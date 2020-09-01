Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Overeating in Times of Crisis: How to Disconnect Your Food from Your Emotions

Why do I keep snacking when I feel horrible about doing it? It’s a question I get a lot from my clients, especially during these crazy times of COVID-19 and quarantine. To be truthful, I used to get that too. When I felt bored, I’d run to the fridge or order takeout. That’s until I discovered that it wasn’t exactly the food I craved, but — the emotion attached to it. When we are stressed or afraid we eat so we can feel happy again. While that feeling of satisfaction can make us feel a false sense of happiness — it doesn’t last!

We’ve all heard about comfort foods, but comfort foods are different for different people because they are attached to a particularly happy time or event from the past. Subconsciously, then, when we are feeling sad or stressed, we’ll crave the food that we connect with feeling happy. Sometimes we just connect food in general with happiness.

Ellen, a client of mine, remembered that “Dinner was the only time for our family to be together. All day we were busy, and every night we rejoiced with food. With each mouthful and each chew, I was enjoying my family time. I wanted it to last forever, so I went on eating and eating.” By bringing that memory to consciousness, Ellen could understand that it was really the happy memory of spending time with her family that she cherished, not the food itself.

By becoming conscious of your own emotional relationships with food, you, too, will disconnect the emotion from the food itself and become more mindful of why and what you are eating.

Become Conscious of What You’re Thinking

Since I’m all about using your mind to change your body and your life, I suggest that you check in with your subconscious to see whether you still harbor any of the following beliefs. To make sure you’re really focused and in touch with your thoughts, do the following deep-breathing exercise:

1.     Make yourself comfortable.

2.     Inhale deeply and hold the breath in for 3 seconds; exhale and repeat this process 3 times.

3.     Roll your neck gently forward and to the left side, then forward again and to the right side — not backwards, which would put pressure on the back of the neck. Repeat this 10 times. Breathe through your nose, inhaling as you move your head to the right and exhaling as you move it to the left. Repeat this exercise five times to each side.

Now, consider which of the following statements reflects your own beliefs:

· I feel tired; I need food.

· I know everything about exercising and eating healthy; I’ll start next week.

· I love food too much; I’ll never be able to stick with this diet.

· I have tried before and failed every time; I am not strong enough mentally.

· I will never be able to concentrate on my work if I have to starve every day.

· My husband (or my wife, or my partner) cooks so well, I can’t resist.

· We always go out to eat; it’s impossible to diet when you’re eating in restaurants.

· Weekends are times to eat.  

· I’ll start my diet Monday.  

· I am stressed, and it makes me eat more.  

· If I eat more today, I’ll workout more tomorrow.  

· I love my beers too much after dinner, when I’m sitting in front of the TV.  

· No way I will give up ice cream after dinner.  

· I travel for my job, and I have to stay in hotels and eat what’s available.

· I am overweight, but I am happy; why would I change who I am?  

Once you become aware of these thoughts and understand how they are causing you to behave, you can use start using diverting tools such as going for a run or using affirmations and meditation techniques to turn your mind around so that your body will follow.

    Nordine Zouareg, Former Mr. Universe, High-Performance Coach, International Fitness & Wellness Expert, Author and Speaker

     Nordine Zouareg is the founder of Executive InnerFitness®, which for the past decade has helped thousands of overworked US Corporate Executives find work-life balance.  As a former two-time Mr. Universe champion, an internationally acclaimed high-performance coach, wellness expert, and author of Mind Over Body (Grand Central Publishing, 2007), Nordine has made it his mission to provide effective and proven methods for maintaining both emotional and physical fitness. He has spent years understanding the unique pressures and stresses of working in high-performance fields and has used his knowledge to help people tap into their ability for peak performance and ward off stress and emotional chaos.

    Born in the Saharan desert to Bedouin parents in war-torn Algeria, Nordine Zouareg, has overcome insurmountable obstacles to achieve success. By looking at the five basic emotions that cloud and obstruct our desire to manifest our destiny, he offers advice on how to be fully present and aware of the emotional baggage that might impede your choice making. From personal experience, he knows how choices and decisions control destiny and mindset. In his new book, InnerFitness: Five Steps to Overcoming Fear and Anxiety While Building Your Self-Worth (SkyHorse Publishing), he wants to show readers how to be empowered and have emotional clarity, and consistently choose freedom over fear, success over self-sabotage, confidence over insecurity and courage over passivity.

    Nordine is a sought-after speaker, he regularly speaks on the topic of fitness, mindfulness and emotional clarity at international and national conferences, like National Institute of Whole Health, Global Wellness Summit, Italy and Manifesting Mindset, Dallas TX. His message has resonated with thousands of his clients and businesses. He has been invited to talk to and run retreats by Olayan Group, Piranha Marketing, Mental Health Foundation. He recently completed a retreat at Miraval called Create Your Optimum State of InnerFitness ®.

    As the Fitness Director at Miraval Life in Balance Spa, he applied his Mind Over Body and InnerFitness® which was instrumental in making Miraval become rated the #1 Spa by Conde Nast Traveler, the #1 destination spa by Travel and Leisure, and the top spa in American by Zagat. He also worked as a personal fitness coach to celebrities like Oprah, Sugar Ray Leonard, Charlie Sheen, and Barbara Streisand. He currently lives in Tucson, Arizona with his family.

     

     

     

