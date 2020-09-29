Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Overcoming Shame & Guilt

Guilt can be crippling for the most devout believer. It has its purpose in helping us realize our mistakes and repent, but the enemy can also use guilt to block us from the light. The deceiver can convince us that we’ll never move past the wrong we have done, that there is no hope for […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Overcoming Shame &amp; Guilt - Bride Ministries

Guilt can be crippling for the most devout believer. It has its purpose in helping us realize our mistakes and repent, but the enemy can also use guilt to block us from the light. The deceiver can convince us that we’ll never move past the wrong we have done, that there is no hope for us when the opposite is true: Our sins have been paid for by Christ.

When our sins have been paid for, what should our response be? Wallowing in self-pity won’t help you grow spiritually. We should respond by giving thanks and changing to live Christ-Like lives.

Here are some ways to cope with guilt and not let it stunt your spiritual growth.

Talk to Somebody

Find a family member or friend and tell them what you did that is tormenting you. They should be able to support you, praying for you to be set free of the unnecessary guilt and remember that you’ve been redeemed. They can also help you see more clearly whether something in the situation still needs addressing.

Turn Guilt Into Energy

Guilt can be used as a motivator to go into the world and serve others. When guilt becomes the drive to volunteer at a soup kitchen or help out at church, you might find it is egging you forward to meet Christ in new ways. Staying at home thinking about what you have done won’t bring forth fruit. Accept that we are all sinners and help others, being the hands and face of Christ.

Do Something Nice

If your guilt is over something you did to someone else, you might feel better after doing a random act of kindness for them. Show up with a present or buy them a pizza and talk it over. As the two of you talk, you might find the guilt vanishing at last.

Guilt is not a bad thing of itself. It can propel us forward to seek holier lives. As long as you don’t forget that Jesus has already forgiven you, use the guilt to become a better person.

Bride Ministries Teal Logo

Dan Duval, Pastor at BRIDE Ministries

In 2012, Dan Duval launched BRIDE Ministries. Since then, the group has acted as an internet-focused ministry based his spiritual teachings. Dan's podcast Discovering Truth is but one of the many outreach methods that the ministry utilizes. They have also developed unique forms of outreach in their BRIDE Ministries Institute, BRIDE Ministries Church, as well as their own forms of conferences, small groups, and Prayer Resources.

These outreach methods are focused on connecting with those that most need spiritual healing. To date, they have helped numerous individuals suffering from Satanic Ritual Abuse, Government Sponsored Mind Control, and other less spoken of issues. It is the mission of the ministry to have an impact upon the individual, so that they may in turn impact their nation—placing the Word of God at the center of it all.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Parenting – No Guilt, No Shame Zone

by Sue DeCaro
Wisdom//

Guilt Can Actually Work in Your Favor

by Kimberly Fulcher
Community//

Step Out of Shame: Milwaukee-based Pastor and Public Speaker Jason Webb Suggests How to Overcome a Feeling of Shame

by Lauren Daniels

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.