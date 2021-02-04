Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Overcoming The Inner Voices That Prevent You From Making An Impact

Tools and prompts to help you get out of your own way.

By

“Who am I to say that?”

“Someone else with a bigger following is already doing/sharing that message.” 

“What will the people who know me think or say?”

“What will strangers think of me, or worse, say directly to me?”

Do any of these sound like things you’ve said or felt?

If they are, you’re not alone. I’ve felt all of them at one time or another, and it’s one of the most common hurdles that hold my clients back from making the impact they were uniquely designed to make.

In case you need to hear this today: you have something to say. Don’t let that voice inside your head telling you that you don’t, it’s not ready, not good enough, or that it’s already been said, prevent you from saying it. 

There is someone out there who needs to hear it at this exact moment, coming from you.

Plus, those people whose criticism we fear…they’re paying way less attention than we think.

Most of those who are watching are cheering you on and giving you the gift of their attention, so get to it!

Plus, having haters means someone is listening.

Repeat to yourself, “Holding myself back is my withholding that which someone needs from me” (aka I’m robbing them by staying small).

Keep this in mind: You don’t need permission or data to support the decisions you are guided to make from your intuition. Trusting yourself is enough.

Lastly, saying ‘yes’ to things that scare you and that you’ve never done before is the only way to grow into the person you hope to become.

Pep talk done for the day. See you out there in the arena, doing what you were put here to do, perhaps getting your butt kicked, but feeling the growth and fulfillment that comes from it.

Want more content to help you on your path to success and fulfillment? Then check out this free masterclass with Deepak Chopra and me. In it, we share the 5 key things you need to know to create a more meaningful life!

This article was originally published on Forbes.

    Darrah Brustein, Entrepreneur, coach and writer

    On a mission to debunk "sleep when you're dead" culture + chasing others people's definitions of success to build a life of your own design. www.darrah.co

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

