll on the mental health of people worldwide, it may help if we did not make the situation worse for ourselves by tending to overthink what more trouble lies ahead due to the contagion. Apart from adding to our depression and mental fatigue, overthinking would lead […]

By

As the COVID-19 threat continues to take a heavy toll on the mental health of people worldwide, it may help if we did not make the situation worse for ourselves by tending to overthink what more trouble lies ahead due to the contagion.

Apart from adding to our depression and mental fatigue, overthinking would lead us nowhere, and only likely make an already bad state of affairs completely unbearable. By pulling us down to a level where we are unable to  think or act rationally, the very attributes currently needed in abundance to face up to the conditions for what they are and take whatever measures that may be necessary to lessen our miseries.

At a time when everybody, in their own way, needs to play a part in the process of economic recovery,  overthinking, moreover, could have the debilitating effect of affecting our efficiency and productivity at workplaces, thereby prolonging our agony further on the earnings front. 

Just consider this.

Will it, for instance, serve any practical purpose spending endless amounts of time discussing why, even after more than four months since it declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) does not have clear answers on many issues pertaining to the infection?

Or is there any tangible gain that could accrue from being discontented and crying aloud about the lack of clarity on when an efficacious vaccine for COVID-19 would be available?

Personally, I feel, learning to live in the moment by embracing the new normal, taking each day as it comes, and trying to control the controllable (whatever little that might be) could be our best bets through which we may maintain our composure and well-being during this trying period. And be in a position to keep a clear head, even in these unnatural times, to do what needs to be done, without being burdened by the prospect of having to confront an additional challenge in the form of negative thoughts.

Admitted that this may seem easier said than done when only a handful among us may have been spared the trauma caused by the novel coronavirus, there really are few other options available to tide over this calamitous situation. Especially with the Corona challenge likely to persist for quite some time to come, and there being no possibility, at all, of any superhero suddenly springing up from seemingly nowhere to come to our aid in the fight against COVID-19, however, much, we would want it to be so.

Circumstances as those which exist presently demand that we not become weak and miserable by overthinking but instead try to have our own back and take a real shot at becoming masters of our own fate. Taking heart from what the professional wrestler John Cena, famous for his ‘never give up’ slogan,  had once tweeted, and I quote, “Life can be a tough game, some days you may wake up feeling you’ve lost. Keep in mind, as long as you wake up, you’re still in the game”.       

Sumali Moitra, Advisor at R M Consulting

Sumali Moitra is an Advisor at the Gurgaon (Delhi Area), India-based communications and stakeholder advisory R M Consulting (https://rmconsulting.in). He has previously worked as a journalist with The Times of India and thereafter headed corporate communications at the country's National Skill Development Corporation.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

stop overthinking
Community//

How to stop overthinking

by Elie James
tomertu/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Problem-Solving Is Helpful. Overthinking Is Harmful. Here’s How to Tell the Difference

by Amy Morin
how to stop overthinking
Community//

How To Stop Overthinking and Reclaim Your Life: The Ultimate Guide

by Richard Paterson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.