Overcoming, While Climbing Over! Mahalia Jackson #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic #Gospel

Life has a way of strengthening our faith. Evenmore are the uncertainties, which strengthens our bonds, with the Divine. When things seems desperate, and we don’t know how we are going to make our way through, is when our faith, increases! Of course, it could go the other way, around. Nevertheless, if our foundation is firm, we are grounded in a strong sense of conviction. Even through our greatest pains, fears, and instabilities, our faith can transform into a pleasant wonder of, overcoming. Once we make it through, my oh my, how we have a story to tell. It is a testimony, for when such a story needs to be told.

Moving into the legacy of Black American culture, one comes to find these sacred stories (and storytelling ventures) about “getting over.” It was not easy, and the tasks held their many challenges. Nevertheless, there are many lessons to be learned. From these challenges came our culture. From these obstacles came our song. It were the stories, which further strengthened our bonds. It was the faith of enrance, which gave us t he strength to continue our footprints on US soil. Uncertainties continued. However, we understood, that pain could not continue forever. Our suffering and obstacles could not continue, forever. My, how we got, over!

The power of “getting over,” is even more enhanced when we are given the chance to reminesce, and reflect. After you have gotten through the difficult process, you come to think about what it was, which pushed you through. It was faith! It was faith in Yeshuah Ha Maschiach! Our centeredness in the Black American Church is what moved us into a greater awakening! Faith in a better day, was pertinent! Imagining the beauties after a long wait, was pertinent! The Biblical testimonies for what was to come is what kept us, alive! Mentally and emotionally we were kept sane. It moved us into a greater wellness, in knowing that miracles are possible! Miracles are truly possible! Overcoming the impossible I’d what causes us to sit back, and wonder!

How I got over? (How I got over)

How I got over? (How I got over)

You know my Soul look back and wonder

How I made it over? (Oh yes)

Those quiet moments of reflection can be insightful and telling. Looking back upon the trauma, one understood just how chaotic the scenario was. It was an array of impossibilities. Remember, Black American people were not meant to survive. The system and circumstances was designed to whipe out this demographic of people. And yet, here we were-here we are-still here! Look what we built. Look what we created; all within a short manner of time! Yes. Our Soul has every reason to celebrate. We have every reason to be joyful, and hopeful, in the midst of everything we have gone through. For, we are a people, who achieved the impossible! It was through such capabilities, which moved us into affirming the greatness of our faith. It strengthened us in the very foundation of our faith. We were stronger in those Biblical traditions. Afterall, we were forced to.

Ooh, soon as I can see Jesus (oh yes)

Man that died for me (oh yes)

Man that bled and suffered

Hung on Calvary (oh yes)

My, oh my, how the Spirit continues to sing the festivities of faith. There is a glamorous display of the Spiritual world, when the greatness of faith is performed on Earth!

I’m gon‘ wear a di–garment (oh yes)

In that New Jerusalem (oh yes)

I’m gonna walk the streets of gold (oh yes)

It’s in the homeland of the Soul (oh yes)

One of the hidden secrets about making it over the pain and suffering, is the end result. Always remember that after every storm, there is a rainbow. Rainbows are brought from the beauties of Heaven’s delight. Please keep in mind that Heaven’s delight can also reign on Earth. The very purpose of the Divine is also to take its place on Earth. We need it. We needed it! Heaven and Earth should be united. Afterall, there is a reason for why we are meant to sing; bringing those blessings onto Earth’s paradise!

When hearing the song, “How I Got Over,” it takes a certain voice, from Black America’s gardens, to bring out the energy behind those words. There is power behind those words. Furthermore, what makes them so powerful are those lived experiences. The power behind them comes from the reality. There is nothing fake about Black America’s journey and our creativity in nourishing our humanity, through our music. There is nothing fake about that. It was the journey of our foremothers, which carried us, through. Their blessings, faith, and defiance, in the midst of hardship (and pain) are the gardens, which carried Black American people, through. It was holistic, well, and beautiful to our very Spirits. Their feminine essence is what carried us, over!

Mahalia Jackson